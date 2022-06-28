As Echiiro Oda takes a break to prepare for the beginning of the end of the One Piece manga, new fans are being introduced to Oda’s Pirate Odyssey thanks to more seasons of the anime being added to Netflix. Here’s your guide to how many seasons of One Piece are on Netflix.
One of the biggest Japanese exports ever, Echiiro Oda’s One Piece is a behemoth sized franchise that has sold so many volumes of its manga that it’s even outsold the bible.
The anime adaptation has been entertaining children and adults alike since its first episode aired in 1999, allowing an entire generation to grow up and go on an incredible journey with Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates as they seek out the fabled One Piece.
One of the most in-demand anime from Netflix subscribers, since it was announced that the live-action adaptation was in development at Netflix, we’ve seen seasons of One Piece added to the library periodically.
Currently, subscribers in the US have access to ten seasons of One Piece, totaling 263 episodes, which takes you from the start of the East Blue Saga to the end of the Water 7 arc. There are over 1000 episodes of One Piece, so Netflix has a long way to go in acquiring the several hundred remaining episodes.
How many seasons of One Piece are on Netflix?
Instead of having extra large-sized seasons containing the entire story of a saga, seasons are broken down into the smaller story arcs that collectively make up for the sagas.
Currently, there are 10 seasons of One Piece available to stream on Netflix US;
East Blue / Arabasta
|Seasons
|Arc
|Episodes
|Added to Netflix
|1
|East Blue
|1-61
|12/06/2020
|2
|Entering the Grand Line
|62-77
|12/06/2020
|3
|Enter Chopper at the Winter Island
|78-91
|12/06/2020
|4
|Alabasta
|92-130
|12/06/2020
Filler / Sky Island
|Seasons
|Arc
|Episodes
|Added to Netflix
|5
|Filler
|131-143
|22/05/2022
|6
|Skypiea
|144-173
|22/05/2022
|7
|The Golden Bell
|174-195
|22/05/2022
Filler / Water 7
|Seasons
|Arc
|Episodes
|Added to Netflix
|8
|The Naval Fortress
|196-207
|22/06/2022
|9
|The Foxy Pirate Crew
|208-228
|22/06/2022
|10
|Water 7
|229-263
|22/06/2022
When are more seasons of One Piece coming to Netflix?
As we expected, more seasons of One Piece are on the way to Netflix. Arriving on July 22nd, 2022, multiple seasons of One Piece will be arriving. This should take the total number of One Piece episodes on Netflix up to 325, which will conclude the Water 7/Enies Lobby saga.
|Seasons
|Arc
|Episodes
|11
|Enies Lobby
|264-284
|12
|CP9
|285-306
|13
|Goodbye Going Merry
|307-325
Expect to see the following seasons on Netflix sometime in the near future;
|Seasons
|Arc
|Episodes
|14
|TV Original 2
|326-336
|15
|Thriller Bark
|337-381
|16
|Saboady Archipelago
|382-405
|17
|406/407
|406-407
|18
|Island of Women
|408-421
|19
|Impel Down
|422-458
|20
|Marineford
|459-498
The next major saga coming to Netflix soon will be Thriller Bark.
Would you like to see more seasons of One Piece on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!