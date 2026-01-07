Embeth Davidtz’s Acclaimed Film ‘Don’t Let’s Go to the Dogs Tonight’ Sets Netflix Premiere

Netflix is closing out January with a critically acclaimed addition to its drama library. The film adaptation of Alexandra Fuller’s bestselling memoir, Don’t Let’s Go to the Dogs Tonight, is set to make its streaming debut exclusively on Netflix US.

This release comes via the streamer’s ongoing output deal with Sony Pictures (specifically the Sony Pictures Classics label). After a successful festival run that included premieres at Telluride and the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) late last year, the film was acquired by the label in late September.

We can confirm that Don’t Let’s Go to the Dogs Tonight will be available to stream on Netflix US starting Thursday, January 29th, 2026.

What is the movie about?

Marking the directorial debut of veteran actress Embeth Davidtz (Matilda, Schindler’s List), the film is a raw and unflinching look at the end of the colonial era in Africa.

Set against the backdrop of the Rhodesian Bush War in 1980 (just before the country became Zimbabwe), the story is told through the eyes of Bobo, an 8-year-old girl. As the war for independence rages around them, Bobo navigates a chaotic life with her “casual racists and full-time alcoholics” parents, who are determined to hold onto their farm at any cost.

The official synopsis describes it as:

“Through the eyes of 8-year-old Bobo (Lexi Venter), we witness the final days of white-ruled Rhodesia. As her family clings to their farm amidst the violence of the war for independence, Bobo struggles to make sense of her mother’s mental unraveling, her father’s absences, and the complex, fractured world she has inherited.”

Appealing to the same audiences for films like The Power of the Dog or Roma, the film is a must-watch for fans of auteur cinema. The film boasts a Certified Fresh rating on RottenTomatoes with the consensus reading, “Tackling thorny themes with fierce intelligence and a wonderful performance by Lexi Venter, Don’t Let’s Go to the Dogs Tonight is a striking feature debut from writer-director Embeth Davidtz.”

Audience scores across the board are equally impressive, with an 83% again on RT, with IMDb sitting at a slightly lower 6.9/10. The movie is also in the running for numerous awards throughout the award season, with hopes to add to its trophy cabinet.

Who is in the cast?

Embeth Davidtz pulls triple duty on this project: she wrote the screenplay, directed the film, and stars in a leading role.

Lexi Venter delivers a breakout performance as the young protagonist, Bobo. Critics at TIFF praised her ability to carry the heavy emotional weight of the film. Embeth Davidtz plays Nicola Fuller, Bobo's volatile, gun-toting, and alcoholic mother.

Zikhona Bali stars as Sarah, the family's housekeeper who shares a complicated bond with Bobo.

Rob van Vuuren plays Tim Fuller, Bobo's father.

Will you be watching this adaptation of Alexandra Fuller’s memoir on January 29th? Let us know in the comments below!