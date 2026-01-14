‘ER’ Heading to Netflix Internationally Beginning in February 2026

One of the most beloved and influential medical dramas in television history is checking back into Netflix. We can reveal that the complete series of ER is scheduled to arrive in multiple international territories next month.

For long-time subscribers, this is a welcome return. ER was a staple of many international Netflix libraries years ago, before the rights were pulled back for services like HBO Max. Now, thanks to Warner Bros. Discovery’s recent bombardment when it comes to licensing its premium library content to Netflix, the doors to County General Hospital are opening once again. This licensing

We can confirm that all 15 seasons (331 episodes) of ER will launch on Netflix in select international regions on Tuesday, February 10th, 2026.

Which regions are getting ER?

This appears to be a wide-reaching deal covering major English-speaking territories, Latin America, and Europe. The confirmed list of regions receiving the show includes:

United Kingdom

Canada

Australia

Latin America (including Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico)

(including Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico) France

Italy

Select other European territories

Note for US subscribers: There is currently no word on ER returning to Netflix US, where it is currently available on Hulu and Max. No word if the series will join later, although licensing internationally can often be a precursor, and furthermore, if Netflix ends up buying Warner Bros., it’ll presumably become a mainstay anyway.

What is ER about?

Created by the legendary novelist Michael Crichton, ER premiered in 1994 and changed television forever. It pioneered the fast-paced, jargon-heavy style of storytelling that became the gold standard for procedural dramas.

Set in the Emergency Room of County General Hospital in Chicago, the series follows the personal and professional crises of the doctors and nurses who work there. Over its record-breaking 15-season run, it won 23 Primetime Emmy Awards and launched the careers of some of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

Who is in the cast?

The cast list for ER reads like a Who’s Who of Hollywood royalty. While the ensemble rotated significantly over 15 years, the most iconic early lineup includes:

George Clooney as Dr. Doug Ross (Clooney returned to Netflix news with his Broadway play and appeared in Jay Kelly).

as Dr. Doug Ross (Clooney returned to Netflix news with his Broadway play and appeared in Jay Kelly). Julianna Margulies as Nurse Carol Hathaway

as Nurse Carol Hathaway Anthony Edwards as Dr. Mark Greene

as Dr. Mark Greene Noah Wyle as John Carter

as John Carter Eriq La Salle

Later seasons also featured stars like John Stamos, Angela Bassett, Linda Cardellini, and Maura Tierney.

Will you be booking an appointment with Dr. Ross on February 10th? Let us know if you’ll be rewatching ER in the comments below!