‘The Gentlemen’ Netflix Series from Guy Ritchie: Filming Underway and What We Know So far

Guy Ritchie is on board to produce a series adaptation of his 2019 film The Gentlemen, which starred Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Colin Farrell, and more. Filming is now underway so here’s what we know so far about the upcoming Netflix series.

As revealed by Deadline, Ritchie will direct the series’ first two episodes and is working on the series under his production company Toff Guy Films. The prolific director also co-wrote the first episode with Matthew Read (Curfew, Peaky Blinders). Ritchie executive produces The Gentlemen alongside Ivan Atkinson, Marn Davies, and Bill Block, his fellow producers on the movie.

Marc Helwig executive produces for Miramax TV; Will Gould and Matthew Read produce for Moonage.

With this Netflix deal, The Gentlemen will come full circle as it was originally pitched as a TV series before transforming into a feature film.

Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s The Gentlemen:

What’s the plot of The Gentlemen?

The Gentlemen movie follows American ex-pat Mickey Pearson (Matthew McConaughey), who built a highly profitable marijuana empire in London. When word gets out that he’s looking to cash out of the business forever, it triggers plots, schemes, bribery, and blackmail to steal his domain from under him.

The synopsis of The Gentlemen has been sourced from IMDb;

The series follows Eddie Halstead, who has inherited his father’s sizeable estate only to discover that it’s sitting on top of a weed empire owned by the legendary Mickey Pearson. Has this straight-up soldier got what it takes to master the dark arts of the British criminal underworld and take control of the entire operation?

Is The Gentlemen movie on Netflix?

Many regions are streaming The Gentlemen at the time of publishing. Regions currently streaming the movie include:

Netflix UK

Netflix Canada

Netflix Australia

Netflix South Korea

& more.

We have good news for those in the United States too. Netflix US is set to receive the movie on May 1st, 2022.

The Gentlemen is coming to Netflix US on May 1st, 2022! pic.twitter.com/Y9vpeoQyT3 — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) April 3, 2022

Who is cast in The Gentlemen?

Joining the cast of The Gentleman are;

Divergent actor Theo James takes on the role of Eddie Halstead. James has previously starred in multiple Netflix Originals in voice roles for series such as Castlevania as Hector, and The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf as the young Vesemir.

Kaya Scodelario recently starred in the rebooted Resident Evil movie as Claire Redfield but is most well known for starring in the Maze Runner trilogy, and in the fifth installment of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Scodelario will play the role of Susie Glass.

Joely Richarson has been cast as Lady Sabrina, meanwhile, former footballer turned actor Vinnie Jones has been cast as Geoff Seacombe. Daniel Ings will play the role of what we presume is Eddie’s brother, Freddy Halstead. Alexis Rodney has been cast in the role of Stevens.

Finally, in unnamed roles, Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul star Giancarlo Esposito has been cast, along with Peter Serafinowicz.

Will the original film cast return to their roles?

The original movie starred Matthew McConaughey, Colin Farrell, Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Jeremy Strong, Michelle Dockery, and Hugh Grant. All of these big stars can return, but none have been confirmed so far.

What’s also possible is a partial return, where we’d see maybe one or two original actors, but not all of them.

How many episodes will be in The Gentlemen?

We can now confirm that the series will have a total of eight episodes, with Guy Ritchie set to direct an unconfirmed number of them.

What’s the production status of The Gentlemen?

Official Production Status: Filming (Last Updated: 10/11/2022)

In our last update, we reported that filming was scheduled to begin in November 2022. Filming officially started on November 7th, 2022. According to our sources filming is not expected to end until May 10th, 2023.

Filming is taking place in London, United Kingdom.

What’s the Netflix release date for The Gentlemen?

Netflix hasn’t announced any dates for The Gentlemen.

Still, currently filming until May 2023, we’re expecting a late 2023 release date at the absolute earliest. But an early 2024 release is more realistic.

Are you looking forward to Netflix’s The Gentlemen series? Let us know in the comments down below.