Wizards: Tales of Arcadia Season 1 Coming to Netflix in Summer 2020

Guillermo del Toro’s third and final part of the Tales of Arcadia trilogy was supposed to be on Netflix by the end of 2019 but Wizards season 1 has still yet to hit Netflix. Thankfully, we do now have a rough window as to when Wizards season 1 will be on Netflix.

Let’s quickly recap what the Tales of Arcadia franchise is and how it fits into Dreamwork’s output onto Netflix. Dreamworks TV division has been working on Netflix titles for many years now with the earliest titles being released back in 2013.

One of the Dreamworks projects was the Tales of Arcadia franchise which is developed by the legendary producer, Guillermo del Toro. So far, we’ve seen both of the first two titles shipped and concluded.

Trollhunters released across three seasons between December 2016 before wrapping up in May 2018. 3Below then began in December 2018 before concluded back in July 2019.

As pointed out by other outlets, and the original announcement we hasten to add, the series was originally due out by fall 2019 but has yet to materialize. Has it been canceled? Here’s what we know.

When the Tales of Arcadia was initially announced, it came with a roadmap for the trilogy. You can see that embedded below.

Why isn’t Wizards on Netflix yet?

Naturally, we’re now into 2020 and still no sign of Wizards but Guileermo del Toro took to Twitter several weeks after we originally posted this to confirm that Wizards is coming to Netflix in Summer 2020.

WIZARDS, arriving this Summer. pic.twitter.com/IVg41KTwJF — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) February 25, 2020

As to why the series has slipped from its original release date, it’s our view that the series has just been delayed from its original ambitious release schedule.

At the time of publishing, the official page on Netflix was still up completed with a remind me bell (which we advise you click to get up-to-date information) and its synopsis which is as follows:

The trolls, aliens and wizards living in Arcadia face off in an apocalyptic battle for control of their magical world. Created by Guillermo del Toro.

While we’re waiting for an exact release date for Wizards, you can read about how the series was originally meant to be a live-action series. Also, if you love Guillermo del Toro take a read of our preview of his upcoming Netflix film, Pinnochio.