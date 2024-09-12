French Series ‘Furies’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

According to Netflix executives at the Festival de la Fiction (multiple people who reached out to us, plus a post by Lubie en Série), Netflix has renewed its French action thriller Furies, which is headlined by Lina El Arabi, Marina Foïs and Mathieu Kassovitz, for a second season.



Not to be confused with the Vietnamese action movie of the same name, Furies debuted on Netflix in early 2024. The series is from Cedric Nicolas-Troyan, Jean-Yves Arnaud, and Yoann Legave. It is set in the criminal underworld of the French capital, following Lyna, who meets a Furie, one of the top bosses, and her life changes forever.

The renewal came during a presentation at the Festival de la Fiction, according to one outlet that attended in addition to someone else who attended.

Pauline Dauvin, who joined Netflix France in late 2023, spoke at the event currently taking place in France, transcribed by Le Film Francais (they also left out the renewal announcement). The event had some interesting takeaways, including the fact that Netflix subscribers in France consume an average of six different genres per month, which drives the need for a varied content offering: “Our ambition is to respond to these varied tastes, which is reflected in our works.”

Furies was cited alongside Under Paris (now the second most-watched non-English movie of all time) and Class Act, which has achieved international success by staying authentic to local cultures. “A success is above all a local success. The more local it is, the more authentic, and the more universal it becomes.”

Why did the show get renewed? It’s one of the best-performing French series in 2024 and recent years. It does not quite rival Lupin, who is still the undisputed winner from France, but it is still a respectable performance for a debut show.

If we compare the series to a few other recent examples, Furies puts in an impressive performance regarding accumulated views in the Netflix global top 10s. It ranked in that top 10 for six weeks, picking up 110.20M hours watched, equating to 18.40 million views.

Just as vital is the performance in the daily top 10s. For that, we turn to our friends at FlixPatrol, who track the top 10 movies and series in over 90 countries daily. From their data, we can see the show charted in over 90 countries, which is fantastic for an international title like this. The show is an immediate no-brainer for renewal because it spent 39 days in its home country’s top 10s. We’ve typically found a show, even if not a big hit abroad, will still get renewed if it passes 30 days in its home top 10s. Other countries where the show performed well include Nigeria, Pakistan, Brazil, Turkey, Colombia, and South Africa.

Are you glad Furies is coming back for a second season? Let us know in the comments.