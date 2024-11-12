New Movies Coming to Netflix in 2025 & Beyond

A new year is just around the corner. What new movies is Netflix slated to release in 2025 or 2026, or is it in development? Below is our bumper guide to every Netflix Original English-language movie coming up soon on Netflix.

We’re going to split this movie preview into several parts, and it should go without saying that everything below is very much subject to change. First, we will cover movies that have been confirmed for a 2025 release. Then we’ll move into speculation using production dates for the 2025 releases, and then we’ll cap off with all the movies we currently know to be in development at the streamer.

Note that any title announced over two years ago without any additional recent updates in the development section will not be included. We’re doing this because of the change of leadership, meaning that priorities have shifted, and we’re also doing this to keep this list manageable for us and readable for you. This list also doesn’t consider the fact that Netflix has been acquiring more completed movies following their movie festival debuts and is also restricted to just English-language releases. Phew—let’s dive in.

Netflix Movies Confirmed To Release in 2025

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Coming to Netflix: January 3rd (except in Netflix UK)

After teaming up with Netflix to see the return of Chicken Run, Aardman Animations is back to bring Wallace & Gromit to the big screen again with its second major feature film. What can you expect from the new entry directed by Nick Park and Merlin Crossingham? Gromit grows worried about Wallace’s reliance on inventions, especially when a “smart” gnome develops a mind of its own, and soon discovers a vengeful figure from the past is behind it, leaving Gromit to save Wallace from losing his inventive spark forever.

Back in Action

Coming to Netflix on January 17th, 2025

Originally slated for a late 2024 release, Cameron Diaz’s long-awaited return to the world of acting has been pushed back to the first month of 2025, and with any luck, the additional wait will be worth it. Directed and written by Seth Gordon, the action-comedy sees Diaz star alongside Jamie Foxx. The duo plays Emily and Matt, two former CIA spies pulled back into their old world long after they thought they had retired.

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep

Coming to Netflix on February 11th, 2025

This new entry follows the beloved 2021 movie The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. Studio Mir brings its own take to the world of The Witcher, which remains one of Netflix’s biggest franchises (even if not its most beloved). Anya Chalotra and Joey Batey will reprise their roles from the show, with Doug Cockle voicing Geralt.

The Electric State

Coming to Netflix on March 14th, 2025

After we first scooped The Electric State in June 2022 and a few hundred million dollars later, we’re finally seeing what The Russo Brothers have created with stars Chris Pratt and Millie Bobby Brown in March, a slot that’s typically reserved for some of Netflix’s biggest hitters. Based on the seminal graphic novel by Simon Stålenhag, the movie follows an orphaned teenager searching for her younger brother against the backdrop of a dystopian American West set in an alternative robot-filled world in the 1990s.

Bank of Dave 2: The Loan Ranger / Bank of Dave: The Sequel

The first Bank of Dave movie was only a Netflix Original in the UK, but the title was later licensed to Netflix in other regions. The story follows the true story of Dave Fishwick, who had established his community-run bank in the first movie and moves on to an even bigger challenge: tackling greedy payday loan lenders. Rory Kinnear returns to his role in the sequel, with the cast rounded out with Rob Delaney, Hugh Bonneville, Dan Fogler, Pearce Quigley, and Chrissy Metz.

Fear Street: Prom Queen

Following the success of the Fear Street movie trilogy hitting Netflix in the Summer of 2021, Netflix is returning to the world of R.L. Stine with a standalone movie based on the same name’s novel entry. Matt Palmer is directing with the young cast, including Katherine Waterston, Ariana Greenblatt, Suzanna Son, and Lili Taylor. We’re expecting another summer release for this one!

Frankenstein

Filmed throughout a large portion of 2024 in both Canada and the United Kingdom is Guillermo del Toro’s long-anticipated deep dive into the world of Frankenstein with a truly all-star cast assembled to bring the legendary director’s vision to life. Set in 19th-century Europe, Dr. Pretorious attempts to track down Frankenstein’s monster – believed to have died in a fire 40 years before in the hopes of continuing the experiments of Dr. Frankenstein.

Speaking of the cast, it includes Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth, Christoph Waltz, and Felix Kammerer, just to name a few.

In Your Dreams

Another animated movie confirmed for 2025 is In Your Dreams, which was once scheduled to drop in 2024. Cristin Milioti, Simu Liu, Craig Robinson, and Omid Djalili will lend their voices, with Kuku Studios behind the title. The plot revolves around Stevie and her brother Elliot using magic to enter the realm of dreams, seeking The Sandman, who can grant their wish to save their parents’ failing marriage.

Kinda Pregnant

The recently rated Kinda Pregnant is expected in early 2025, with Amy Schumer leading the cast and also producing. The romantic comedy is about Lainy, who lives in New York and grows jealous of her best friend’s pregnancy. That jealousy turns into craziness as she begins wearing a fake baby bump—then accidentally meets the man of her dreams. Tyler Spindel is directing with Damon Wayans Jr, Brianne Howey, and Will Forte co-starring.

Confirmed for 2025 but expected in Late 2025

We first scooped this movie heading to Netflix back in 2022, and next year, we’ll see the fruits of the labor of Sony Pictures Animation and directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans. The musical action adventure follows a K-pop girl group that leads double lives as famous pop stars while also being demon hunters.

According to one of the team members working on the movie, a late 2025 release date is expected. Given the caliber of talent at Sony Pictures Animation at the moment, this is easily our most anticipated new animated movie of 2025.

Nonnas

Acquired by Netflix just recently, Nonnas is Stephen Chbosky’s new drama scheduled to hit Netflix in 2025. Filmed in New Jersey in mid-2023, the movie follows Joe Scaravella (played by Vince Vaughn), who decides to take his deceased mother’s inheritance and invest in an Italian restaurant run entirely by Italian grandmothers.

Plankton: The Movie

Following an exclusive Spongebob movie hitting Netflix in 2024, Nickelodeon has another up its sleeves for 2025. Plankton’s world is flipped upside down when his plan for world domination is thwarted in this feature-length movie being directed by Dave Needham.

Pookoo

Serving as the follow-up to 2024’s Spellbound, Skydance Animation’s next Netflix movie is called Pookoo and is a buddy comedy about a small woodland creature and a majestic bird, two natural sworn enemies of The Valley, that must set off on an adventure of a lifetime. Nathan Greno directs.

The Thursday Murder Club

Richard Osman’s best-selling murder-mystery novel The Thursday Murder Club is being adapted on Netflix. It was filmed over the summer of 2024 and is set to arrive in 2025, featuring the talents of Pierce Brosnan, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Daniel Mays, Jonathan Pryce, David Tennant, Paul Freeman, Helen Mirren, and Celia Imrie, among many more recognizable names. Co-produced by Amblin Entertainment, the film focuses on friends at a retirement community who usually solve crimes in their hobby club. However, they have to put their developed skills into action when an actual murder lands at their door and needs solving.

The Twits

As we first reported, Phil Johnston is on board to direct one of the first major Roald Dahl projects for Netflix. The project is an animated feature telling the story of Mr. and Mrs. Twits, who operate a deadly amusement park.Margo Martindale, Johnny Vegas, Natalie Portman, and Emilia Clarke headline the voice cast.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

The third Knives Out movie went into production in 2024 with a big, refreshed cast to feature alongside Daniel Craig, who reprises his role as Benoit Blanc. Plot details are still under wraps, but we do know this season will feature Josh O’Connor, Cailee Spaeny, Andrew Scott, Kerry Washington, Glenn Close, Jeremy Renner, Mila Kunis, Josh Brolin, Thomas Haden Church, and Daryl McCormack.

Netflix Movies Expected to Release in 2025

Happy Gilmore 2

An all-star cast is coming together for this return to one of Adam Sandler’s most iconic characters: Happy Gilmore. Julie Bowen, Margaret Qualley, Christopher McDonald, Benny Safdie, and Nick Swardson are just some of the people set to appear in this long-awaited sequel, which is filming in the latter months of 2024 in New Jersey.

Havoc

One of two movies on this 2025 list has been a long time coming. One of those is Havoc, originally filmed in 2021 (yes, four years ago). It is a new action thriller headlined by Tom Hardy and directed by Gareth Evans. The plot revolves around a detective fighting through a criminal underworld after a drug bust goes wrong.

Sadly, production hell and numerous reshoots are why this movie has taken so long to get to our screens, but Evans recently posted that the movie is eying a Q1 2025 release, so keep your eyes peeled for more news in the near future.

Jay Kelly / Untitled Noah Baumbach Movie

The untitled Noah Baumbach comedy-drama, filmed across multiple locations throughout 2024, is flying under the radar right now but could make a big splash in 2025. The plot details are still surprisingly under wraps, but we know that it’s described as a “funny and emotional coming-of-age story about adults.” What has up particularly hyped, however, is the cast led by Adam Sandler, George Clooney, Laura Dern, Eve Hewson, Billy Crudup, Riley Keough, Jim Broadbent, Isla Fisher, Louis Patridge, Emily Mortimer, and Patrick Wilson. Sold? Good!

La Dolce Villa

Have you noticed Netflix is rather partial to a romantic comedy yet from this list? Well, adding to that slate for 2025 is La Dolce Villa, which wrapped up its production over the summer of 2024, filming in the picturesque Italian countryside in both Tuscany and the bustling city of Rome. It is Mark Waters’s third directed movie following He’s All That and Mother of the Bride with the plot about a businessman who travels to Italy to stop his daughter from spending all her money to restore an old villa, but Italy has other romantic plans.

Madea’s Destination Wedding

Madea made her Netflix debut in 2022 and Tyler Perry isn’t quite ready to hang up his dress just yet. Madea’s granddaughter, Tiffany, introduces her new boyfriend to the family and drops the shocking news that they are planning a destination wedding in the Bahamas. Filming took place for this in the early months of 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia, and on location in the Dominican Republic.

My Oxford Year

Temple Hill Entertainment is behind this new romantic drama, another Sofia Carson-led project at Netflix. Carson plays the role of Anna, an American student living in Oxford who falls for one of the dashing locals. Iain Morris is directing with the script penned by Allison Burnett with filming in the latter half of 2024 in the United Kingdom.

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man

After running for six seasons, Peaky Blinders came back for a long-anticipated feature film, which began production in late 2024 in the United Kingdom. Cillian Murphy will be reprising his role as the iconic Tommy Shelby with other returning cast members, including Stephen Graham, Ned Dennehy, Sophie Rundle, and Packy Lee. In addition, we’ll see some fresh new faces, including Barry Keoghan, Rebecca Ferguson, and Tim Roth.

People We Meet On Vacation

Coming from Netflix’s collaboration with Sony Pictures Entertainment and 3000 Pictures, this Brett Haley directed romance drama is about best friends Alex and Poppy, who on paper have nothing in common – except their yearly summer vacation. It’s adapting the novel by Emily Henry and will star Tom Blyth, Emily Bader, Sarah Catherine Hook, Jameela Jamil, and Lucien Laviscount. It was filmed in Barcelona and New Orleans in late 2024.

R&B

As part of a general push to get into faith-based content, Netflix is teaming up with Tyler Perry Studios and Franklin Entertainment for this new romance. Alanna Brown will direct the project, and Niija Kuykendall will oversee it. Set in Tennessee, a young woman escapes the Atlanta music scene to care for an elderly widowed woman and, in the process, finds the love of her life and gains the mother she never had.

Production on the film took place in Atlanta for around a month from October 2024, suggesting the movie could be released in 2025. Phylicia Rashad, D’Kia Anderson, and Serayah are among the cast.

RIP

Filming in late 2024, RIP is one of two major projects Matt Damon and Ben Affleck have set up at Netflix right now. This particular movie is about a group of Miami cops who discover a stash of millions in cash, leading to distrust as outsiders learn about the huge seizure, making them question who to rely on. The duo will star alongside Catalina Sandino Moreno, Sasha Calle, Scott Adkins, Kyle Chandler, and Nestor Carbonell.

Steve

Cillian Murphy will also appear on Netflix in Steve, a new comedy-drama by director Tim Mielants. The film is based on the Max Porter novel Shy and will also star Jay Lycurgo, Youssef Kerkour, and Marcus Garvey. It follows a headteacher fighting to keep his college alive while managing his declining mental health.

The Ballad of a Small Player

Colin Farrell and Tilda Swinton will be headlining this new mystery thriller from production company Good Chaos following its production throughout 2024. They’ll be joined by Fala Chen and Jason Tobin, with the plot revolving around a chronic gambler who has debts building up and people chasing down the money. He finds temporary refuge in Macau, but how long can he hide?

The Life List

Filmed in the early months of 2024 after being delayed by the WGA and SAG strikes, this new romantic coming-of-age drama adapts the Lori Nelson Spielman with Sofia Carson leading the cast as Alex Rose. She’s a young woman who has taken a year off after her mother’s death to fulfill a list of goals on what’s called a life list. Starring alongside Carson includes Kyle Allen, Sebastian De Souza, Connie Britton, and José Zúñiga.

The Night Always Comes

Originally an independent movie before acquiring the title, Night Always Comes is a new crime thriller based on the Willy Vlautin novel where Vanessa Kirby will be playing the role of a working-class woman called Lynette, who is on a mission to call in old debts and raise new money before the walls truly close in on her. The movie was filmed in Portland, Oregon, over the summer with Benjamin Caron directing.

The Old Guard Chapter Two: Force Multiplied

Another movie that’s been seemingly stuck in production hell is the long-awaited follow-up to The Old Guard, headlined by Charlize Theron. After recently going through some reshoots, the movie should be on our screens (hopefully, maybe!?) in 2025. Based on the comics and a new screenplay by Greg Rucka, the movie has added a few new names to its cast for the second entry, including Uma Thurman and Henry Golding.

The Wrong Paris

Miranda Cosgrove leads another romantic comedy for Netflix with The Wrong Paris, following her lead role in Mother of the Bridge in 2024. Filming in the Fall in Vancouver, the new Janeen Damian-directed movie follows a woman joining a dating show expecting to travel to France but instead has to go to Texas, which also has a place called Paris. Alongside Cosgrove, the movie stars Frances Fisher, Madison Pettis, Madeleine Arthur, and Pierson Fode.

The Woman In Cabin 10

A new horror thriller, The Woman in Cabin 10, developed by SISTER, has been filming in the United Kingdom throughout late 2024. It’s a mid-budget movie about a travel journalist assigned by her outlet to cover a new luxury yacht launch. Things turn when somebody is tossed over the boat’s edge at night. Kiera Knightly is leading the charge here, with other well-known names such as Guy Pearce, Hannah Waddingham, and Daniel Ings also among the cast.

Untitled Kathryn Bigelow National Crisis Movie

The secretive Kathryn Bigelow project, which sees the famed director return to Netflix after serving as an executive producer on Triple Frontier, is in production throughout the latter half of 2024. More importantly, this is her first major directed project since 2017.

So far, we know the plot revolves around a group of White House officials scramble to deal with an incoming missile attack on the U.S. It was filmed on the East Coast of the US with the cast set to include Idris Elba, Rebecca Ferguson, Gabriel Basso, Jared Harris and Greta Lee among others.

War Machine

Filming in Australia from September through December 2024, this new military sci-fi action movie features the talents of Alan Ritchson, Dennis Quaid, Stephan James, and Jai Courtney, among others. Patrick Hughes is directing it, and it follows the final recruits of a grueling special ops boot camp who encounter a deadly force from beyond this world.

Netflix Movies Expected to Release in 2026

The Chronicles of Narnia

Greta Gerwig’s involvement in Narnia has generated a lot of buzz since we first broke the news in late 2022. Her movie adaptation is currently eyeing a Christmas 2026 release.

Ray Gunn

Brad Bird’s long-dormant animated movie in the works elsewhere has been revived at Skydance Animation and is scheduled to hit Netflix in 2026. The only other details about the movie, the third to come from the Skydance deal, is that it’s set in a retro-futuristic world and will feature music from Michael Giacchino.

Netflix Movies in Development For 2025, 2026 or Beyond

Note: There are some movies we’re not allowed to talk about that should be on this list, but hopefully, we get to announce/cover them in due course if Netflix remembers us! You can see previous movies in development by scrolling down on this list here – it’s a big list of potentially dead projects!

A Thousand Boy Kisses – Stephen Chbosky to direct, and Liz Maccie to write this coming-of-age drama based on the novel by Tillie Cole.

– Stephen Chbosky to direct, and Liz Maccie to write this coming-of-age drama based on the novel by Tillie Cole. About Your Mom… / A Family Affair – Tim Bartell is behind this new comedy about a professional photographer in a mid-life crisis.

– Tim Bartell is behind this new comedy about a professional photographer in a mid-life crisis. Amulet – Kazu Kibuishi’s novel series teen fantasy movie in the works from writer Jason Fuchs with 21 Laps producing.

– Kazu Kibuishi’s novel series teen fantasy movie in the works from writer Jason Fuchs with 21 Laps producing. Animals – Crime thriller from Ben Affleck in which he’ll star alongside his long-time collaborator Matt Damon. A mayoral candidate and his wife’s son are kidnapped. Surrounded by plenty of enemies, political and otherwise, the husband and wife have no choice but to get their hands dirty to save their son.

– Crime thriller from Ben Affleck in which he’ll star alongside his long-time collaborator Matt Damon. A mayoral candidate and his wife’s son are kidnapped. Surrounded by plenty of enemies, political and otherwise, the husband and wife have no choice but to get their hands dirty to save their son. APEX – Jeremy Robbins is working on this thriller about a rock climber finding herself being hunted in the wild – Charlize Theron eyed to star.

– Jeremy Robbins is working on this thriller about a rock climber finding herself being hunted in the wild – Charlize Theron eyed to star. Bitterroot – David Fincher is set to direct this Western based on a Black List script from Michael Gilio.

Bioshock – An movie adaptation of the video game franchise, which was revealed to be undergoing significant rewrites in mid-2024.

– An movie adaptation of the video game franchise, which was revealed to be undergoing significant rewrites in mid-2024. BRZRKR – Keanu Reeves was announced to be bringing to life his comic book series which he developed alongside Matt Kindt with a screenplay by Mattson Tomlin.

– Keanu Reeves was announced to be bringing to life his comic book series which he developed alongside Matt Kindt with a screenplay by Mattson Tomlin. Case 63 – Chernin Entertainment is working to adapt the Spotify podcast about Dr. Eliza Knight, a psychiatrist who is treating a patient who claims to be a time traveler. Jenno Topping producing with Hossein Amini writing.

– Chernin Entertainment is working to adapt the Spotify podcast about Dr. Eliza Knight, a psychiatrist who is treating a patient who claims to be a time traveler. Jenno Topping producing with Hossein Amini writing. Champagne Problems – Minka Kelly to lead romantic comedy from Mark Steven Johnson.

– Minka Kelly to lead romantic comedy from Mark Steven Johnson. Extraction 3 – Chris Hemsworth is signed up for a third movie with Joe Russo also attached. Filming might begin in 2025.

– Chris Hemsworth is signed up for a third movie with Joe Russo also attached. Filming might begin in 2025. Fast and Loose – In development at Netflix for quite some time, Michael Bay and Will Smith are in talks to bring this crime thriller to life. A man wakes up in Tijuana with no memory of who he is. As he struggles to unravel the fragments of his past, he discovers a shocking truth: he’s been leading a double life—one as a ruthless crime boss, the other as a deep-cover CIA operative.

– In development at Netflix for quite some time, Michael Bay and Will Smith are in talks to bring this crime thriller to life. A man wakes up in Tijuana with no memory of who he is. As he struggles to unravel the fragments of his past, he discovers a shocking truth: he’s been leading a double life—one as a ruthless crime boss, the other as a deep-cover CIA operative. Frederick Douglass: Prophet Of Freedom – Biopic from Higher Ground Productions based on the life of Frederick Douglass, who escapes from slavery in Baltimore, Maryland, in the 19th Century.

– Biopic from Higher Ground Productions based on the life of Frederick Douglass, who escapes from slavery in Baltimore, Maryland, in the 19th Century. Gears of War – Adaptation of the Xbox video game with Jon Spaihts behind the script.

– Adaptation of the Xbox video game with Jon Spaihts behind the script. In The Likely Event – Brian Williams and Kira Cousineau will oversee this romance drama based on the novel by Rebecca Yarros. It follows two people who meet on a plane and instantly fall in love, only for their paths not to cross again until later in their lives.

– Brian Williams and Kira Cousineau will oversee this romance drama based on the novel by Rebecca Yarros. It follows two people who meet on a plane and instantly fall in love, only for their paths not to cross again until later in their lives. Ladies First – An unrepentant womanizer finds himself in a parallel world dominated by women. An American adaptation of the 2018 French film I Am Not an Easy Man with Sacha Baron Cohen and Rosamund Pike to star.

– An unrepentant womanizer finds himself in a parallel world dominated by women. An American adaptation of the 2018 French film I Am Not an Easy Man with Sacha Baron Cohen and Rosamund Pike to star. Monsanto – Legal drama with Glen Powell, Anthony Mackie and Luara Dern attached to star.

– Legal drama with Glen Powell, Anthony Mackie and Luara Dern attached to star. Mrs. Claus – Reese Witherspoon is producing this new Christmas holiday movie with Jennifer Garner to star.

– Reese Witherspoon is producing this new Christmas holiday movie with Jennifer Garner to star. My Fight/Your Fight – Feature film based on the autobiography of UFC fighter Ronda Rousey, who faced extraordinary challenges on her path to glory.

– Feature film based on the autobiography of UFC fighter Ronda Rousey, who faced extraordinary challenges on her path to glory. My Lovely Wife – Announced in early 2023, Julia Hart was on board to direct this mystery romance about spouses who kept their relationships vibrant by being serial killers.

– Announced in early 2023, Julia Hart was on board to direct this mystery romance about spouses who kept their relationships vibrant by being serial killers. Nineteen Steps – Based on the novel by Millie Bobby Brown and Kathleen McGurl, set during WWII following an 18-year-old girl in East London.

– Based on the novel by Millie Bobby Brown and Kathleen McGurl, set during WWII following an 18-year-old girl in East London. Office Romance – Romantic comedy with Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein set to star.

– Romantic comedy with Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein set to star. Out There – Sci-fi thriller with Stefan Grube set to direct. About a fractured family must face the most catastrophic day of their lives with Carey Van Dyke and Ian Levy writing.

– Sci-fi thriller with Stefan Grube set to direct. About a fractured family must face the most catastrophic day of their lives with Carey Van Dyke and Ian Levy writing. Pride – A modern adaptation of Pride & Prejudice based on the remix novel by Ibi Zoboi with Karen Joseph Adcock set to adapt and Higher Ground Productions producing.

– A modern adaptation of Pride & Prejudice based on the remix novel by Ibi Zoboi with Karen Joseph Adcock set to adapt and Higher Ground Productions producing. Red Notice 2 & 3 – Follow-up movies to Netflix’s big action movie starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds.

– Follow-up movies to Netflix’s big action movie starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds. Remarkably Bright Creatures – Olivia Newman will direct and Sally Field is in talks to star in this comedy-mystery. After her husband’s death, Tova Sullivan takes a night cleaning job at the Sowell Bay Aquarium. For over 30 years, she’s kept busy to cope with her son Erik’s mysterious disappearance. There, she befriends Marcellus, a clever octopus who uncovers the truth about Erik’s fate and is determined to help Tova before it’s too late.

– Olivia Newman will direct and Sally Field is in talks to star in this comedy-mystery. After her husband’s death, Tova Sullivan takes a night cleaning job at the Sowell Bay Aquarium. For over 30 years, she’s kept busy to cope with her son Erik’s mysterious disappearance. There, she befriends Marcellus, a clever octopus who uncovers the truth about Erik’s fate and is determined to help Tova before it’s too late. Revelations – Thriller from writer Choi Gyu-seok and director Yeon Sang-ho. Pastor Min-chan, convinced that Yang-rae abducted his son, embarks on a vengeful quest, while detective Yeon-hee, haunted by her sister’s death, questions his motives as she investigates Yang-rae.

– Thriller from writer Choi Gyu-seok and director Yeon Sang-ho. Pastor Min-chan, convinced that Yang-rae abducted his son, embarks on a vengeful quest, while detective Yeon-hee, haunted by her sister’s death, questions his motives as she investigates Yang-rae. Straw – Tyler Perry drama that’s set to star Taraji P. Henson, Sherri Shepherd, Teyana Taylor, Glynn Turman, Sinbad, Rockmond Dunbar and Mike Merrill

– Tyler Perry drama that’s set to star Taraji P. Henson, Sherri Shepherd, Teyana Taylor, Glynn Turman, Sinbad, Rockmond Dunbar and Mike Merrill The Buried Giant – Guillermo del Toro attached to be behind this stop-motion animated movie based on the novel by Kazuo Ishiguro

– Guillermo del Toro attached to be behind this stop-motion animated movie based on the novel by Kazuo Ishiguro The Chaperone – Jason Bateman will produce and possibly star in this comedy by writer Jimmy Warden.

– Jason Bateman will produce and possibly star in this comedy by writer Jimmy Warden. The Fifth Wheel – Kim Kardashian signed up for this new ensemble comedy by Paula Pel and Janine Brito.

– Kim Kardashian signed up for this new ensemble comedy by Paula Pel and Janine Brito. The Gray Man 2 – A sequel to the Ryan Gosling action movie.

– A sequel to the Ryan Gosling action movie. The Night We Lost Him – The upcoming thriller novel by Laura Dave has a movie in development with Josh Singer.

The Sea Beast 2 – A follow-up to the animated movie from Chris Williams.

– A follow-up to the animated movie from Chris Williams. The Second Life of Ben Haskins – Nick Rowland is working on a rewrite of this 2018 Black List sci-fi script about a widow who is able to bring back her husband after twenty years.

– Nick Rowland is working on a rewrite of this 2018 Black List sci-fi script about a widow who is able to bring back her husband after twenty years. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo – Leslye Headland is on board to direct this adaptation of the Taylor Jenkins Reid novel.

– Leslye Headland is on board to direct this adaptation of the Taylor Jenkins Reid novel. Untitled Andrew Sodroski Legal Project – Film produced by 42, Ben Pugh and Peter Dealbert, with it being a contemporary spin on The Firm and The Wolf of Wall Street.

– Film produced by 42, Ben Pugh and Peter Dealbert, with it being a contemporary spin on The Firm and The Wolf of Wall Street. Untitled Hannibal Movie – Denzel Washington to star in this action movie from Antoine Fuqua.

– Denzel Washington to star in this action movie from Antoine Fuqua. Untitled John Patton Ford Historical Drama – 21 Laps Entertainment producing this civil war set drama based on the book Stealing the General by Russell Bonds.

– 21 Laps Entertainment producing this civil war set drama based on the book Stealing the General by Russell Bonds. Untitled Safdie/Sandler Baseball Movie – Not much has been said about this after production never got underway but it’s believed this new sports drama set in the world of baseball trading cards may get up and running again.

– Not much has been said about this after production never got underway but it’s believed this new sports drama set in the world of baseball trading cards may get up and running again. Who Is Jake Ellis? – Comic book adaptation with Chernin Entertainment producing.

– Comic book adaptation with Chernin Entertainment producing. Yucatan – Team Downey is producing this new action-adventure movie about a renegade salvage expert who searches for Mayan treasure in the Yucatan Peninsula with the script originally produced by Steve McQueen.

Note that this expands on our preview of everything coming up on Netflix throughout 2025.

