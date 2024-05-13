‘Hot Frosty’ Netflix Christmas Movie Starring Lacey Chabert and Craig Robinson: Everything We Know

Netflix is expanding its selection of Christmas movies with the addition of Hot Frosty (also referred to as Love at Frost Sight) with production ongoing in Canada as we speak. Here’s everything we know.

Note: We reached out to Netflix twice about this movie last week, but they did not respond to requests for comment. Deadline “exclusively” reported the title on May 13th with Netflix Tudum publishing alongside them. Emma Armbrüster contributed to this report.

Directed by Jerry Ciccoritti and written by Russell Hainline, the plot picks up after a magical scarf has bought a handsome snowman to life, his funny and friendly spirit helps inspire a woman to live her life to the fullest. This occurs two years after Cathy has lost her husband but time with her new found friend won’t last forever as he’ll melt come the end of winter. We don’t have a time period when the movie is set but the movie, or part of it at leats, appears to take place in the late 1950s or 60s, given the car models used during filming and the clothing and hairstyles of the actors.

Muse Entertainment is behind the title for Netflix who have previously worked with Netflix on A Tourist’s Guide to Love. Joel S. Rice and Michael Barbuto are producers alongside Caitlin Delaney and Hayden Baptiste.

Who’s starring in Hot Frosty for Netflix?

Thanks to numerous fans sharing photos with the cast in a Facebook group and now the confirmation from Netflix, we know of at least eight that will appear in the new movie:

Lacey Chabert (Mean Girls) is a veteran of Christmas movies and will play the lead role of Cathy

Craig Robinson (The Office) is set to play the town Sheriff

Joe Lo Truglio (Brooklyn 99) is set to play another deputy.

Dustin Milligan (Schitt's Creek)

Katy Mixon (Mike and Molly)

Lauren Holly (Dumb and Dumber)

Chrishell Stause (Selling Sunset)

Sherry Miller (The Virgin Suicides)

There were rumors that Chevy Chase was going to feature in the comedy according to local reports but that doesn’t seem to be the case.

When is production taking place on Love at Frost Sight?

Production for Love At Frost Sight began in Brockville, Ontario, on April 24th and will continue until May 18th, 2024.

The town of Brockville has been transformed into the picturesque American town of Hope Springs. The Court House square and the building beside it are covered in twinkling Christmas lights, snow, and ice

sculptures since they were used to film a few scenes of the Hope Springs Annual Snow Sculpture Competition.

Filming for the movie has also been spotted to be taking place in the Keystorm Pub and in Pakenham, Ontario, Canada.

Photos are courtesy of Brockville Tourism.









Hot Frosty will be released on Netflix for Christmas 2024

Unlike in years prior when we’ve had to wait over a year for Christmas movies to come to Netflix following production, there’ll be a fast turnaround for Hot Frosty.

As mentioned, four Christmas movies are now lined up for release later this year. We’ve got Meet Me Next Christmas starring Christina Milian, Devale Ellis, and Kofi Siriboe, the second major Christmas Linsday Lohan movie in the form of Our Little Secret and the animated film That Christmas.

Are you looking forward to watching Hot Frosty on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.