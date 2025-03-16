Netflix’s French Alpha Males Spin-off Series ‘Shafted’ Canceled After One Season

Shafted (Super Mâles, as it’s known in the French language) will not be returning for a second season, it’s been revealed. It’s one of the many European adaptations of the hit Spanish series Alpha Males that have sprung up and are in development right now. Poor performance is expected to be the cause of the cancelation.

​In an exclusive interview with Télé-Loisirs, French actor Guillaume Labbé (who plays Cédric) expressed his frustration over the cancellation of the series after two seasons. Season 1 of the show premiered on January 24th, 2025.

“There is no season 2,” the actor told the outlet (we’ve translated to English), adding, “I really enjoyed making Super Mâles. It was a time when I wanted to do comedy. I really liked the theme, too. I would have liked there to be a second season because I loved working with the team. And it worked really well on Netflix. But they probably have good reasons for stopping that I don’t know exactly .”

He continued, “I’m frustrated,” and shared his disappointment about the show’s abrupt end. Labbé also discussed his involvement in other projects, including the upcoming series La Tribu and his role in the film Les Gouttes de Dieu.

Why was Shafted canceled after a single season? Performance looks to be the problem. Although the show got off to a relatively good start and did feature in over 38 individual countries’ top 10s, it ultimately didn’t stick around for long.

As we’ve noted numerous times in the past, comedies tend to only really perform well in their home region, and for a renewal, you typically need to see a TV show stick around in the top 10s for a month. For Shafted, it was only featured in the French TV Top 10s for 17 days before dropping out, and in Belgium, it was slightly less at 12 days. That suggests the show didn’t develop a long-term audience and likely had low completion rates.

It’s not all bad news for the Alpha Males adaptations. As we reported last week, Netflix’s Dutch version of the show, titled Roosters (Haantjes), has been given a second season order by the streamer, and Netflix’s German iteration, Alphamännchen is amongst the debuts for Netflix Germany planned throughout 2025. Meanwhile, the Spanish iteration of the show will return in due course with a fourth season.

If you’re a fan of French TV or movies, don’t fret – the streamer still has plenty of projects in the works throughout the remainder of 2025. One of the biggest highlights is the new Omar Sy-led romantic comedy French Lover, recently showcased at Next on Netflix.

Are you disappointed that Shafted has been canceled after a single season? If so, let us know, and we’ll soon add it to our growing list of 2025 cancellations.