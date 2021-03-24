Halle Berry’s Sports-Drama ‘Bruised’: What We Know So Far

Coming to Netflix in 2021 is the directorial debut of Halle Berry, Bruised. We’re keeping track of everything you need to know about the upcoming sports-drama, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Bruised is an upcoming Netflix Original sports-drama directed by and starring Halle Berry. The screenplay was written by Michelle Rosenfarb, and production was handled by Thunder Road Pictures, Entertainment 360, and Romulus Entertainment.

When is the Bruised Netflix release date?

Netflix hasn’t disclosed the released date of Bruised but we do know that it will be coming to the streaming service in 2021. Halle Berry’s sports-drama debuted at the Toronto Film Festival in September 2020 which means we can expect a release date to be announced soon.

Bruised has a run time of 129 minutes.

What is the plot of Bruised?

Disgraced MMA fighter Jackie Justice is on a mission to win back the custody of her 6-year-old son and restart her career. The aging MMA Fighter puts it all on the line when she has to come face to face with one of the sport’s fastest rising stars.

Who are the cast members of Bruised?

The following cast members have been confirmed to star in Bruised, along with some special guest appearances from UFC Women’s Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko and Amanda Nunes, the Bantamweight and Featherweight champion.

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Jackie Justice Halle Berry Catwoman | Die Another Day | Gothika Desi Adan Canto Designated Survivor | X-Men: Days of Future Past | Narcos MMA League Owner Shamier Anderson Stowaway | Goliath | Wynonna Earp Bobbi Buddhakan Berroa Sheila Atim Twelfth Night | Bounty Hunters | Harlots Pops Stephen McKinley Henderson Fences | Lady Bird | Lincoln Crazy Esther Denny Dillon United 93 | Ice Age | Saturday Night Fever Igor. Nikolai Nikolaeff Daredevil | Mile 22 | Six Manny Lyons Jr Danny Boyd Jr. Watchmen | Stranger Things | Good Girls Mrs. Feelgood Delissa Reynolds Luke Cage | Wu-Tang: An American Saga | Wonder Lady Killer Valentina Schevchenko UFC TBA Amanda Nunes UFC

When and where did the production of Bruised take place?

Prior to the arrival of Halle Berry as the director, Nick Cassavetes was reportedly set to direct and Blake Lively was cast as the lead of the movie. Eventually, Halle Berry took over as the director of Bruised, making it her directorial debut, and in the process replaced lively as the lead.

Principal photography began in November 2019 in New Jersey. Filming suffered from a short delay as Berry suffered from a minor injury while shooting. Production resumed on November 27th, 2020, and concluded shortly after on December 20th, 2019.

