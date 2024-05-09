Netflix News and Previews Heartbreak High

‘Heartbreak High’ Renewed for Season 3 at Netflix But Will Be The Final Season

Heartbreak High Season 3 Renewal

The Australian teen-drama reboot Heartbreak High was just announced to return for a third and final season at the streamer. 

Picking up an international Emmy award and maintaining a loyal fanbase (particularly on TikTok), Heartbreak High returned for its second season on Netflix on April 11th, 2024. Now, just shy of a month after, it’s been renewed for a season 3.

In a statement provided to Variety, Netflix’s Que Minh Luu said, “Renewing ‘Heartbreak High’ for its final season is a major point of pride for us at Netflix. It has been a joy to work with the utterly cooked creative minds behind our favorite Aussie YA show and to bring our stories, our culture, and our in-jokes to all the fans here at home and throughout the world. See you at muck-up day.”

The series will likely bow out after 24 episodes (seasons 1 and 2 both comprised eight episodes apiece), with that falling far short of the original show’s 210-episode count.

Netflix Socials also confirmed the third and final season with a video posted on the Netflix ANZ Instagram (we’ve embedded via YouTube below) and new artwork courtesy of Netflix’s social media channels.

In the video, Thomas Weatherall (who plays Malakai) said:

“Hi everyone, you guys have been absolutely hounding me to know what was in the letter that Malachi left for Amaree and the very good people at Netflix have allowed me to share with you guys this letter today. One more year – we’re back.”

Heartbreak High Renewed For Season 3 Artwork Netflix

How well did Heartbreak High perform on Netflix?

Season 2 featured in the global Netflix top 10s for a total of three weeks before bowing out in the English TV charts. Here’s how its performance broke down week-by-week:

Week Period Hours Viewed Views / CVE Rank Week in Top 10
April 7th, 2024 to April 14th, 2024 15,800,000 2,300,000 7 1
April 14th, 2024 to April 21st, 2024 20,000,000 (+27%) 2,900,000 5 2
April 21st, 2024 to April 28th, 2024 12,000,000 (-40%) 1,800,000 9 3

Our resident stats guru (author of the weekly Netflix top 10 report) put together a week-by-week comparison for us for seasons 1 and 2 last week, suggesting that season 2 bettered season 1 in the first opening two weeks of being available and didn’t drop substantially in week three.

Heartbreak High S1 Vs S2 Viewership

FlixPatrol data is perhaps most fascinating for the show, given that it suggests that the series hasn’t been able to make a huge impact globally but is a big hit in its home country of Australia. Including seasons 1 and 2, the show has featured in the Netflix TV top 10s there for 71 days and counting with it still being in the Netflix top 10s at the time of publishing.

Notably, season 2 has now featured in the Australian TV top 10s for over 30 days and as we’ve observed, shows that get renewed typically have to do well in their home territory for around a month for that to become reality.

Heartbreak High Popularity Map

Heatmap of popularity for Heartbreak High

Are you excited for Heartbreak High coming back for a season 3? Are you disappointed the show is ending after only three seasons? Let us know in the comments.

Poster Rating: TV-MA
Language: English
Genre: Drama, Romance
Cast: Ayesha Madon, James Majoos, Chloe Hayden
Season Additions:
  • - Season 2 was added to Netflix on April 11th, 2024
  • - Season 1 was added to Netflix on September 14th, 2022
  • - 7 Seasons was added to Netflix on November 27th, 2020
