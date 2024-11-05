‘Scavengers Reign’ Not Getting Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

We first learned in May that Netflix had acquired the license to the critically acclaimed Max Original animation series Scavengers Reign, adding the show in both the United Kingdom and the United States on May 31st, 2024. As part of that addition, there was an assumed hope that the show could get a new lease of life and hopefully be renewed for a second season, given that Warner Bros. had passed.

Following the release of the show on Netflix, we sat down with co-creator Joe Bennett and executive producer Sean Buckelew to discuss the potential for a second season of the show. They expressed optimism, noting that the show’s performance on Netflix could influence future seasons. Buckelew mentioned that the team has ideas for continuing the story and is hopeful about the possibility of further development. However, they acknowledge that the decision largely depends on the show’s reception and viewership on Netflix.

Sadly, the show didn’t make too much of an impact when it hit Netflix. It missed out on the global top 10 weekly stats and the daily TV top 10s in the United Kingdom or the United States. The only data we have for the show comes from the Netflix Engagement Report for the first half of 2024 (covering January to June viewing), which says the series picked up 2.8M hours watched, equating to 600,000 views. Although we caveat that it only had a month to pick up viewership, what it did gain made it #2965 in the TV charts for the first half of the year.

In an Instagram post, Joe Bennett wrote (along with posting a season 2 teaser – we’ve embedded that below) that the show is not expected to return, implying Netflix has passed on moving forward with season 2. He writes:

“As of right now, Scavengers Reign is not being renewed for a second season. I wanted to let everyone know directly because I really love our fanbase, they’ve been such champions for the show, and I don’t want to leave everyone hanging. We’ve had to fight tooth and nail every step of the way to get this show made, starting all the way back in 2016 with the Scavengers short film to the release of the first season last year. It’s a case study for believing in something and persevering through a million and one hurdles. But, it got made, thanks especially to so many people who supported it along the way, in big and small ways. I want to thank some of those people, starting with my co-creator Charles Huettner @charles.huettner , Chris Prynoski @chrisprynoski and everyone at @titmouseinc , my home base at @greenstreetpictures , the writers, directors, and so many incredible artists who worked tirelessly on the show, and the folks at Max who were incredible partners to work with. But this is not the end. There is more story to be told, we are ready to make another season, and we produced in-house at Green Street a teaser for what was going to come in the second season. Thanks again to everyone who watched and supported the show.”

As mentioned, part of the post actually had some early footage teasing what we could’ve expected from a full second season from Green Street Pictures had it been greenlit:

Scavenger’s Reign wasn’t the only show vying for a revival at Netflix as the streamer dines out on projects from a slew of different distributors cut short. Last month, we got word that Netflix was not going to be pursuing any additional seasons of Warrior, and we suspect the same will soon be said for Heels following its license from Starz.

