‘Gangs of Galicia’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

In June last year, Netflix premiered its Spanish crime thriller Gangs of Galicia (also known in Spanish regions as Clanes), and after an over six-month wait, Netflix ES has confirmed that the show will be coming back for a second season.

If you missed it, the show was about a woman’s father who had been murdered, which subsequently reveals he had led a hidden double life. She seeks revenge and infiltrates a Galician drug cartel to become close to its leader.

The announcement of the renewal for Gangs of Galicia came as a relative footnote from the Next on Netflix event held in Madrid, where journalists and influencers tuned in for the US announcements in addition to showcasing what’s coming up in Spain over the next year such as Aitana: Metamorphosis, Carlos Alcaraz: My Way, A Ghost in Battle, Turn of the Tide season 2, and Olympo.

VP of Content for Spain, Portugal & Nordics, Diego Ávalos said about their upcoming slate, including Gangs of Galicia season 2, “We profoundly believe in stories that connect, inspire, and reflect unique voices in every corner of our country, with a unique mission: to entertain audiences.”

How well did Gangs of Galicia perform on Netflix?

The show reached the Netflix weekly top 10s in 82 regions, with Spain being the strongest region where it stayed there for 11 weeks in total. In addition, the show spent five weeks in the global Non-English TV top 10s, picking up 72.4M viewing hours, which equates to 13.9M views. If you stack those viewing figures up against other Spanish releases for the first month, you can see it comes in just a little below Bandidos and Breathless, although above Iron Reign and The Hijacking of Flight 601.

As of the time of publishing, there are now over 150 Netflix shows confirmed to be coming back for new seasons including many from Spain. By our count, only two other Spanish titles are currently confirmed to get additional seasons at the streamer at the present time. Those two are the Money Heist spin-off Berlin for season 2 (just recently confirmed to be back in production), and the medical drama series Breathless is coming back for another outing, which is already in production.

Read Next New Italian Series Coming to Netflix in 2025 & Beyond

Are you excited for Gangs of Galicia returning for a season 2? Let us know in the comments.