Dutch Comedy Series ‘Roosters’ Secures Quick Season 2 Renewal at Netflix

Roosters (also known as Haantjes in Dutch-speaking regions) has been granted a season 2 renewal at Netflix a couple of weeks after launching. The comedy series, based on the Spanish series Alpha Males, starred Jeroen Spitzenberger, Waldemar Torenstra, Jennifer Hoffman, Jelka van Houten, André Dongelmans, and Benja Bruijning.

Launching on February 28th with six episodes, the show follows a close-knit group of friends who feel lost in the modern world. Each of them finds themselves amid a crisis about masculinity and humorously tries to salvage the remnants of their relationships and careers.

The renewal comes even though the show has not been an international breakout at all. In fact, it skipped the non-English TV list entirely for its first week of availability, which means it scored less than 1.2M views.

As we’ve seen with other international comedies, though, they seem to struggle to break out outside their original country. That’s why we need to look at the top 10s for Roosters and how well it performs, specifically in the Netherlands and Belgium. There, the picture becomes clearer on the renewal. The show has been the number 1 show in the Netherlands since March 1st and in Belgium the show is still in the top 10 as of March 10th.

As we’ve noted before, if a show is going to get renewed purely on performance in its home country, it’ll often need to stay in that top 10 for a full 30 days, and given we’re halfway through and it’s still number 1, it’ll meet that goal comfortably.

The renewal came alongside a social post on the Netflix NL social page and a video showing the cast holding a “Haantjes S2 Komt Fraan!” sign and saying, “Thank you!”

Production is scheduled to begin in the Summer of 2025 with a planned 2026 return.

Much more Dutch content is on the way to Netflix throughout 2025. Next up on the slate is the second season of High Tides (also known as Knokke Off), which was delayed from release on Netflix outside of the Netherlands until March. iHostage will then premiere in April, and other titles confirmed for this year include Ferry 2, Bad Boa’s, Football Parents, and perhaps the most anticipated, Amsterdam Empire.

We’ll soon add Roosters to our complete list of Netflix renewals, which currently stands at well north of 150 titles.

Are you excited for more Roosters on Netflix? Let us know in the comments section below.