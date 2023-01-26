‘Fair Play’ Sundance Netflix Movie: Everything We Know So Far

Netflix has acquired Fair Play, a new movie that premiered during the Sundance Film Festival. The event is a great shopping opportunity for streamers and other studios to make acquisitions, and this is one of them. The movie in question is Fair Play, a drama starring Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich.

The movie, written and directed by Chloe Domont (Ballers, Billions, Star Trek: Discovery), received many positive reviews from critics. One of them, from Variety said:

“Fair Play has much to say about the post-#MeToo world and has a lot of fun saying it. It’s one of the rare Sundance films that could totally break through in the real world,”

Netflix’s Fair Play is produced by T-Street’s Leopold Hughes and Ben LeClaire, Star Thrower Entertainment’s Tim White, Trevor White and Allan Mandelbaum. T-Street’s Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman are the exec producers.

The movie has been one of two major acquisitions Netflix made at the Sundance Film Festival in 2023, with the other being Run Rabbit Run. They also debuted two upcoming documentaries at the festival. The movie was among the 99 scripted feature films that debuted at the Sundance Film Festival in 2023.

According to some sources, Fair Play reportedly cost Netflix $20 million, while others put it somewhere between $15 and $20 million. Fair Play shot in the first few months of 2022.

Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s Fair Play:

What’s the Netflix release date for Fair Play?

Netflix hasn’t announced when they aim to release Fair Play on streaming just yet, but given prior Sundance pickups, it’ll be within the next 12 months.

What’s the plot of Fair Play?

A thriving New York couple Emily (Dynevor) and Luke (Ehrenreich) can’t get enough of each other. When a coveted promotion at a cutthroat financial firm arises, supportive exchanges between the lovers begin to sour into something more sinister. As the power dynamics irrevocably shift in their relationship, Luke and Emily must face the true price of success and the unnerving limits of ambition.

Here’s the official logline:

“An unexpected promotion at a cutthroat hedge fund pushes a young couple’s relationship to the brink, threatening to unravel far more than their recent engagement.”

Who is cast in Fair Play?

The cast in Netflix’s Fair Play consists of leads Phoebe Dynevor (Bridgerton), Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story), Eddie Marsan (Happy-Go-Lucky) and Rich Sommer (The Devil Wears Prada). Additional cast includes Geraldine Somerville, Jim Sturgeon, Sebastian de Souza, Sia Alipour, and more.

Are you looking forward to watching Fair Play on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.