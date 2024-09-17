‘The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep’ Sets February 2025 Netflix Release Date

Today is Day 2 of Geeked Week, the annual Netflix event for exclusive reveals, announcements, news, and more. Today is generally pretty quiet, but Netflix has released a brand new clip from the long-awaited anime The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep, presented by none other than Doug Cockle, the iconic voice of Geralt of Rivia.

Doug Cockle revealed during Geeked Week that The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep will be released on February 11, 2025. This is a slight delay as Netflix previously promised the anime to drop “Late 2024” which was teased at last year’s Geeked Week. Whether that’s a production delay or simply Late 2024 being too stacked with releases, we don’t know.

In the actual Geeked Week clip, we can see a conversation between Geralt of Rivia and the bard Jaskier, voiced by The Witcher‘s Joey Batey. Jaskier, as always, is teasing Geralt regarding his love life. Watch:

What’s the plot of The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep?

The plot of The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep will adapt author Andrzej Sapkowski’s short story A Little Sacrifice. The first season of The Witcher adapted the majority of the short stories from Sapkowski’s two collections, but left a few out. A Grain of Truth was featured in the first episode of Season 2, and now Sirens of the Deep will adapt A Little Sacrifice, still leaving a few of short stories unadapted. Sirens of the Deep is set between episodes 5 and 6 of The Witcher Season 1.

A Little Sacrifice is Andrzej Sapkowski’s dark twist on The Little Mermaid. It tells the tale of star-crossed trans-species lovers: a mermaid named Sh’eenaz and a human prince named Agloval. Agloval is the proud and arrogant prince of the seaside region of Bremervoord who is hopelessly in love with the mermaid, Sh’eenaz. The story opens with Geralt having been hired by Agloval to act as a translator since he can speak the Elder Language. Agloval wants Geralt to convince Sh’eenaz to trade her fin for a pair of human legs, abandon her life in the sea, and live with him on land. However Sh’eenaz refuses, and instead insists that it’s Agloval who should instead come live with her, despite the fact that he can’t breathe underwater.

Here is the official logline of Sirens of the Deep from Netflix:

Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster hunter, is hired to investigate a series of attacks in a seaside village and finds himself drawn into a centuries-old conflict between humans and merpeople. He must count on friends — old and new — to solve the mystery before the hostilities between the two kingdoms escalate into all-out war.

Who is among the voice cast for The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep?

Doug Cockle, the iconic voice of the Witcher video games, is returning to voice Geralt of Rivia in Sirens of the Deep. Cockle commented in a press release last year:

“I am super excited to announce my return to the world of the Witcher voicing Geralt of Rivia once again, but this time in the upcoming animated feature The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep. It’s been an honour to work with Studio Mir and Netflix on this new animated film and I’m thrilled to be able to share this next chapter of the White Wolf’s journey with fans of the Witcher universe. Mire taedh aen stráede!”

Joey Batey and Anya Chalotra are returning from the live-action The Witcher series to voice Jaskier and Yennefer, respectively with Christina Wren joining the cast to voice Essi Daven.

Who is behind The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep?

The new Witcher anime is once again made by Studio Mir, who previously did The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. This time the anime is directed by Kang Hei Chul with Witcher writers Mike Ostrowski and Rae Benjamin penning the script.

Are you looking forward to The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep when it drops next February? Let us know in the comments, and we’ll have a general Witcher-verse update for you in early October!