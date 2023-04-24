‘Heartstopper’ Season 2: Coming to Netflix in August 2023 & What We Know So Far

Heartstopper is returning to Netflix for a second and third season. Season 2 is coming to Netflix in August 2023! Here’s everything we know about Heartstopper season 2 on Netflix: new cast members, what to expect from the story, production updates, and more.

Heartstopper is a Netflix Original romantic drama series based on the graphic novel by author Alice Oseman, the executive producer and creator of the series. The story centers on Nick and Charlie, two British grammar school boys who develop romantic feelings for each other.

The show was a smash hit for Netflix and one of the streaming services’ highest-rated high school dramas of all time. As of early 2023, Heartstopper holds a 100% RottenTomatoes rating from critics. The series also ranks #150 on the IMDb top list. The show has scooped numerous award nominations and went on to win 5 at the 2022 Children’s & Family Emmy Awards.

Heartstopper season 2 Netflix renewal status

Netflix Renewal Status: Renewed (Last Updated: 25/05/2022)

It only took a few weeks, but Netflix has renewed Heartstopper for two more seasons!

In a Tweet, the official Netflix account said:

“To those who have fallen in love with Nick & Charlie, cried watching Alice Oseman’s magical story brought to life, or felt represented for the first time on-screen, I am elated to announce… Heartstopper has been renewed for TWO MORE SEASONS!”

A renewal of this magnitude doesn’t often happen, especially a two-season order renewal.

The viewing data for Heartstopper also backs up the growing popularity of the drama. In the first week, the series was watched for 14,550,000 million hours. The second week saw a massive 65% growth in viewership, rising to 23,940,000 million hours. It featured for an additional week, only seeing a 37% decline in viewing ours.

Week Period Hours Viewed(M) Rank Week in Top 10 April 17th, 2022 to April 24th, 2022 14,550,000 7 1 April 24th, 2022 to May 1st, 2022 23,940,000 (+65%) 5 2 May 1st, 2022 to May 8th, 2022 14,970,000 (-37%) 6 3

Heartstopper has also featured in the top ten list of 67 countries worldwide, including the US, UK, Australia, and Canada. The series reached 9th in the US top ten list but has performed exceptionally well in the UK, where it has reached 2nd.

According to British SVOD analytics company Digital i, Heartstopper had an extraordinary completion rate. The completion rate is the percentage of people who begin the show and eventually go on to finish it. Their data suggests 73% of the people who started the show went on to finish.

What to expect from Heartstopper season 2?

Assuming that Heartstopper season 2 will continue to be faithful to the graphic novel/webcomic, then we can expect to see some of the following;

The introduction of Nick’s older brother David, who is homophobic and does not accept his younger sibling’s bisexuality.

Charlie’s struggle with an eating disorder and his mental health.

The school’s reaction to Nick and Charlie’s relationship.

A school trip to Paris, the city of love.

Nick and Charlie have already faced homophobia, in particular, from Charlie’s abusive and closeted ex-boyfriend Ben and rich kid Harry. With the pair revealing their relationship to the world, the young couple can expect more trials and tribulations.

We can expect to see the developing relationship between Tao and Elle to be explored further in season 2, along with the relationship between Tara and Darcy.

Graphic novel readers also know we can expect to see more of Mr. Ajayi, who has been a great supporter of Charlie, and the potential introduction of Mr. Farouk.

Where is season 2 of Heartstopper in production?

Following its renewal, the series went instantly into active development.

In late June 2022, we were among the first to report that the series would be eying a September 2022 filming start, and we’re pleased to confirm that filming is now underway.

Production listings suggest filming got underway in mid-September 2022 and wrapped a few months later in early December 2022.

Heartstopper S2 started filming today! 🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/ZiwKguX82V — daily joe locke (@dailyjlocke) September 13, 2022

Here are a few social media stories confirming that it has restarted per MediaTraffic.

Euros Lyn, who directed all eight episodes of season 1, will return to his role in season 2.

Filming, as mentioned above, wrapped on December 2nd with Alice Oseman posting the following in an Instagram post:

“That’s a wrap on Heartstopper season 2! It’s been an incredibly intense few months on set with many new challenges for the cast and crew, but everyone rose to those challenges with such passion and skill and determination. Huge thanks to every single member of the cast and crew – everyone has worked ridiculously hard and given it their all, and for that I am eternally grateful. This season is going to be so magical and I can’t wait to get started on post-production!”

Who can we expect to return in Heartstopper season 2?

First, let’s take a look at who will be returning to Heartstopper‘s cast in season 2:

Kit Connor – Nick

Joe Locke – Charlie

William Gao – Tao

Yasmin Finney – Elle

Corinna Brown – Tara

Kizzy Edgell – Darcy

Tobie Donovan – Isaac

Jenny Walser – Tori

Sebastian Croft – Ben

Cormac Hyde-Corrin – Harry

Rhea – Imogen

Fisayo Akinade – Mr Ajayi

Chetna Pandya – Coach Singh

Olivia Colman – Sarah (Nick’s Mother)

Georgina Rich – Jane (Charlie’s Mother)

Joseph Balderrama – Julio (Charlie’s Father)

In October 2022, Netflix announced three new cast members for the show’s second season.

These include:

Bel Priestley (Galavant) will play Naomi

(Galavant) will play Naomi Thibault De Montalembert (best known for Netflix’s The King and the recent All Quiet on the Western Front) will play Stephane Nelson

(best known for Netflix’s The King and the recent All Quiet on the Western Front) will play Stephane Nelson Ash Self as Felix

What’s on Netflix has also learned of three additional cast members for season 2, including:

Emily Ng will play a new teacher called Madame Martin

will play a new teacher called Madame Martin Rebecca Root (The Queen’s Gambit, Sex Education) will play Principal Edwards

(The Queen’s Gambit, Sex Education) will play Principal Edwards Jack Barton (War of the Worlds, Grandchester) will play David Nelson the homophobic older brother of Nick.

When will Season 2 of Heartstopper be released on Netflix?

On Twitter, and various other social media platforms, Netflix made the announcement that Heartstopper season 2 will be released on Thursday, August 3rd, 2023.

We can finally tell you…Heartstopper Season 2 comes to Netflix 3 August!!! 🍂 🍂 🍂 pic.twitter.com/I2aagRDBk9 — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) April 24, 2023

How many seasons of Heartstopper can we expect to see?

Alice Oseman, the creator of Heartstopper, the executive producer of the show, revealed to the RadioTimes that it could take up to four seasons to cover the “full story.”

I haven’t done any in-detail planning or anything, but it’s quite easy to divide up the books into seasons, so four I think would do it.

Four seasons is arguably the perfect number of seasons for Netflix to commit to. If the popularity of the show grows or retains its audience from season 1 then there’s no reason why Alice Oseman’s four-season vision cannot be fulfilled.

