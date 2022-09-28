Historical K-Drama ‘Gyeongseong Creature’ Season 1: What We Know So Far

Currently in production at Netflix is the exciting new historical k-drama series Gyeongseong Creature. Starring Itaewon Class’s Park Seo Joon and My Name’s Han So Hee, Gyeongseong Creature will be released on Netflix sometime in 2023.

Gyeongseong Creature is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original historical thriller series written by screenwriter Kang Eun Kyung and directed by Jung Dong Yoon.

Netflix subscribers will be familiar with Kang Eun Kyung’s work on k-dramas such as Dr. Romantic, Forecasting Love and Weather, and Ghost. As for Jung Dong Yoon, his most notable work is directing the beloved Netflix series It’s Okay to Not Be Okay.

Producing the k-drama is Story & Pictures Media with Studio Dragon and kakao ENTERTAINMENT as co-producers.

When is the Netflix release date for Gyeongseong Creature?

At the time of writing, Netflix has yet to announce an official release date for Gyeongseong Creature. We aren’t expecting a release date to be revealed for several months, however, we are expecting the K-Drama on Netflix sometime in 2023.

What is the plot of Gyeongseong Creature?

The synopsis for Gyeongseong Creature has been sourced from Netflix:

The thriller series follows individuals going up against monstrous creatures that were born out of human greed. Set in the spring of 1945, in the city of Gyeongseong, the series is highly anticipated due to the sheer amount of talent tied to it.

Who are the cast members of Gyeongseong Creature?

Park Seo Joon as Jang Tae Sang

Park Seo Joon has been cast in the lead role of Jang Tae Sang. Netflix subscribers will be familiar with his work on the popular jTBC k-drama Itaewon Class as Park Sae Roy. His last role in a k-drama series was a guest role in Record of Youth.

Netflix has provided a character description for Park Seo Joon’s role of Jang Tae Sang;

the head of merchant marketplace Golden Jade House who is the wealthiest, most well-connected person in Gyeongseong. Tae-sang is someone who puts money before justice, but all that changes when he crosses paths with Yun Chae-ok while investigating a series of missing person cases.

Han So Hee as Yun Chae Ok

The extremely popular actress Han So Hee has been cast in the lead role of Yun Chae Ok. Since making her k-drama debut in 2017, Han So Hee has starred in some of Netflix’s most popular k-dramas in both licensed and original content. For Netflix, she has starred in Abyss, Nevertheless, and My Name. As for licensed content, Han So Hee has starred in 100 Days My Prince, and The World of the Married, however, the latter is not available to stream on Netflix in the USA.

Netflix has provided a character description for Han So Hee’s role of Yun Chae Ok;

a famous bounty hunter who can track down missing people, even ones who are dead. Chae-ok possesses a sharp eye and agile survival skills learned from her rough childhood roaming across Manchuria and Shanghai with her father.

Wi Ha Joon as Kwon Joon Taek

Squid Game actor Wi Ha Joon has been cast in the supporting role of Kwon Joon Taek. A very familiar face for Netflix subscribers, Wi Ha Joon has starred in the Netflix Originals Something in the Rain, Romance Is a Bonus Book, Squid Game, and Little Women.

Netflix has provided a character description for Wi Ha Joon’s role of Kwon Joon Taek;

Tae-sang’s best friend. He joins Tae-sang’s dangerous plan in rescuing the people who have gone missing.

Kim Su Hyun/Claudia Kim as Maeda

Kim Su Hyun, known internationally as Claudia Kim, has been cast in the role of Maeda. The actress will be familiar to MCU and Harry Potter fans thanks to her work in Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. She has also starred in the Netflix Originl series Marco Polo.

Netflix has provided a character description for Kim Su Hyun’s role of Maeda;

The wife of a powerful official in Gyeongseong during the colonial period.

Other Cast Members

Kim Hae Sook has been cast in an unnamed role, but Netflix subscribers will be extremely familiar with the actress thanks to her work on other Netflix Originals such as Tomorrow, Inspector Koo, Hospital Playlist, and Start-Up.

Jo Han Chul has been cast in an unnamed role. Featuring in supporting and guest roles for Netflix projects, Jo Han Chul has starred in The Sound of Magic, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, Vincenzo, Kingdom, Romance is a Bonus Book, and Hello, Me!.

What is the production status?

Production Status: Filming (Last Updated: 28/09/2022)

Filming is still currently ongoing as it was only recently announced by Netflix that new cast members have joined the k-drama.

There were some issues with filming in August when actress Han So Hee was hurt on set and suffered a facial injury. In her absence, filming continued, and fortunately, she did not require any surgery for the injury

Are you looking forward to watching Gyeongseong Creature on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!