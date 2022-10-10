‘Heartbreak High’ Season 2: Has Netflix Renewed or Canceled?

Netflix’s teen Australian reboot of Heartbreak High was released in September 2022 but will it return for a second season? We’ve yet to get official word on the future but according to reports, the show will be making its return. Here’s what we know about season 2 of Heartbreak High on Netflix.

Rebooting the 90s show (available in full in most regions of Netflix around the globe), Heartbreak High is a modernized high school romance drama comparable to Netflix’s other titles in the genre, such as Elite and this year’s Heartstopper.

First announced in December 2020, the series was eventually released on September 14th, 2022.

It was released to high critical praise, with many reviews praising the diversity with characters from different races, genders, and disabilities represented.

Has Netflix Renewed or Canceled Heartbreak High?

Official Renewal Status: Not Yet Renewed

Our Renewal Prediction: Likely Renewal Given Reports

As you’ll see below, the series had a rough start on Netflix, failing to perform well beyond the borders of Australia. There was no doubt many reasons for this (not least because of reps for the show actively discouraging coverage), but despite its initial road bump, the series went on to find an audience.

The Guardian’s Michael Sun (who previously worked at Netflix Australia as a culture editor) noted that the series had been boosted thanks to TikTok (a phenomenon we’ve seen before lifting titles like Ginny & Georgia and Purple Hearts). As of the time of publishing, the show had amassed 12.5B views on TikTok, likely driving eyeballs onto Netflix.

On October 2nd, The Daily Telegraph in Australia reported that the show had been renewed for a second season.

We contacted Netflix, who told us they have nothing to confirm “at this time.”

For the time being, the show’s future looks bright, but we’re still waiting for official word.

How well is Heartbreak High performing on Netflix?

As we noted above, Heartbreak High got off to a poor start on Netflix around the globe.

Let’s start with the raw Netflix top 10 figures collected by FlixPatrol.

Even in Australia, the show only reached #5 in the first few days before hitting the top spot for September 21st and 22nd before tailing off.

Below, you can see a global heatmap as to where the show performed the best. Australia and New Zealand naturally saw the highest numbers, but countries within Eastern Europe and South Africa also performed well.

Moving on, Netflix’s top 10 site didn’t feature Heartbreak High in week 1, suggesting the number was under 12.22M. This led us to report that Heartbreak High was considered a flop.

Following the show’s success on social media, viewership rose, and the show subsequently featured in the top 10s for weeks 2 and 3, showing a particularly impressive hold from the second to third week:

Week Period Hours Viewed(M) Rank Week in Top 10 September 18th, 2022 to September 25th, 2022 18,250,000 6 1 September 25th, 2022 to October 2nd, 2022 14,880,000 (-18%) 5 2

How about external demand for the show?

TelevisionStats.com provides some insight into more traditional sources (such as Wikipedia, Google Search Trends, Twitter, Reddit etc) but notably doesn’t feature TikTok.

As a result, the show only ever became the 28th most in-demand show in since its release.

Would you like to see Heartbreak High return for a second season? Let us know in the comments down below.