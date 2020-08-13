How to Watch ‘Tales of Arcadia’ in Order on Netflix

Guillermo del Toro’s Tales of Arcadia trilogy has almost wrapped up on Netflix with all of the seasons now available and the final movie in the franchise due out in 2021. If you’re new to Tales of Arcadia you may be looking for exactly how you watch them in order.

Fortunately, this viewing guide is far simpler than other Netflix viewing guide with perhaps the hardest series to watch in the correct order being Netflix’s The Defender universe from Marvel.

The central connection to all of the series is the fact it’s set in the small town of Arcadia Oaks that seems to be the epicenter of weird stuff going on.

The viewing order of Tales of Arcadia on Netflix is exactly as the series released on Netflix over the years. Netflix themselves do not list the series correctly when you search for Tales of Arcadia.

Quick Viewing Order for Tales of Arcadia for Netflix

If you don’t want to read through the synopsis’s and the release date order, here’s a very quick table guide as to what order you should watch Tales of Arcadia.

Title Number of Seasons Trollhunters Seasons 1-3 3Below Seasons 1-2 Wizards Limited Series Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans Movie – 2021

Full Viewing Order for Tales of Arcadia on Netflix

Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia

The series of Trollhunters kickstart the introduction of Arcadia where an epic troll battle leads them to infiltrate the human world and sees Jim find his new role after finding an amulet of power.

The only main connection between Trollhunters and 3Below came in episode 9 of season 3. Specifically, it’s connected to Lightning in a Bottle which is in season 1. It links when in 3Below, the royal heirs manage to mistake the Amulet of Daylight for one of their weapons.

Release Dates:

Season 1 – December 2016

Season 2 – December 2017

Season 3 – May 2018

3Below: Tales of Arcadia

3Below is set in the town of Arcadia with two aliens crash landing and finding some humans to hope them return home.

As we mentioned the main connection to the other series is with Trollhunters and that the finale of 3Below directly leads into the final season of Tales of Arcadia Wizards.

Release Dates:

Season 1 – December 2018

Season 2 – July 2019

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia

The epic conclusion of Wizards servces as a single season (with no season 2 in development) and fits 20 episodes into a single season with Merlin returning and recruiting the Guardians of Arcadia to travel back to 12th Century Camelot.

Limited Series – August 2020

Outside the main TV series and upcoming movie, there’s also companion novels and an upcoming video game so let’s take a look at where they fit in.

The video game doesn’t directly fit into the story instead, it’s said to be “inspired” by the series instead.

How to read the Tales of Arcadia novels in order

Alongside the Netflix series, there are also novels that sit alongside the main story.

Trollhunters: The Adventure Begins (2017)

Trollhunters: Welcome to the Darklands (2017)

Trollhunters: The Book of Ga-Huel (2018)

Trollhunters: Age of the Amulet (2018)

Trollhunters: The Way of the Wizard (2018)

Trollhunters: Angor Reborn (2018)

3Below: Arcadia-Con (2019)

