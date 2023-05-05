Is Geeked Week or Netflix Tudum Returning in 2023?

Over the past few years, Netflix has been running various online events showcasing its upcoming slate of new movies, series, and games. The two main events began in 2021, but will they return in 2023? Here’s what we know.

Both events mentioned below are Netflix’s marketing events that give you a preview of what’s coming up with interviews with cast and crew, trailer debuts, date reveals, and much much more.

Before we dive in, there is another event that Netflix will be putting on in mid-May 2023: its own Upfront Event. For those who are unaware, TV upfronts are a chance for networks to talk about their upcoming slates and drum up interest from advertisers. It’s currently unclear whether Netflix’s event, taking place on May 17th, will be broadcast to the public or even have title announcements.

Will Netflix Geeked Week happen in 2023?

As the weeks’ tick by, it’s unclear whether Geeked Week, a weeklong event that debuts news for Netflix’s genre slate of shows, including sci-fi, fantasy, and anime, will return in its regular June 2023 slot.

Geeked Week in 2021 took place between June 7th and the 11th, while Geeked Week 2022 took place between June 6th and 10th.

Last year we knew by late April that Geeked Week is on the way, and in 2021, it wasn’t announced until late May 2021.

So far this year, there’s been no word on whether Geeked Week will be returning as of the time of publishing.

We did reach out to the two PR representatives for Netflix Geeked 2022 but have not received any response.

Netflix Tudum Usually Runs Each September

Netflix Tudum, not to be confused with Netflix’s fan blog, the sound effect that loads in when you start a Netflix title or even its theater in Los Angeles, is an annual global event that also began in September 2021. The second event took place in September 2022.

Unlike Geeked Week, Tudum usually covers Netflix’s entire slate, including slates from international regions with separate streams covering upcoming Korean and Indian titles.

For the past two years, we’ve had Tudum date announcements each July, with lineups finalized in September.

Again, no word on whether Tudum will return in 2023, but we’ll update you once we hear more which should be by late Summer.

Netflix Tudum Brazil Takes Place in June 2023

Netflix is running a separate Tudum event for Brazil, which will take place at the São Paulo Art Biennial between June 16th and June 18th and is dubbed as an “in-person event.”

The event was first announced in mid-April 2023:

🚨🗣️O TUDUM VOLTOU PRA CASA🗣️🚨 O evento presencial vem aí com experiências imersivas, novidades exclusivas das suas séries e filmes favoritos e muito, MUITO mais. O TUDUM acontece nos dias 16, 17 e 18 de junho em São Paulo, no Parque Ibirapuera. A entrada é GRATUITA e os… pic.twitter.com/2eBER96YIB — netflixbrasil (@NetflixBrasil) April 20, 2023

Judging from the promotional banner (seen embedded below), we’re expecting the following shows/movies to feature or at least get a mention:

Bridgerton

Stranger Things

Heartstopper

Sintonia

Wednesday

Love is Blind Brazil

Sex Education

Lupin

Emily in Paris

Squid Game

One Piece

Money Heist

The Witcher

The Sandman

Cobra Kai

The Crown

The event notably hasn’t been mailed out to most outlets in the UK or the US, meaning this isn’t going to be quite the same as Tudum Global if it returns later this year. As a result, we’re not expecting major announcements for the shows outlined above. The press release adds there’ll be “two floors full of immersive experiences, games, and attractions.”

Do you hope to see Netflix’s Geeked Week or Netflix Tudum return in 2023? Let us know in the comments down below.