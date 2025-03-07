‘Halo’ Finds New Lease of Life on Netflix Almost Certainly Won’t Come Back for Season 3

Today (March 7th), Halo is the fourth most popular series on Netflix globally. Following the streamer’s licensing of the title in select regions, a massive influx of new viewers has checked out the show. That resurgence in popularity has already led to questions about whether Netflix could revive the show.

Let’s break down the stats. Since its launch on March 1st, the show has been featured in the daily Netflix Top 10s in over 45 countries. It’s performing best in Belgium, Bolivia, Brazil, Jamaica, Malaysia, Mexico, Peru, Philippines, and Singapore, knocking away all the competition to take the top spot. In the weekly charts, the show did miss out on the global top 10 but did feature in the top 10s in 34 countries.

The addition to Netflix has also made the show pop into the Paramount+ top 10s, which are also slowly rising, suggesting that a few people are jumping over to watch the show’s second season there.

When the show was canceled last summer, there was a slim hope that more could come elsewhere. THR added in their cancelation article, “Amblin, Xbox, and 343 Industries will still attempt to shop the series around, meaning it could still continue elsewhere – just not on Paramount+.” Of course, Netflix is now licensing and distributing the show in most international territories, leading them to be a natural home, but don’t get excited – the chances of a revival are slim.

There are a few examples of Netflix licensing shows and then taking over the reigns for future seasons. However, the last major example was Manifest back in 2021, when it rocketed onto the Netflix charts, leading to a super-sized final season renewal. Those occurrences are exceedingly rare, though, because of a number of factors that are required to get a revival off the ground, such as renegotiating cast contracts and just getting to the point where everything can get up and running again. With the show aired its second season last March, all the cast will likely be released from their contracts to work on other projects.

Throughout 2024, several shows got licensed to Netflix either in the US or internationally (or both) with producers and talent involved hopeful for future season revivals at the streamer. Heels and Scavengers Reign were two shows hoping for similar treatment, but they didn’t quite put in the performance required to bring them back.

There’s nothing been publicly said about the future of Halo, but the likelihood of a season 3 renewal is ultimately very slim.

Will Halo Season 2 be on Netflix?

According to our contacts, Netflix picked up the show on a short one-year lease. There are currently no publicly announced plans for Season 2 to join, but that’s subject to change if the streamer opts to license Season 2 (presumably sometime between now and March 2026, when the series will leave as it stands).

Until then, you’ve only got one option: Paramount+, which is streaming both seasons. Sadly, that service still hasn’t rolled out globally, but both seasons are streaming there in full where it is available.

Are you hopeful that Netflix may still renew Halo for a third season? Let us know in the comments.