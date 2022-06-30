‘Heartstopper’ Season 2 Eying September 2022 Filming Start

With a two-season renewal order under its belt, the team behind Heartstopper is hard at work at putting together the second and third seasons of the show. When does filming start on the next season you ask? September 2022 is currently penciled in according to production listings.

As a quick recap, Heartstopper is the British teen coming-of-age series that adapted the Alice Oseman novel of the same name with Oseman involved in every facet of the series.

The series premiered on April 22nd, 2022 on Netflix globally and quickly rose up the Netflix Top 10 charts around the world. According to Netflix, the series clocked in over 50 million hours watched in its first three weeks on the platform.

Fast forward around a month and we got word that the show had not only been renewed for a second but also a third season too.

The production listing, available on ProductionWeekly issue #1305 states that filming is due to start at some point in September 2022. It also states that filming will take place in London and mentioned Twickenham Film Studios.

Swee-Saw Films and 60Forty Films continue to produce the series for Netflix with season 2 once again set to consist of 8 episodes.

What’s unclear given the two-season renewal order, however, is whether seasons 2 and 3 will be filmed back-to-back.

If we’re to extrapolate a potential release date out of this, we’d say the show is almost certainly going to return in 2023. Season 1 took around 3 months to film before heading into post-production including VFX (we’ll come onto this in just a second), localization, editing, and more.

In case you didn’t know, Bait Studio are behind the VFX for the series and they worked on 340 shots including enhancing crowds, replacing phone screen content, greenscreen train exteriors, and adding weather fx.

It took around 10 months between filming wrap and the show dropping on Netflix so our best guess right now is that the show will return in the tail-end of 2023.

There’s even more Heartstopper coming out towards the end of the year for book lovers.

The Heartstopper Yearbook is due to release on October 13th and I Was Born For This (US edition) is scheduled to release on October 18th.

🌈2022🌈 💛Jan 4 – Heartstopper Vol 4 (US edition)

💜Mar 1 – Loveless (US edition)

🍂Apr 22 – Heartstopper TV show on @netflix

🎬Apr 28 – Heartstopper Vol 1 Tie-In Edition

🎨Oct 13 – The Heartstopper Yearbook

🎸Oct 18 – I Was Born for This (US edition) pic.twitter.com/Vzimpk3a55 — Alice Oseman Updates (@AliceOseman) March 20, 2022

We’ll keep you posted on all things Heartstopper as and when we get more.