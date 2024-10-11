Netflix is Producing a ‘Pride and Prejudice’ Television Adaptation

A new television adaptation of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice is reportedly in development at Netflix. Details are limited, but as further developments are made, you’ll find them reported in our ongoing preview below.

Pride and Prejudice is an upcoming Netflix Original romantic period drama and adaptation of Jane Austen’s beloved novel of the same name. The scripts are being written by Dolly Alderton, the author of Everything I Know About Love.

What is the plot of Pride and Prejudice?

Elizabeth Bennet, one of five daughters, has her life changed forever when she meets Mr. Darcy, the rich, proud, and single friend of her neighbor, Mr. Bingley. What starts out as loathing eventually turns to love as Elizabeth overcomes her prejudice while Mr. Darcy puts aside his pride.

Who is in the cast of Netflix’s Pride and Prejudice?

At the time of writing, there are no confirmed cast members for the adaptation.

Thanks to the former adaptation, including the 1995 miniseries starring Colin Firth (The King’s Speech) and Jennifer Ehle (Zero Dark Thirty), and the 2005 film adaptation starring Keira Knightley (Pirates of the Caribbean) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), the next Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy have big shoes to fill.

We expect to learn more soon.

What is the production status of Pride and Prejudice?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

The series is reportedly still in the early stages of development so it’ll be a while before pre-production, and even longer before filming starts.

Are you looking forward to a new television adaptation of Pride and Prejudice? Let us know in the comments below!