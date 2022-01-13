Are the ‘Harry Potter’ Movies on Netflix in 2022?

The Harry Potter movies’ presence on Netflix comes and goes but ultimately depends largely on where you live in the world. Here’s the currently streaming status of Harry Potter on Netflix and where you can find it if it’s not available as of 2022.

Before we begin, here’s some context on what exactly Harry Potter is and who distributes it, as this will be important later on.

You’re all probably familiar with the Harry Potter films by now. The adapt the J.K Rowling books across eight movies that cost a combined $1.2 billion to make but ended up bringing in $7.7 billion at the box office. It features Daniel Radcliffe as the young wizard who heads to Hogwarts to discover he has a large part to play in the coming years.

Harry Potter is distributed solely by Warner Brothers except in the US where it sold off the rights as we’ll get into shortly.

The series has also spawned a spinoff franchise under the Fantastic Beasts name which also has mixed availability across Netflix.

Where is Harry Potter streaming on Netflix?

Here’s a breakdown of every Netflix region currently streaming any and all of the Harry Potter movies. As always, this data comes from Unogs.

Title Region Available Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone Poland, Czech Republic, Hungary, Portugal, Spain Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets Poland, Czech Republic, Hungary, Portugal, Spain Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban Poland, Czech Republic, Hungary, Portugal, Spain Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire Poland, Czech Republic, Hungary, Portugal, Spain Harry Potter and the Order of the Pheonix Poland, Czech Republic, Hungary, Portugal, Spain, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince Poland, Czech Republic, Hungary, Portugal, Spain Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 Poland, Czech Republic, Hungary, Portugal, Spain, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 Poland, Czech Republic, Hungary, Portugal, Spain, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico

Other regions have streamed Harry Potter in the past. As you may know, Netflix will get the Harry Potter movies under a license which means it pays for the movies for a fixed amount of time.

Here are a few significant times Netflix picked up the license in various regions.

In November 2018, Netflix in France and Belgium were recipients of the eight Harry Potter movies.

In January 2019, Netflix in Australia and New Zealand were recipients of all eight movies too. However, they all departed in January 2020. They were readded to Netflix in August 2021 and are scheduled to expire again on January 15th, 2022. This could suggest we see them re-added again in a year or so again for a limited time.

Since December 2020, all the Harry Potter movies have streamed on Netflix in Turkey.

In January 2022, all the Harry Potter movies were added to Netflix Germany.

Where is Harry Potter streaming in the United States?

The United States is perhaps the strangest region when it comes to Harry Potter streaming.

That’s largely because Warner Brothers doesn’t currently have direct control over the franchise. Instead, NBCUniversal bought the rights to both Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts back in 2016.

WB did manage to secure the rights to the movie franchise for the first month or so on its new streaming platform before it going back to Universal. The movies then remained on Peacock currently showing the movie franchise through to Halloween 2020.

Since 2021, the movies are now split in the United States. That means both HBO Max and Peacock are both streaming the entire movie collection.

When the current deal with Universal concludes, we suspect WB will decide to keep it for HBO Max from then on making it near impossible Netflix to license the movies despite carrying many other titles from WB’s back catalog.

The Netflix DVD service is still in operation in the US, however, where you’ll find all the movies available on DVD and Blu-ray.

Harry Potter Movies on Netflix in the UK

The United Kingdom has never streamed Harry Potter either but unlike the US, it isn’t likely going to get the Warner Brothers streaming service, at least in the near future.

Instead, Warner Brothers has a close relationship with Sky (recently renewed for another 5 years) who operates its NowTV platform who rotates Harry Potter on and off the service. As of the updated publish date (April 2020), the entire franchise is available on NowTV.

ITV regularly runs re-runs of the movies on terrestrial TV in the UK too.

Why Harry Potter may stop coming to Netflix globally

Although some regions do get Harry Potter, we suspect that will slowly stop being the case over the next decade or so.

That’s because WB is going toe-to-toe with Netflix with its own HBO Max platform. As it expands globally, it’ll begin taking back rights to its licenses and stop licensing them out to the Netflix’s and Amazon Primes of the world.

There you have it, the complete 2022 guide to streaming Harry Potter on Netflix.