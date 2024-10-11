Netflix News and Previews

Netflix is Producing a ‘Pride and Prejudice’ Television Adaptation

A new television adaptation of Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice is in development at Netflix.

Jacob Robinson What's on Netflix Avatar
·

Copy to clipboard
Comments
Netflix Producing Pride And Prejudice Television Adaptation

Picture: Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen in the 2005 adaptation of Pride and Prejudice – Universal Pictures

A new television adaptation of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice is reportedly in development at Netflix. Details are limited, but as further developments are made, you’ll find them reported in our ongoing preview below.

Pride and Prejudice is an upcoming Netflix Original romantic period drama and adaptation of Jane Austen’s beloved novel of the same name. The scripts are being written by Dolly Alderton, the author of Everything I Know About Love.

Dolly Alderton Netflix Producing Pride And Prejudice Television Adaptation

Picture: Dolly Alderton

What is the plot of Pride and Prejudice?

Elizabeth Bennet, one of five daughters, has her life changed forever when she meets Mr. Darcy, the rich, proud, and single friend of her neighbor, Mr. Bingley. What starts out as loathing eventually turns to love as Elizabeth overcomes her prejudice while Mr. Darcy puts aside his pride.

Who is in the cast of Netflix’s Pride and Prejudice?

At the time of writing, there are no confirmed cast members for the adaptation.

Thanks to the former adaptation, including the 1995 miniseries starring Colin Firth (The King’s Speech) and Jennifer Ehle (Zero Dark Thirty), and the 2005 film adaptation starring Keira Knightley (Pirates of the Caribbean) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), the next Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy have big shoes to fill.

Previous Actors Netflix Producing Pride And Prejudice Television Adaptation

Picture: Jennifer Ehle and Colin Firth (left) and Matthew Macfayden and Keira Knightley (right) 

We expect to learn more soon.

What is the production status of Pride and Prejudice?

Development
Filming Scheduled
Filming Ongoing
Post-Production

The series is reportedly still in the early stages of development so it’ll be a while before pre-production, and even longer before filming starts.

Are you looking forward to a new television adaptation of Pride and Prejudice? Let us know in the comments below!

What's on Netflix Avatar Written by

Jacob joined What's on Netflix in 2018 as a fulltime writer having worked in numerous other industries until that point. Jacob covers all things Netflix whether that's TV or movies but specializes in covering new anime and K-dramas. Resides in Norwich in the United Kingdom.

Newest Articles - Netflix News and Previews

'Ladies First' Casts Rosamund Pike and Sacha Baron Cohen in New Netflix Comedy Article Teaser Photo

'Ladies First' Casts Rosamund Pike and Sacha Baron Cohen in New Netflix Comedy
'Peaky Blinders' Netflix Movie: Production Underway & 5 Returning Cast Members Article Teaser Photo

'Peaky Blinders' Netflix Movie: Production Underway & 5 Returning Cast Members
'Jentry Chau vs. The Underworld' Netflix Animated Series: December 2024 Release & What We Know So Far Article Teaser Photo

'Jentry Chau vs. The Underworld' Netflix Animated Series: December 2024 Release & What We Know So Far
'Nobody Wants This' Season 2 on Netflix: Renewal Confirmed & What We Know So Far Article Teaser Photo

'Nobody Wants This' Season 2 on Netflix: Renewal Confirmed & What We Know So Far

Recommended

‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 4 Sets August 2024 Netflix Release Date

‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 4 Sets August 2024 Netflix Release Date

New Netflix Movies Filming in Fall 2024

New Netflix Movies Filming in Fall 2024

What’s Leaving Netflix UK in October 2024

What’s Leaving Netflix UK in October 2024

The 10 Best Netflix Original Fantasy Movies on Netflix in 2024

The 10 Best Netflix Original Fantasy Movies on Netflix in 2024

Anya Taylor-Joy Sets Fourth Major Netflix Project with ‘How To Kill Your Family’

Anya Taylor-Joy Sets Fourth Major Netflix Project with ‘How To Kill Your Family’

11 Netflix Series Released in 2024 With Rotten Tomatoes Certified Fresh Ratings

11 Netflix Series Released in 2024 With Rotten Tomatoes Certified Fresh Ratings

Netflix Originals Coming to Netflix in November 2024

Netflix Originals Coming to Netflix in November 2024

Sports Documentaries Still Coming to Netflix in 2024

Sports Documentaries Still Coming to Netflix in 2024