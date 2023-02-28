‘Furies’ Vietnamese Action-Thriller Coming to Netflix Globally on March 2023

An exciting action-packed Vietnamese thriller, Furies, is coming to Netflix globally, and exclusively in March 2023. Below we have everything you need to know about Furies, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Furies is an upcoming Vietnamese action-thriller directed, and co-written by Old Guard actress Veronica Ngo.

The prequel to the 2019 Vietnamese hit film Furie, Ngo’s prequel into the world of 90s Vietnam will feature “spectacular stunt choreography and cinematography that will leave viewers at the edge of their seats.” Furies could be some of the best of Asian filmmaking we’ll see on Netflix in 2023.

When is the Netflix release date?

We can confirm that Furies will be released on Netflix globally and exclusively on Tuesday, March 23rd, 2023.

The feature will premiere earlier in the US at the South by Southwest Film Festival on March 12th, 2023.

What is the plot of Furies?

The synopsis for Furies has been sourced from Netflix:

Furies serve up a thrilling tale of justice and revenge set against the vibrant backdrop of 1990s Saigon. The film tells the story of Bi, Thanh, and Hong, three fierce and furious vigilantes who team up to take down a sinister crime syndicate led by the vile crime lord Hai. As the trio of assassins infiltrates the underground crime syndicate to deliver furious justice, viewers will be left to wonder if they’ve been manipulated into becoming instruments of vengeance.

Who are the cast members of Furies?

Veronica Ngo will return to reprise her role as Hai Phuong. Netflix subscribers who have watched the superhero action film The Old Guard will recognize Ngo as Quynh. She has also starred in other Netflix films such as Bright, Da 5 Bloods, and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny.

Dong Anh Quynh had the following to say about her role as Bi;

“Never in my life have I had to undergo this much physical training for a role. Mentally, I challenged myself to empathize with the anti-hero and mentally burdened character that Bi is, to best bring her to life on the screen.”

Toc Tien had the following to say about her relationship with her character Thanh;

“Thanh is the eldest, always taking care of her ‘sisters’ though they are not blood siblings. Thanh protects them in silence, not with words but actions. I find it easy to empathize with Thanh because many of the character’s personalities are quite similar to mine.”

Rima Thanh Vy plays the role of the “sweet and optimistic” Hong, and also had the following to say about her experience with the character;

“Hong brought me through a difficult time in my life. Hong gave me profuse love and strength to move forward and lead a fuller life.”

What is the movie runtime?

We can confirm that Furies has a runtime of 109 minutes.

Are you looking forward to the release of Furies on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!