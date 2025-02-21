Omar Sy’s New Netflix Rom-Com ‘French Lover’ Will Drop in 2025

Teased late last month at Next On Netflix, Omar Sy’s next project for the streamer won’t be the anticipated—and as of yet unconfirmed on the record—season 4 of Lupin but rather an original movie taking full advantage of his star power. Described as a romantic comedy in the vein of Notting Hill, the movie is set to be released later this year. Here is everything we know about the project so far.

Directed by first-time helmer Nina Rives, the movie is loosely based on the Israeli series Ish Hashuv Meod (VIP) and was shot last summer in Paris (filmed dates were between May and July 2024). The executive producer is Hugo Gélin, who has also co-written the dialogue – and is also notably the husband of Nina Rives. Gélin is himself experienced in rom-coms, with Love At Second Sight (Mon Inconnue); he also directed Sy in 2016 for the movie Two Is A Family (Demain Tout Commence).

Speaking with Spoilers, the official quarterly magazine for Netflix France, Nina Rives has explained that the character of Marion (Sara Giraudeau) has been an entry point into building the story for her: “She meets this self-involved sex-symbol, Adel Camara (Omar Sy) and she will soon bring him down to real life. Marion is not the kind of character who enjoys or is attracted by the limelights – which is a rarity these days. Camara’s world is rather burdensome to her”. Another longtime Netflix collaborator lent a head to the script: Noémie Saglio, behind the recently released French iteration of Alpha Males.

When is French Lover coming to Netflix?

No release date has been set, though we expect it will be later this year, either in Q3 or Q4 of 2025.

What is the plot of French Lover?

An A-list actor unexpectedly falls for a girl next door, a down-on-her-luck waitress, who crosses his path.

Who is the cast of French Lover?

Omar Sy headlines the cast as Abel Camara. Sy rocketed to fame with Lupin, which takes up two slots in Netflix’s most-watched list, and has can be found in the other Netflix Original project, The Takedown. He was also just attached to a new Extraction series spin-off executive produced by the Russo brothers.

He stars opposite French comedian Sara Giraudeau, who has built a steady career across stage, film and television, including in hit French espionnage show The Bureau (Le Bureau des Légendes), and recent melodrama Tout Va Bien for Disney+. They are joined by Pascale Arbillot, who has been seen in many supporting roles on French television and in the movies, notably in Netflix originals Lost Bullet and its sequel plus the short-lived comedy Standing Up (Drôle).

Finally, the supporting roles of the main character’s friends, Marion, are filled with Alban Ivanov and Agnès Hurstel, who have enjoyed successful runs as stand-up comedians over the past decade.

Are you checking out French Lover when it eventually arrives on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.