Every ‘The Witcher’ Project Coming Soon to Netflix As Season 4 Wraps Filming

It was first announced in May 2017 that a Witcher series was being developed at Netflix. No one knew what would happen or what twists, turns, and spinoffs the franchise would create. Seven years later, the end is in sight, and here are the remaining Witcher projects in development at Netflix, ranging from ones releasing very soon to ones we don’t know whether they will release or not.

We’ll list titles in order of expected release; everything here is subject to change. Don’t forget that we won’t include the kid’s Witcher series, which was announced at Geeked Week a while back, given that they have been scrapped.

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep

Coming to Netflix in February 2025

The first on our list is the upcoming feature-length anime The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep, set to be released globally on February 11, 2025, as confirmed at Geeked Week just recently. The anime is developed by Studio Mir, which previously made The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, widely considered to be the best Witcher project released thus far.

Sirens of the Deep will adapt Andrzej Sapkowski’s A Little Sacrifice short story that didn’t make it in The Witcher Season 1 and will be set between episode 5 and 6 of that season.

Doug Cockle, the iconic voice of Geralt from CD Projekt Red’s Witcher games, is returning to voice Geralt once again after Henry Cavill left the franchise. Anya Chalotra and Joey Batey are returning to voice Yennefer and Jaskier, respectively, with Christina Wren joining as Essi Daven.

The Witcher Season 4 (2025)

Coming to Netflix in 2025 (Expecting Later in the Year)

After Sirens of the Deep, we’ll have Season 4, The Witcher‘s next “mainline” entry. The new season will debut Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia following Henry Cavill’s departure after Season 3.

The Witcher Season 4 has already been fully filmed and wrapped at the end of October 2024. There is no release date, but the likely release window is the second half of 2025.

The plot of Season 4 will follow the three main Witcher protagonists, each in their own separate story arcs with their own supporting characters. Geralt will have his Hansa, Ciri will have the Rats, and Yennefer will have the Lodge of Sorceresses.

New cast members of The Witcher Season 4 include Laurence Fishburne as Regis, Danny Woodburn as Zoltan, Sharlto Copley as Bonhart, James Purefoy as Skellen and more.

The Witcher Season 5 (2026)

It’s been long known that the fifth season of The Witcher will be its last, and Netflix officially confirmed that earlier this year. Filming is expected to start around March 2025 and last for approximately 8 months, according to star Liam Hemsworth. No release date has been revealed, but considering the filming schedule, we can safely assume it should be sometime in 2026.

The Rats: A Witcher’s Tale (TBA)

Lastly, we have The Rats: A Witcher’s Tale. It is the spinoff of The Rats, which was filmed in South Africa in 2023. The Rats was initially a series and was meant to be filmed for six months, but it ended up filming for only a little over a month. As a result, we can’t give any predictions as to when or how Netflix will release this project if they decide to release it.

Currently, the status of the project is unclear, as there have been reports about Netflix being undecided regarding what to do with the existing footage. There were considerations for integrating it into Season 4. Still, Redanian Intelligence reported that later, the project received a title, The Rats: A Witcher’s Tale, and was considered to be released as a special episode.

The Rats starred Ben Radcliffe (Giselher), Christelle Elwin (Mistle), Fabian McCallum (Kayleigh), Aggy K. Adams (Iskra), Juliette Alexandra (Reef), Connor Crawford (Asse) as well as Dolph Lundgren (Brehen), Deoudone van der Merwe (Juniper), Morgan Santo (Dulcie), Stevel Marc (Lord Ridot) and more.

What new Witcher project are you looking forward to watching? Let us know in the comments.