‘Halo’ Heading to Netflix in Select Regions Following Paramount+ Cancelation

Video game adaptations have grown in popularity in recent years, and Paramount+ was hoping that Halo, possibly the biggest game synonymous with Xbox, would be its jewel in the crown. Developed by Kyle Killen and Steven Kane, the series ran for two seasons on Paramount+, but for the first time, it will be adapted for Netflix in a new licensing deal.

Starring Pablo Schreiber, Shabana Azmi, and Natasha Culzac, the series brings the Master Chief to the screen (not for the first time). The series takes place in a timeline separate from the beloved Bungie games. Halo received mostly positive reviews from critics, although the discourse from fans (including myself) is a little more mixed. It ran for 17 episodes with its most recent episodes premiering in early 2024.

Countries like Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand are among the first regions set to license the show (it’s unclear if it’s both seasons or just the one – wording suggests one) beginning March 1st, 2025. You can check whether it’s coming to your region by typing Halo in the search bar or using the Netflix ID: 81181219.

The addition to Netflix will not impact the show’s availability on Paramount+.

This isn’t the first (nor, we suspect, the last) time we’ve seen a major Paramount+ Original (or big CBS or Showtime show) arrive on Netflix internationally either. Over the past year, Yellowstone has rolled out onto most Netflix regions, beginning with Latin America, and just recently showed up in other areas like the United Kingdom with 4 seasons streaming. Yellow Jackets has also made its way onto Netflix in a similar fashion to Netflix in the United States. Ghosts, the CBS sitcom starring Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar, is also releasing on Netflix in select regions already or in the coming weeks.

Could Netflix save Halo for Season 3?

If you watched the show, you probably know that the series was canceled after its second season, with Paramount+ confirming the cancelation to Hollywood trades. Each of those reported that the show’s producers, which includes Amblin, Xbox, and 343 Industries, were looking for another distributor to take over the show’s release.

Of course, the show jumping to Netflix will give some hope that the Big N could be that savior, although we’d gently suggest that it’s doubtful. Unless it comes out and puts in a barnstorming performance in the top 10s, it’s improbable to ever come back for a season 3. Fans have hoped that shows like Heels and Scavengers Reign would get new leases of life at Netflix after their licenses, but that has yet to come to fruition. The last major revival came in 2023 with Manifest, which got a final bumper season.

Hat tip to our friends at Netflix Portal on X for first spotting the arrival.

Are you looking forward to watching Halo on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.