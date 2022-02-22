Eddie Redmayne Netflix Movie ‘The Good Nurse’: What We Know So Far

In 2021 Netflix went on a spending spree at the Berlin European Film Market, and one of the biggest acquisitions made by the streamer was its $25 million deal for the global streaming rights to The Good Nurse. Starring Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse is coming to Netflix in 2022. Here’s what you need to know.

BAFTA-nominated Danish writer-director Tobias Lindholm known for his work on Borgen, Mindhunter and The Hunt will be directing the movie with a script written by Krysty Wilson-Cairns, who was nominated for an Oscar for her screenplay on 1917.

Darren Aronofsky’s Protozoa will be producing the movie along with FilmNation. The movie was set up earlier with Lionsgate before it landed in the open market at the EFM. Deadline was the first to report Netflix’s intention to move forward with buying the movie.

When might we see The Good Nurse on Netflix?

With the film in post-production since June 2021, it comes as no surprise that The Good Nurse will be released on Netflix sometime in 2022. We’re still waiting for Netflix to provide an official release date, and we expect it will be announced soon.

We got our first glimpse at The Good Nurse in the Netflix 2022 movie preview. You can see it below between 1:45 and 1:46 (yes, only a second).

The result of that single second of footage is two screenshots featuring Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne.

What is the plot of The Good Nurse and who is Charles Cullen?

Netflix’s The Good Nurse will tell the true story of the pursuit and capture of Charles Cullen, one of the most prolific serial killers in history who is suspected of murdering up to 400 patients during his 16-year career as a nurse, earning him the title “The Angel of Death”. Cullen was a married father who was thought to be a responsible caretaker before he was implicated for the deaths of as many as 300 patients over 16 years, spread across 9 hospitals in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

The movie will be adapted from Charles Graeber’s 2013 chronicle book of these events called The Good Nurse: A True Story of Medicine, Madness, and Murder.

Here’s the Netflix description for the upcoming movie:

“Suspicious that her colleague is responsible for a series of mysterious patient deaths, a nurse risks her own life to uncover the truth in this gripping thriller based on true events.”

Who is cast in The Good Nurse?

Netflix’s The Good Nurse will be led by Oscar-winner Eddie Redmayne who is known for his roles in such movies as Fantastic Beasts, The Danish Girl, Les Miserables, and more. Notably, Redmayne is among the cast of the multi-Oscar nominated Netflix Original movie, The Trial of the Chicago 7. Redmayne will play Charlie Cullen, who was caught by two former Newark homicide detectives who would not let go, aided by a nurse

Alongside Redmayne will be Oscar-nominee Jessica Chastain (Zero Dark Thirty, Molly’s Game, Interstellar) who will portray the nurse who worked alongside Cullen and risked her job and family’s safety to stop him and end the killing spree.

Nnamdi Asomugha is the third star to be attached to the title in late March 2021. Asomugha’s credits include When the Streetlights Go On, Crown Heights, and Sylvie’s Love. Later, in April 2021 Noah Emmerich (The Americans, Space Force) and Kim Dickens (Deadwood, Fear the Walking Dead) were also announced to appear in The Good Nurse.

What’s the production status on The Good Nurse?

The Good Nurse began production on April 21st, 2021 in the town of Stamford, Connecticut, US according to issue 1240 of Production Weekly. Filming wrapped on the production by on June 24th, 2021.

First pictures were spotted of Redmayne and Chastain on set via ETCanada.

Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain have been spotted filming The Good Nurse in Toronto! via @ETCanada pic.twitter.com/BEX8kCmtN7 — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) April 18, 2021

Further pictures were released by a Jessica Chastain fan account on Twitter, with even more pictures available on their website.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more on The Good Nurse over time so keep this page bookmarked!