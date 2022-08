Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Pinocchio’ Netflix Movie: Coming to Netflix in December 2022

A dark reimagining of the classic fable Pinocchio is headed to Netflix from Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, and Patrick McHale. Here’s an updated guide to everything we know about the animation project which is coming to Netflix in December 2022.

It’s first worth noting that Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro has been a project on his docket for quite some time as we’ll talk you through below. Hopefully, however, many of his interviews still remain relevant in terms of what we can expect.

In January 2022, we were given a first look at the new project along with the news that the movie will be headed to Netflix in December 2022.

The movie first began its life in 2011 (although it was originally first conceived in 2010) when it was announced a stop-motion animated movie was on the way with Guillermo del Toro and Matthew Robbins writing the movie and Gris Grimly and Mark Gustafson directing. The darker story of Pinnochio would be based on the book that released in 2002 which was illustrated by Gris Grimly.

Fast forward to multiple years of production including Gris Grimly dropping out, Del Toro taking over the lead and The Jim Henson Company stepping in to help with production. In November 2017, it was thought the project was dead and Del Toro even announced it as such.

Netflix finally announced in October 2018 that it would be releasing the movie.

When is Pinocchio coming to Netflix?

For the longest time, the film was scheduled to come out in 2021 but we can confirm that Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio is coming to Netflix on Friday, December 9th, 2022.

2022 will be the year of the Pinnochio.

Netflix will be going up against Pinnochio from Disney who is most known for its involvement in the IP. Robert Zemeckis is on board to direct the movie which is planned to be a lot more family-friendly than the version we’re talking about here.

Lionsgate is getting in on the action too with Pinocchio: A True Story. Their animated feature film was released in March 2022 on VOD services.

Why is Pinocchio taking so long to produce?

Put simply, it’s a huge project that requires lots of time. Stop-motion movies are notoriously expensive and time-consuming to make. Just see the time-lapse of Kubo and the Two Strings below to see how much goes into a small section of the movie.

Pre-production (according to IMDb) started in March 2019 with all the filming taking place in Portland, Oregon it’s then believed the movie actually began physical production in January 2020 before entering post-production in June 2021.

What we know so far about Pinocchio

In an interview from 2015, Guillermo was asked about the project while promoting Crimson Peak. Guillermo del Toro talks to HeyUGuys who tells them that he’s really using the source material that’s “strange in a disturbing way” when compared to the Disney movie.

“We’re bringing back some of the fairytale charms of the book”. He also speaks a little that it’ll be touching on the history of when the book was written specifically the politics of the era.

That was reiterated in October 2018 when Del Toro said the following:

“It’s not a Pinocchio for all the family. Of course [it’s a political film]. Pinocchio during the rise of Mussolini, do the math. A puppet during the rise of fascism.”

Who’s working on and voicing in Pinocchio for Netflix?

For most, Guillermo del Toro is the big draw on this project and will serve as the director and writer of the screenplay.

This is a real passion project for the prolific creator saying in October 2018:

“No single character in history has had as deep of a personal connection to me as Pinocchio…I’ve wanted to make this movie for as long as I can remember.”

Guillermo del Toro has worked on numerous Netflix projects in the past and continues to work on new ones in the future as part of a broad output deal with Netflix. His next project after Pinnochio is expected to be 10 After Midnight.

Beyond that, you can watch some of his other work Netflix right now with the Dreamworks Tales of Arcadia universe which has seen Trollhuners, 3Below, Wizards and the recent movie too. He also had involvement in Netflix’s docuseries Five Came Back.

Among the other writers for the movie include Gris Grimly, Patrick McHale, and Matthew Robbins.

Carlo Collodi is also listed as one of the writers for the movie but of course, his main role was supplying the source material.

In February 2020, we got word of the first three-voice cast additions. Voicing characters in Netflix’s Pinnochio include Ron Pearlman, Christopher Waltz, and David Bradley. David Bradley is thought to be voicing the character of Geppetto.

Big news! Guillermo del Toro's Netflix movie Pinocchio has reportedly added its first three cast members who will voice when the movie releases in 2021. These include Christopher Waltz, Ron Pearlman and David Bradley (via @imdbpro) pic.twitter.com/GAuRiLTRwB — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) February 1, 2020

On February 17th, two more actors were attached to the project. These come in the form of Ewan McGregor and Tilda Swinton who have both been added to the cast.

We've just got word of two new actors attached to the upcoming Netflix / Guillermo del Toro animated Pinocchio movie. Ewan McGregor and Tilda Swinton have joined the cast! pic.twitter.com/aDDOtZs2ct — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) February 17, 2020

In addition, a huge array of puppeteers set designers, and animators are currently listed on the project.

ShadowMachine is one of the studios behind the project as is the world-renowned Jim Henson Company.

Mackinnon and Saunders are involved with the puppet designs behind the movie who have been involved with Bob the Builder and most notably, Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride.

Before we leave you, here are some early concept pictures and videos that should give you an idea as to what to expect:

If you’re wondering why Netflix is able to even make a movie about this character, it’s because Pinocchio now resides in the public domain.

Are you looking forward to Netflix’s new vision for Pinocchio? Let us know in the comments.