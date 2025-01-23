Production Begins on Season 2 of Netflix’s Money Heist Prequel Series ‘Berlin’

The long-anticipated follow-up to Berlin dropped on Netflix in December 2023 and has been making waves in the Netflix top 10 charts, but will it be back for a season 2? Netflix confirmed the show would return in February 2024, and we’ve finally received confirmation that the series will be back in production as of January 2025. Here’s what you need to know.

Introducing a new team and rewinding the clock on Money Heist, the prequel series saw Pedro Alonso suit up once again as the iconic character Andrés de Fonollosa, better known by his codeword, Berlin.

Season 1 of Berlin, which includes eight episodes, dropped on Netflix globally on December 29th, 2023, during the festive period.

Has Netflix renewed or canceled Berlin for season 2?

Official Renewal Status for Berlin S2: Renewed in February 2024

In February 2024, Netflix officially confirmed that the series would be returning, albeit with the caveat that it wouldn’t start production until at least 2025. The announcement also came alongside the news that most of the cast is already signed up for the second season. Returning cast members include Michelle Jenner as Keila, Tristán Ulloa as Damián, Begoña Vargas as Cameron, Julio Peña Fernández as Roi, and Joel Sánchez as Bruce.

The series’ future was never particularly in doubt, with strong top-10 performance. Alex Pina has even suggested that the main Money Heist series may be coming back in some form in the future. Speaking to a UK trade magazine, Pina said:

“We stopped shooting Money Heist in its fifth season when the series was at its peak. We decided not to do another part at that time, or a new heist, and we really made that decision because the series was at its peak. The fifth season got the highest rating of them all, so it’d have been easy to shoot seasons six and seven, but we chose not to do them at that point, to stop the franchise and instead come back with a spin-off. It is now a good time to find out if the audience still wants it and whatever happens will have an important effect on our growth.”

How well did Berlin perform on Netflix?

Using various sources, we can see how well Berlin has performed on Netflix. We’ll start with the most important statistics from Netflix and the global top 10s.

Berlin continued in Money Heist’s footsteps, ranking ninth in the all-time top 10 as the ninth biggest international TV series of all time, with 372.60 million hours watched (which equates to 56.7 million views) in its first 91 days of release

According to Netflix data, the show entered the top 10s in 91 countries and ultimately featured in the weekly global top 10s for seven weeks. Here’s how that breaks down week-to-week:

Week in Top 10 Week Period Hours Viewed Views / CVE Weekly Rank 1 Dec 24th, 2023 to Dec 31st, 2023 74,300,000 (New) 11,300,000 1 2 Dec 31st, 2023 to Jan 7th, 2024 146,400,000 (+97%) 22,300,000 1 3 Jan 7th, 2024 to Jan 14th, 2024 57,000,000 (-61%) 8,700,000 1 4 Jan 14th, 2024 to Jan 21st, 2024 32,700,000 (-43%) 5,000,000 1 5 Jan 21st, 2024 to Jan 28th, 2024 18,600,000 (-43%) 2,800,000 2 6 Jan 28th, 2024 to Feb 4th, 2024 11,800,000 (-37%) 1,800,000 4 7 Feb 4th, 2024 to Feb 11th, 2024 7,900,000 (-33%) 1,200,000 7

Where was the show most popular? We can use FlixPatrol and its brilliant heatmaps to find out just that. From their heatmap, we can see that the show performs strongly in almost all non-English speaking countries worldwide, whether throughout Europe or Latin America. The show is continuing the IPs popularity in India, although it’s not quite as strong in other APAC regions. This is even more perplexing as to why the show’s first spin-off went to South Korea rather than a Bollywood or Latin American version.

What will happen in Berlin season 2? How does season 1 set up a second season?

Warning: The following section contains spoilers. Proceed with caution!

Despite the heist that occurred throughout the series, looking at the penultimate episode to be going awry, thanks to diligent planning and quick thinking, everyone manages to escape (some by only the skin of their teeth) by the close of the final episode that was titled: “An Endangered Elephant.”

Having agreed to give Camile a larger share of the heist take, she’s seen driving into the sunset. As for Berlin, now with a slightly wounded ego, he’s got his sights on another heist with Damián.

There’s been much speculation about where we’re headed next. Some suspect we may be headed to Singapore next, while others suggested that Berlin should be the next location, given his namesake. Some others have speculated that a future season could introduce Álvaro (The Professor) back into the mix, given that he’s referenced throughout a few times. Likewise, could we see more of Alicia, Raquel, or Berlin’s other partners over the years?

Either way, we suspect another heist is on the cards.

Where is Berlin Season 2 in Production? When will it be released on Netflix?

Netflix’s social media accounts finally confirmed on January 23rd, 2025, that production on the new season was underway. They didn’t provide a release date or window, but we suspect 2026 is most likely.

Are you excited for Berlin season 2 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.