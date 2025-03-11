‘In Your Dreams’ To Release on Netflix in Fall 2025; Adds Cristin Milioti, Omid Djalili, Gia Carides To Cast

One of our most anticipated upcoming Netflix Original animated movies is undoubtedly In Your Dreams, a new original IP initially scheduled to arrive globally in 2024 but now pushed to 2025 with a planned Fall 2025. Here’s a rundown of everything we know about the new movie.

Netflix first announced the new animated movie in April 2023 alongside a slew of other new movies coming soon to Netflix. It also came with the first-look image featured above. It’s unclear when exactly the movie began production, but we’ve seen people list the project in development as early as March 2020.

Before we dig into who’s behind the movie, let’s look at what it’ll be about. Here’s the full synopsis for the movie as told by Netflix:

“A perfect family? Siblings who get along? Yeah… in your dreams. This is a comedy adventure about Stevie and her brother Elliot who magically travel into the world of dreams with the mission of finding The Sandman who will grant them their ultimate wish — saving their parents’ marriage. The kids are total opposites, making them an unlikely duo to navigate the absurdity of their own subconscious. Along their journey, they discover that as long as they have each other, they can face anything, even their worst nightmare.”

With that out of the way, here’s everything else you need to know about In Your Dreams:

First Looks at Next on Netflix: Animation

At the Next on Netflix: Animation presentation, which took place in Los Angeles in June 2024, In Your Dreams was among the couple dozen-plus lineup showcased throughout the evening. Craig Robinson presented on stage with host Christopher Sean the upcoming movie.

Several key pieces of information were revealed about the upcoming movie, including the fact that it has been delayed until 2025. On the bright side, we got three new first-look images (two above and one below) and the casting news, which we’ll cover below.

Additional first looks came in March 2025 when it was also revealed that the film has a runtime of 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Who’s voicing in In Your Dreams?

At the Next on Netflix: Animation presentation, the first two actors were confirmed to be featured with more being added in an announcement on March 2025 (although a couple we did sneak into our 2025 Film Preview list)

Craig Robinson (The Office, Hot Tub Time Machine, Netflix’s Hot Frosty) as Baloney Tony

(The Office, Hot Tub Time Machine, Netflix’s Hot Frosty) as Baloney Tony Simu Liu (Netflix’s Atlas, Kim’s Convenience) as Dad

(Netflix’s Atlas, Kim’s Convenience) as Dad Cristin Milioti (How I Met Your Mother, Palm Springs) as Mom

(How I Met Your Mother, Palm Springs) as Mom Jolie Hoang-Rappaport (Watchmen, Just Add Magic) as Stevie

(Watchmen, Just Add Magic) as Stevie Elias Janssen (Jane the Virgin, The Legend of Vox Machina) as Elliot

(Jane the Virgin, The Legend of Vox Machina) as Elliot Gia Carides (My Big Fat Greek Wedding, Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me) as Nightmara

(My Big Fat Greek Wedding, Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me) as Nightmara Omid Djalili (The Mummy, Gladiator) as The Sandman

(The Mummy, Gladiator) as The Sandman SungWon Cho (God of War: Ragnarok, Borderlands 3) as Chad

(God of War: Ragnarok, Borderlands 3) as Chad Zachary Noah Piser (Dear Evan Hansen, Only Murders in the Building) as Joon Bae

(Dear Evan Hansen, Only Murders in the Building) as Joon Bae Scott Menville (Teen Titans) as Sandling 3

(Teen Titans) as Sandling 3 Kellen Goff (Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach) as Sandlin 2

(Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach) as Sandlin 2 Alex Cazares (Only Yesterday) as Scary Grandma

(Only Yesterday) as Scary Grandma Jorge Diaz (Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones) as Sausage Dog

(Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones) as Sausage Dog Lizzie Freeman (The Amazing Digital Circus) as Sandling 1

Who is the studio behind In Your Dreams?

Kuku Studios, based in California, is the main studio behind the movie. It was founded and run by Alex Woo, the feature’s director.

Before In Your Dreams, the studio worked on Netflix’s preschool animated series Go! Go! Cory Carson (Toot-Toot Cory Carson in international territories), which ran for multiple seasons and saw multiple spin-offs, too. The series has been active since 2020.

In Your Dreams is listed on their projects page with the following caption:

“At long last we are excited to show a tiny glimpse into our very first feature film! Netflix held a special sneak preview event showcasing their animation slate for the next couple of years and shared the first tidbit of information and a still from our film — In Your Dreams! We’re looking forward to sharing more in the months to come as we prepare for the film’s release sometime in 2024!”

Also animating on the project is Sony Pictures Imageworks. They’re the incredible studio behind the likes of Spider-Man: Across The Spider-verse and some of Netflix’s biggest and best-animated titles, too. You can also see their work on Netflix’s Oscar-nominated The Sea Beast and on the Netflix-acquired titles The Mitchells vs. The Machines and Vivo. They have teams in Vancouver and Montreal in Canada and in California.

Who’s working on Netflix’s In Your Dreams?

As mentioned, Alex Woo is the movie’s director alongside co-director Erik Benson. Woo worked on the aforementioned Go! Go! Cory Carson as executive producer. Benson also worked on Cory Carson, served as a storyboard consultant on Netflix’s My Father’s Dragon, and was involved in Pixar’s The Good Dinosaur and Toy Story 4.

Speaking about the project, Woo has said, “When I started this film I set out to tell a heartfelt story that explored the magical and often hilariously absurd world of dreams. What I didn’t expect was how memorable and emotional the performances were going to be. I guess that’s what happens when you’re lucky enough to work with such an extraordinary cast!”

Stanley Moore is behind the story, alongside Woo.

John Debney (Chicken Little, Hocus Pocus) will be behind the movie’s score.

Gregg Taylor and Tim Hahn serve as producers.

Of course, animation requires an army of animators, artists, and other specialized roles to bring the story to the screen.

Nick Barber – Senior Rough Layout Artist

– Senior Rough Layout Artist Hannah Beadle – Concept Artist

– Concept Artist Nicole Brisson – Lighting/Environments Coordinator

– Lighting/Environments Coordinator Nicolas Burnmester – Animator

– Animator David Canoville – Storyboard Artist

– Storyboard Artist Marisa X. Castro – Art Department Production Manager

– Art Department Production Manager Daniel Ceballos – Animator

– Animator Ying Hsuan Chen – Story Artist

– Story Artist David Condolora – First Assistant Editor

– First Assistant Editor Rhea Dadoo – Story Artist

– Story Artist Jessica Gallaher – Storyboard Artist

– Storyboard Artist Robin Garcia – Associate Production Manager

– Associate Production Manager Jessica Giang – Senior Rough and Final Layout Artist

– Senior Rough and Final Layout Artist Kiel Gnebba – FX Lead

– FX Lead Fausto Estrada Guerrero – Rough Layout Artist

– Rough Layout Artist Jeremy Hoey – Environments Supervisor

– Environments Supervisor Gian Huang – Story Department Production Coordinator

– Story Department Production Coordinator Vincent Lau – Story Artist/Writer

– Story Artist/Writer Jaemi Lee – Character Rigger

– Character Rigger Joy Liu – Senior Character Animator

– Senior Character Animator Ben Mansfield – Story Artist

– Story Artist Darren Marshall – Visual Development Artist

– Visual Development Artist Amy Elizabeth Moore – Visual Development Team Lead

– Visual Development Team Lead Lea Morement – Associate Editor

– Associate Editor Ryan Pfeifenroth – Intermediate Animator

– Intermediate Animator Tony Piedra – 2D/3D Visual Development Artist

– 2D/3D Visual Development Artist Stalin Ranjith S – Intermediate Animator

– Intermediate Animator Carey A. Smith – Associate Producer

– Associate Producer Josef Swift – Lead Modeler

– Lead Modeler Nicholas Sy – Second Assistant Editor

