Reptile: Netflix Movie Release Date, Trailer, Cast & Plot

Netflix has teamed up with Black Label Media company to produce the thriller Reptile starring Benicio Del Toro. The movie recently had its worldwide premiere at TIFF 2023 and will be heading to Netflix in late September. Here’s everything we know.

Netflix’s Reptile will be helmed by prolific music video director Grant Singer, who has worked with such big names as Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, Lorde, and more. Reptile will mark Singer’s feature film debut.

The movie is written by Singer along with Benjamin Brewer whose credits include The Trust and Beneath Contempt.

Black Label Media is behind several big hits from the past decade, such as La La Land and Sicario. Netflix has previously teamed up with production company for Sierra Burgess is a Loser.

When the movie was first announced, the team commented on working with Del Toro and Singer in a joint statement:

“We are thrilled to be collaborating with one of the most talented emerging filmmakers, Grant Singer on his original script alongside the brilliant Benicio Del Toro, Grant is a bold storyteller who has crafted a sophisticated, visceral psychological thriller and we’re ecstatic for the opportunity to make something truly haunting and suspenseful that will resonate with the audience long after the film ends.”

Black Label Media will produce and finance Reptile, led by Molly Smith, Trent Luckinbill, and Thad Luckinbill. Seth Spector will co-produce. Benicio Del Toro will also produce.

Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s Reptile, starting off with the first-look trailer:

What’s the plot of Reptile?

Here’s the official logline for Reptile:

“Following the brutal murder of a young real estate agent, a hardened detective attempts to uncover the truth in a case where nothing is as it seems, and by doing so dismantles the illusions in his own life.”

Who is cast in Reptile?

Variety revealed in December 2020 that Oscar winner Benicio Del Toro would star in Reptile as Nichols, a hardened New England detective. Nichols is described as unflinching in his pursuit of a case where nothing is as it seems, one that begins to dismantle the illusions in his own life.

Del Toro’s most recent credits include The French Dispatch, No Sudden Move and Escape at Dannemora.

Since then, we’ve learned the following will also star in the new thriller:

Alicia Silverstone (Clueless)

(Clueless) Justin Timberlake (In Time, Trolls)

(In Time, Trolls) Frances Fisher (Titanic) as Camille Grady

(Titanic) as Camille Grady Michael Pitt (The Dreamers) as Eli Philips

(The Dreamers) as Eli Philips Matilda Anna Ingrid Lutz (Revenge)

(Revenge) Karl Glusman (Love)

(Love) Ato Essandoh (Jason Bourne) as Dan Cleary

(Jason Bourne) as Dan Cleary Owen Teague (It) as Rudi Rackozy

(It) as Rudi Rackozy Matilda Lutz (Revenge, Rings)

(Revenge, Rings) Eric Bogosian (Succession)

(Succession) Domenick Lombardozzi (Cold Pursuit)

What’s the production status of Reptile?

Production for Netflix’s Reptile was set to begin on September 13, 2021, and wrap on November 15, 2021. It eventually got underway on September 20th (according to Variety Insight – now Luminate Data), with the entirety of filming taking place in Atlanta, Georgia.

Numerous outlets picked up the movie while it was filming. JustJared acquired pictures in late September of Justin Timberlake filming on the set of the movie. MDJ Online (geo-restricted website) spotted the film crew filming at the Manely Firm law offices and in and around Marietta.

What’s the Netflix release date for Reptile?

Netflix originally confirmed that Reptile would be streaming on the service on Friday, October 6th, 2023. However, the release date was announced to be moved forward a week in mid-September 2023.

Instead, the movie will now be shown in select theaters beginning September 22nd and then hit Netflix globally on September 29th, 2023.

Ahead of its Netflix release, the movie was one of the 60 movies to debut at TIFF in September 2023.

What are the reviews like for Reptile?

Following its debut at TIFF, a slew of reviews were published for the movie, and currently sits at 36% on RottenTomatoes at the time of publishing with only 11 reviews.

AwardsWatch gave the movie a C-, stating, “Reptile is an empty vessel lacking the creativity to elevate this first feature amongst a stellar year of directorial debuts.”

Collider was kinder, saying while it’s got many familiar beats and doesn’t reinvent the wheel, it didn’t need to.

Are you looking forward to watching Reptile on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below.