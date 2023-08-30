Every New Movie Coming to Netflix in Fall 2023

Welcome to our preview of Netflix’s upcoming Original slate of new movies headed to the service throughout the remainder of 2023. Below, we’ll cover the English language and non-English language releases from August through December.

There’s something for everyone from big biopics, thrillers, animation, fantasy, and action. We’ve purposely left out Netflix’s documentary slate for Fall 2023, which we’ve previewed separately. Big documentary features for the Fall include Sly (November 3rd) and Stamped From the Beginning (November 15th)

Featured Videos - Article Continues Below...



Looking ahead to next year, you can see all the movies Netflix has in the works for 2024 and beyond in our separate preview.

We should note that quite a few movies were originally expected to be released in 2023 but won’t anymore. Those include:

Lift, originally scheduled for August 2023, will now be released on Netflix on January 12th, 2024.

Society of the Snow will have its premiere at the Venice Film Festival but will release on Netflix in January 2024.

Damsel, the fantasy action movie starring Millie Bobby Brown, has been pushed to a 2024 TBD release.

A Family Affair, starring Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron, was originally scheduled to be released in November 2023 but will now be released in 2024.

Other movies were originally expected to be released in 2023 but are now pushed back from the 2023 schedule. These titles include Monkey Man, Spaceman, Players, and Shirley.

Now, without further ado, here’s a look forward at every movie still yet to be released throughout the rest of 2023:

Netflix Original Movies Coming in August 2023

Note: From August 30th onwards…

The Great Seduction

Genre: Drama, Comedy

Director: Celso R. García

Cast: Memo Villegas, Pierre Louis, Yalitza Aparicio, Mercedes Hernández

Language: Spanish

Coming to Netflix on August 30th

Coming out of Mexico is this new comedy-drama about an island community devastated following their island’s industrialization. In the hopes of reviving their fortune, a fish-packing plant will potentially set up shop, but the townspeople need to lure a doctor to the island to make it happen.

Choose Love

Genre: Romantic Comedy, Interactive

Director: Stuart McDonald

Cast: Laura Marano, Avan Jogia, Jordi Webber and Scott Michael Foster

Coming to Netflix on August 31st

Using Netflix’s interactive software (see the full list of interactive titles here), best known for its use with Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, this title will see you picking the romance choices for Cami Conway.

Netflix Original Movies Coming in September 2023

Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Director: Bille August

Cast: Sidse Babett Knudsen, Mikkel Boe Følsgaard, Jacob Lohmann, Emilie Kroyer Koppel

Language: Danish

Coming to Netflix on September 14th

From Denmark, this highly anticipated movie comes from an esteemed director and is based on the best-selling book by Karen Blixen.

Here’s what you can expect:

“When a self-appointed expert on love tries to teach a timid prince the art of seduction, the plan backfires, leading to scandal – and unexpected romance.”

Once Upon a Crime

Genre: Comedy, Adventure

Director: Yûichi Fukuda

Cast: Kanna Hashimoto, Yuko Araki, Takanori Iwata

Language: Japanese

Coming to Netflix on September 14th

“While at the royal ball with Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood finds herself in the middle of a mystery. Can she solve the case before midnight strikes?”

The Count / El Conde

Genre: Horror

Director: Pablo Larraín

Cast: Jaime Vadell, Gloria Münchmeyer, Alfredo Castro, Paula Luchsinger

World Premiere at the Venice Film Festival in August/September 2023

Coming to Netflix on September 15th

Originating out of Chile, this new movie revolves around a vampire who’s around 250 years old and decides that he wants his life to end.

Love at First Sight (fka The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight)

Genre: Romance

Director: Vanessa Caswill

Cast: Haley Lu Richardson, Ben Hardy, Jameela Jamil, Rob Delaney, Sally Phillips

Coming to Netflix on September 15th

Coming from Ace Entertainment, this new Netflix teen romance will hope to follow in the successful footprints of other titles from the studio, including The Perfect Date and To All The Boys.

Here’s the official logline for the new romance movie:

“After missing her flight from New York to London, Hadley (Haley Lu Richardson) meets Oliver (Ben Hardy) in a chance encounter at the airport that sparks an instant connection. A long night on the plane together passes in the blink of an eye but upon landing at Heathrow, the pair are separated and finding each other in the chaos seems impossible. Will fate intervene to transform these seat mates into soul mates?”

Suspect X / Jaane Jaan

Genre: Crime, Thriller

Director: Sujoy Ghosh

Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma

Language: Hindi

Coming to Netflix on September 21st

“When a single mother becomes ensnared in a deadly crime, her neighbor — a gifted math teacher — comes to her aid and a tenacious cop digs into the case.”

How to Deal With A Heartbreak / Sottera Dodiciada 2: Adultas, pero a queue costo

Genre: Comedy

Director: Joanna Lombardi

Cast: Gisela Ponce de León, Jely Reátegui, Karina Jordán

Coming to Netflix on September 22nd

Serving as a sequel to 2018’s How to Get Over a Breakup, here’s what you can expect from this new Peruvian movie:

“Her two best friends are mapping out a bright future. Ma Fé? She’s broke, uninspired and under a tight deadline to produce a book she can’t write.”

Spy Kids: Armageddon

Genre: Kids, Comedy

Director: Robert Rodriguez

Cast: Zachary Levi, Billy Magnussen, Gina Rodriguez

Coming to Netflix on September 22nd

Robert Rodriguez is returning to the director’s chair again for another Spy Kids entry, which is coming exclusively to Netflix. It comes via Skydance Media and Spyglass Media Group.

Here’s what you can expect from the new reboot:

“The children of the world’s greatest secret agents unwittingly help a powerful game developer unleash a computer virus that gives him control of all technology, leading them to become spies themselves to save their parents and the world.”

Production on the movie took place between June and September 2022, with Rodriguez confirming a 2023 release (Netflix has yet to do so, however).

The Black Book

Genre: Action

Director: Editi Effiong

Cast: Richard Mofe-Damijo, Ade Laoye, Sam Dede, Alex Usifo Omiagbo

Coming to Netflix on September 22nd

Coming out of Africa, The Black Book is a new action thriller about a deacon who takes justice into his own hands after his son is wrongly framed for kidnapping.

Carga Máxima / Overhaul

Genre: Action

Director: Tomas Portella

Cast: Milhem Corta, Sheron Menezzes, Thiago Martins, Paulo Vilhena

Language: Brazillian Portuguese

Coming to Netflix on September 27th

From Brazil, this new action-focused crime thriller is about a truck racing driver who uses his talents to be in the service of a cargo theft gang but soon wants out of the criminal world.

Street Flow 2

Language: French

Genre: Drama

Cast: Kery James, Jammeh Diangana, Bakary Diombera

Coming to Netflix on September 27th

Here’s what you can expect from the second installment of this French drama:

“Two years after his brush with death, Demba tries to turn his life around and resist the desire for revenge. Noumouké gets involved in brawls between rival neighborhoods, and Soulaymaan, torn between his convictions and ambitions, takes his first steps as a lawyer. Can the three brothers resist the wave of violence and the brutality of the events that befall them?”

Nowhere

Genre: Thriller

Director: Albert Pintó

Coming to Netflix on September 27th

Nowhere is the story of Mia (played by Anna Castillo), a pregnant woman who escapes from her country devastated by overpopulation and lack of resources. On her flight, a storm throws the container she travels into the sea. From there, she begins to struggle to survive.

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Genre: Comedy, Adventure

Director: Wes Anderson

Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Kingsley, Rupert Friend, Dev Patel

World premiere at the Venice Film Festival in August/September 2023

Releasing in Select Theaters on September 20th

Coming to Netflix on September 27th

Wes Anderson is behind this new short film based on the classic series of short stories focusing on Henry Sugar, with this particular short (there are four expected in total but not yet confirmed) being 39 minutes in length.

Per Netflix, here’s the official synopsis of this first movie:

“A beloved Roald Dahl story about a rich man who learns about a guru who can see without using his eyes and then sets out to master the skill in order to cheat at gambling.”

Love Is in the Air

Genre: Romantic, Comedy

Director: Adrian Powers

Cast: Joshaua Sasse, Delta Goodrem, Roy Billing, Mia Grunwald, Steph Tisdell

Coming to Netflix on September 28th

Teaming up with Australian outfit The Steve Jaggi Company for another entry, Netflix is set to release this new rom-com towards the end of September.

Here’s what you can expect from the new movie:

“A fiercely independent pilot fighting to keep her family business afloat starts to fall for the man sent by corporate to ground her operation forever.”

Netflix Original Movies Releasing in October 2023

A Deadly Invitation

Genre: Thriller

Director: JM Cravioto

Cast: Maribel Verdú, Regina Blandón, Manolo Cardona, Aarón Díaz, Stephanie Cayo, José María de Tavira and Helena Rojo

Coming to Netflix in October TBD

Coming out of Mexico (will be in Spanish-language on Netflix) is this new mystery thriller about a woman recently divorced woman who is completely ruined and sees no way out. As a result, Olivia hatches a detailed plan to bring about her death…or rather, her murder.

Ballerina

Genre: Action

Director: Chung-Hyun Lee

Cast: Jun Jong-seo, Kim Ji-hun, Park Yu-rim

Language: Korean

Coming to Netflix on October 6th

Netflix has already released some excellent Korean action movies in 2023 so far (Kill Boksoon was our favorite), and Ballerina is high up our list of most anticipated movies to round out the year.

In the movie, we’ll see an ex-bodyguard grieving the loss of a best friend she couldn’t protect and sets out to fulfill her dear friend’s last wish: revenge.

Reptile

Genre: Crime, Thriller

Director: Grant Singer

Cast: Benicio Del Toro, Justin Timberlake, Eric Bogosian, Alicia Silverstone, Domenick Lombardozzi, Frances Fisher, Ato Essandoh, Michael Carmen Pitt, Karl Glusman, and Matilda Lutz

World premiere at the Toronto Film Festival in September 2023

Releasing in Select Theaters on September 29th

Coming to Netflix on October 6th

Benicio Del Toro plays the role of Tom Nichols, a New England detective who is relentless at his job and hunting down Will Grady (played by Timberlake) and begins questioning everything in his life.

The movie began filming in September 2021 and wrapped in November 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Fair Play

Genre: Drama

Director: Chloe Domont

Cast: Phoebe Dynevor, Alden Ehrenreich, Eddie Marsan

International Premiere at the Toronto Film Festival in September 2023

Releasing in Select Theaters on September 29th

Coming to Netflix on October 13th

One of the Sundance Film Festival’s acquisitions was Fair Play, made in partnership with MRC, with Ram Bergman and Rian Johnson serving as executive producers.

Here’s the logline on the thriller that’s described as the Me Too movie for Wall Street:

“An unexpected promotion at a cutthroat hedge fund pushes a young couple’s relationship to the brink, threatening to unravel far more than their recent engagement.”

Old Dads

Genre: Comedy

Director: Bill Burr

Cast: Bobby Cannavale, Bokeem Woodbine, Katie Aselton, Reign Edwards, Rachael Harris, Miles Robbins, Jackie Tohn

Coming to Netflix on October 20th

Originally set up at Miramax, Netflix bought out the rights to Old Dads and will premiere it at the end of October.

The movie which serves as Burr’s directorical debut, is about three best friends who become fathers later in life and find themselves battling preschool principals, millennial CEOs and anything created after 1987.

Pain Hustlers

Genre: Drama

Director: David Yates

Cast: Emily Blunt, Chris Evans, Catherine O’Hara, Chloe Coleman, Jay Duplass, Brian D’Arcy James, Amit Shah, and Andy Garcia

Will premiere at the Toronto Film Festival in September 2023

Releasing in Select Theaters on October 20th

Coming to Netflix on October 27th

Coming from the director of Harry Potter and the Fantastic Beasts movies, this biopic is akin to the likes of The Wolf of Wall Street. The movie follows a blue-collar woman who takes a job at a pharmaceutical start-up that looks to be on its last legs, but thanks to some financial footwork (and a bit of crime), they become successful.

Sister Death

Genre: Horror

Director: Paco Plaza

Cast: Aria Bedmar, Almudena Amor, Maru Valdivielso

Language: Spanish

Serving as a prequel to the 2017 horror Veronica, this new movie is headed exclusively to Netflix.

Here’s what you can expect:

“In post-war Spain, Narcisa (Aria Bedmar), a young novice with supernatural powers, arrives at a former convent, now a school for girls, to become a teacher. As the days go by, the strange events and increasingly disturbing situations that torment her will eventually lead her to unravel the terrible skein of secrets that surround the convent and haunt its inhabitants.”

Netflix Original Movies Releasing in November 2023

Wingwomen / Voleuses

Language: French

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Cast: Adèle Exarchopoulos, Mélanie Laurent, Manon Bresch

Coming to Netflix on November 1st

For most audiences, Mélanie Laurent will be the most recognizable in this new drama out of Netflix France best known for her role in the Quentin Tarantino movie, Inglorious Bastards.

Produced by Gaumont Television, the movie is about two expert thieves who recruit a new member to assist with another heist.

Nyad

Genre: Biopic Drama

Director: Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi

Cast: Annette Bening, Jodie Foster, Rhys Ifans, Ethan Jones Romero, Luke Cosgrove, Jeena Yi, Eric T. Miller

World premiere at the Toronto Film Festival in September 2023

Releasing in Select Theaters on October 20th

Coming to Netflix on November 3rd

A sports biopic on Diana Nyad (played by Annette Bening) is the 64-year-old marathon swimmer who attempted to become the first ever to swim from Cuba to Florida.

The Killer

Genre: Action, Crime

Director: David Fincher

Cast: Michael Fassbender, Tilda Swinton, Charles Parnell, Monique Ganderton, Monika Gossmann, Sala Baker

Premiering at the Venice Film Festival in September 2023

Releasing in Select Theaters on October 27th

Coming to Netflix on November 10th

David Fincher’s next big Netflix project began production on November 1st, 2021, and was filmed on location around the globe through to the end of 2022.

The movie is about an elite assassin who tries to retire to Mexico following a psychological crisis. However, he is quickly brought back into the fold.

Best. Christmas. Ever!

Genre: Romantic comedy

Director: Mary Lambert

Cast: Heather Graham, Brandy Norwood, Matt Cedeño, and Jason Biggs

Coming to Netflix on November 16th

From writers Charles Shyer and Todd Calgi Gallicano, this is Netflix’s new Christmas romantic comedy for the holiday season.

Here’s the logline:

“Every Christmas Jackie sends a boastful holiday newsletter that makes her old college friend Charlotte feel like a lump of coal. When a twist of fate lands Charlotte and her family on Jackie’s snowy doorstep just days before Christmas, she seizes the opportunity to prove her old friend’s life can’t possibly be that perfect. Starring Heather Graham, Brandy, Jason Biggs and Matt Cedeño.”

All-Time High / Cryptoshlag

Genre: Comedy

Director: Julien Royal

Cast: Avec Nassim Lyes and Zoé Marchal

Language: French

Coming to Netflix on November 17th

The main protagonist of this new movie is a scamming pro, but during a poker game that turns out badly, he meets Stéphanie, a crypto millionaire who he hopes is the perfect mark to wipe away his newly accrued debts. She’s not quite as innocent as he first thought.

Rustin

Genre: Biography

Director: George C. Wolfe

Cast: Colman Domingo, Chris Rock, Glynn Turman, Audra McDonald, Jeffrey Wright, Aml Ameen, Gus Halper, Johnny Ramey, CCH Pounder, Michael Potts

International Premiere at the Toronto Film Festival

Releasing in Select Theaters on November 3rd

Coming to Netflix on November 17th

A new biopic on the gay civil rights activist Bayard Rustin, who was most known for organizing the 1963 march on Washington.

It comes from the Obamas production company Higher Ground Productions.

Leo

Genre: Animation

Director: Robert Smigel, Robert Marianetti, David Wachtenheim

Cast: Adam Sandler, Bill Burr, Cecily Strong, Jason Alexander, Rob Schneider, Sadie Sandler, Sunny Sandler

Coming to Netflix on November 21st (Shifted a day forward – was originally due to release on November 22nd)

Originally in development at STX Entertainment, Leo will be headed exclusively to Netflix and is just one of the many Adam Sandler projects in development.

Described as an animated musical, the movie is about a class lizard going through the final year of elementary school.

Family Switch

Genre: Family, Comedy

Director: McG

Cast: Ed Helms, Matthias Schweighöfer, Jennifer Garner, Emma Myers, Rita Moreno, Fortune Feimster

Coming to Netflix on November 30th

Not originally expected to be part of the 2023 Netflix movie lineup, Family Switch (previously known as Family Leave) debuts at the end of November 2023.

Here’s what you can expect:

“The Brenners wake up to a full family body switch, they quickly realize the same thing has happened to a family on the other side of the world; they must unite with this group of strangers and determine how to undo the body switch.”

Netflix Original Movies Releasing in December 2023

May December

Genre: Drama

Director: Todd Haynes

Cast: Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore, Charles Melton

To screen at the New York Film Festival between September and October 2023.

Releasing in Select Theaters on November 17th

Coming to Netflix on December 1st – only in the United States and Canada.

After debuting at the Cannes Film Festival, Netflix picked May December up for distribution in the United States.

The new movie is written by Samy Burch and Alex Mechanik about a married couple who come under pressure once an actress arrives on their doorstep to research for a film on their lives.

The Archies

Genre: Drama, Comedy

Director: Zoya Akhtar

Cast: Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda and Vedang Raina

Coming to release on December 7th

Adapting the famous Archie Comics, this new Indian production resembles Netflix’s version of Greece. It’s an all-singing and dancing adaptation set in 1960s India.

Leave the World Behind

Genre: Drama

Director: Sam Esmail

Cast: Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke, Myha’la, Farrah Mackenzie, Charlie Evans, and Kevin Bacon

Coming to Netflix on December 8th

Sam Esmail writes and directs this new movie with an all-star cast. Esmail is best known for Mr. Robot on USA Network and is adapting the works of Rumaan Alam for this feature film.

Here’s what you can expect:

“A family vacation on Long Island is interrupted by two strangers bearing news of a mysterious blackout. As the threat grows more imminent, both families must decide how best to survive the potential crisis, all while grappling with their own place in this collapsing world.”

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Director: Sam Fell

Voice Cast: David Bradley, Bella Ramsey, Zachary Levi, Imelda Staunton, Daniel Mays

Coming to Netflix on December 15th

It’s been a hot minute, but a sequel for Chicken Run is on its way to Netflix. Aardman Animation and Netflix have worked on several projects, including Robin Robin and Shaun the Sheep, which will expand to the first full feature exclusive to Netflix globally in 2021.

The sequel will see the return of Babs, Ginger, Rocky, and Fletcher living on their new island after escaping Tweedy’s farm.

Maestro

Genre: Biopic, Music

Director: Bradley Cooper

Cast: Carey Mulligan, Bradley Cooper, Sam Nivola, Alexa Swinton, Miriam Shor, Matt Bomer, Maya Hawke, Sarah Silverman, Josh Hamilton, Scott Ellis

World premiere at the Venice Film Festival in August/September 2023

Coming to Netflix on December 20th

Produced by Amblin Entertainment (Steven Spielberg’s outfit), this movie serves as a biopic for the famous composer Leonard Bernstein and, more importantly, the relationship between him and Felicia.

Rebel Moon Part 1: A Child of Fire

Genre: Sci-fi, Fantasy

Director: Zack Snyder

Cast: Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Bae Doona, Ray Fisher, with Charlie Hunnam and Anthony Hopkins

Coming to Netflix on December 22nd

The Rebel Moon movie, which Snyder originally pitched as a Star Wars story many moons ago, is expected to kick off a brand-new fantasy universe.

Here’s the official logline:

“When a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy is threatened by the armies of a tyrannical regent named Balisarius, the desperate people dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to helm them make a stand.”

The Stone Quarry (Snyder’s production company) and Grand Electric are behind the project.

Undated / Rumored 2023 Netflix Movie Releases

Note: Listed in alphabetical order.

Believer 2

Genre: Action, Thriller

Director: Jong-Yeol Baek

Cast: Han Hyo-joo, Cho Jin-woong, Lee Joo-young, Seung-Won Cha

Language: Korean

Coming to Netflix in Q4 2023

Released in 2018, the South Korean action crime thriller Believer is getting a sequel due in late 2023.

Here’s the official synopsis of the sequel:

“A determined detective continues his search for the truth behind Asia’s largest drug organization and its elusive boss he has unfinished business with.”

Chakda ‘Xpress

Genre: Drama

Director: Prosit Roy

Cast: Anushka Sharma, Renuka Shahane, Anshul Chauhan, Kaushik Sen, Mahesh Thakur

Language: Hindi

From India, Netflix’s big awards play from the region is Chakda ‘Xpress from writer Abhishek Banerjee and Clean Slate Filmz. Here’s what you can expect:

“The film is inspired by the incredible story of one of the fastest female pacers in the history of world cricket, Jhulan Goswami as she moves up the ladder, despite the countless hindrances, to fulfill her only dream: to play cricket.”

Nuovo Olimpo

Genre: Drama, Romance

Director: Ferzan Ozpetek

Cast: Damiano Gavino, Andrea Di Luigi, Luisa Ranieri, Greta Scarano, Aurora Giovinazzo, Alvise Rigo, Giancarlo Commare

Language: Italian

Taking place during the late 1970s, two individuals, aged 25, cross paths and are graced with youthful charm and captivating beauty. Serendipity intervenes, entwining their hearts in a fervent romance. Yet, an unforeseen incident abruptly severs their connection. Despite this unexpected parting, their affection persists.

Over the course of three decades, they diligently cling to the prospect of reuniting, driven by the enduring flame of their love.

The feature is produced by Tilde Corsi and Gianni Romoli and an R&C Produzioni production with Faros Film

Scoop

Genre: Biopic, Drama

Cast: Rufus Sewell, Gillian Anderson, Keeley Hawes, Billie Piper, Romola Garai

This new British production comes from director Philip Martin and writer Peter Moffat.

Here’s what you can expect:

“An inside account of the women journalists who broke through the Buckingham Palace establishment to secure the scoop of the decade, leading to the catastrophic fall from grace of the queen’s “favorite son,” Prince Andrew.”

The Kitchen

Genre: Sci-fi

Written & Directed by: Kibwe Tavares

Starring: Kano and Jedaiah Bannerman

Will premiere at the BFI Film Festival in London on October 15th

In development for over seven years, The Kitchen is scheduled to release on Netflix in “Late 2023,” according to producer Kareem Adeshina.

Here’s what you can expect from The Kitchen:

“The Kitchen is set in a dystopian 2044 London where the gap between rich and poor has been stretched to its limits. All forms of social housing have been eradicated and London’s working classes have been forced to live in temporary accommodation on the outskirts of the city. We follow an estranged father and son that come together to build a relationship as they battle to survive in a system that is stacked against them.”

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix in 2023? Let us know in the comments below.