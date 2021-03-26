List of All 37 Netflix Oscar Nominations for 2021

Netflix took home its biggest haul of Oscar nominations in their history beating out most other rivals in the race to the Oscars due to air at the end of April 2021.
Netflix Original movies scored 37 (40 if you include News of the World which Netflix distributed internationally) Oscar nomination nods this year.
This means Netflix nudges ever closer to the record of 45 nominations held by United Artists back in 1940 and tying (or very close depending on how you count Netflix’s nominations this year) to Miramax’s 2003 Oscar nomination count of 40.
The number of Oscar nominations for Netflix increased on March 25th with the news that Netflix had acquired Two Distant Strangers which was nominated for the best short film.
It’s also worth noting that Netflix is currently carrying The Present which was nominated for best short live-action short film but does not carry Netflix Original branding.
Here’s how that compares to Netflix’s previous nomination hauls:
- 2021: 37
- 2020: 24
- 2019: 14
- 2018: 8
- 2017: 3
- 2016: 2
- 2015: 1
- 2014: 1
- 2013: 0
The only categories Netflix failed to get nominations in was the international feature film and short film (live-action) categories.
Mank walks away with the most award nominations of all movies featured hauling 10 award nominations in total.
.@MankFilm is nominated for 10 Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Director, Actor in a Leading Role for Gary Oldman, and Actress in a Supporting Role for Amanda Seyfried! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/cx8qW6KSFC
— Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) March 15, 2021
Full List of Netflix Oscar Nominations for 2021
Here’s every nomination Netflix scored for 2021 (full list of Oscar nominations here):
Actor Leading Role
- Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Gary Oldman – Mank
Actor in a Supporting Role
- Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7
Actress in a Leading Role
- Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman
Actress in a Supporting Role
- Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy
- Amanda Seyfried – Mank
Animated Feature Film
- Over the Moon
- A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Cinematography
- Mank
- News of the World (Netflix carries international distribution)
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Costume Design
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Mank
Directing
- David Fincher – Mank
Documentary (Feature)
- Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution
- My Octopus Teacher
Documentary (Short)
- A Love Song for Latasha
Film Editing
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Makeup and Hairstyling
- Hillbilly Elegy
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Mank
Music (Original Score)
- Da 5 Bloods
- Mank
- News of the World
Music (Original Song)
- Hear My Voice – The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Husavik – Eurovision Song Contest
- Io Si (Seen) – The Life Ahead
Best Picture
- Mank
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Production Design
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Mank
- News of the World
Short Film (Live Action)
- Two Distant Strangers
Short Film (Animated)
- If Anything Happens I Love You
Sound
- Mank
- News of the World
Visual Effects
- The Midnight Sky
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
- The White Tiger
Writing (Original Screenplay)
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
How many awards do you think Netflix will eventually end up taking home? Let us know in the comments down below.