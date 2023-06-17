Netflix TUDUM: What Time, How to Watch and Full List of Shows and Movies

A new Netflix TUDUM global event is just around the corner in Brazil. As part of the festivities, a global live stream will take place on June 17th to look ahead at some of the major new Netflix Original movies and series coming soon. Here’s what we know so far, what will feature, and how you can watch.
As we covered recently, until May 2023, Netflix had yet to unveil this year’s Geeked Week, or global TUDUM event. In 2022, Geeked Week took place in June, while TUDUM took place in September. The Netflix Geeked account recently teased that Geeked Week would return, but nothing came to fruition.
Instead, Netflix Brazil has been publicizing a TUDUM event, albeit all promotion has been localized to just Brazil. Described as an in-person event, it’s scheduled to take place between June 16th and June 18th in São Paulo. We also know that a live stream will take place over two hours with new show and movie announcements.
Here’s some brief facts about the show:
- Live from São Paulo’s Fundação Bienal in Ibirapuera Park
- 100+ Netflix Stars
- 45+ Netflix Shows, Films, and Games
- 2-hour LIVE show (previous shows have been pre-recorded)
- 1 Global stage
What time is Netflix TUDUM Streaming?
|Time Zone
|Time available to stream
|Pacific Standard Time (PT) – Los Angeles etc
|1:30 PM
|Mountain Standard Time (MST) – Phoenix etc
|2:30 PM
|Central Standard Time (CT) – Mexico City etc
|3:30 PM
|Eastern Daylight Time (EST) – New York etc
|4:30 PM
|Brasilia Standard Time (BRT)
|5:30 PM
|Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)
|8:30 PM
|British Summer Time (BST)
|9:30 PM
|Central European Summer Time (CEST)
|10:30 PM
|Eastern European Summer Time (EEST)
|11:30 PM
|India Standard Time (IST)
|02:00 AM (Sunday)
|Philippine Time (PHT)
|04:30 AM (Sunday)
|Korea Standard Time (KST) – South Korea
|05:30 AM (Sunday)
|Japan Standard Time (JST)
|05:30 AM (Sunday)
|Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT)
|07:30 AM (Sunday)
|New Zealand Standard Time (NZST)
|08:30 AM (Sunday)
How to Watch Netflix TUDUM 2023
You have multiple options to watch TUDUM, including on Netflix itself.
The Among the social platforms you have to watch the stream on includes:
- YouTube
It’s not currently expected that Netflix will stream the show on its Twitch channel.
We’ve also confirmed that the event will be live-streaming on Netflix itself, meaning you can watch on the big screen. Using the show page, you can now set a reminder for the event on Netflix.
Full List of Shows and Movies to Feature at Netflix TUDUM 2023
Here’s a full list of the shows and movies teased to be featured during the 2-hour live stream. Many will contain announcements, first looks, and news, while others will likely be debuting behind-the-scenes, bloopers, etc.
Here’s the list of 35 shows and movies (Netflix teased 45+ in total) announced today to be featured at Netflix TUDUM on June 17th:
- 3 Body Problem
- All The Light We Cannot See
- Avatar: The Last Airbender (Listed as Avatar: The Legend of Aang on the Brazillian promo)
- Back at 15
- Berlin
- Bridgerton
- Cobra Kai
- D.P.
- FUBAR
- Elite
- Emily in Paris
- Extraction 2
- Heartstopper
- Heart of Stone
- Lift
- Love is Blind
- Lupin
- Never Have I Ever
- One Piece
- Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
- Rebel Moon (Listed as Rebel Moon: The child [girl] of fire on the Brazillian promo)
- Sintonia
- Squid Game
- Squid Game: The Challenge
- Stranger Things
- Sweet Home
- The Archies
- The Chosen
- The Queen’s Gambit Chess
- The Witcher
- They Cloned Tyrone
- Through My Window: Across The Sea
- Too Hot to Handle
- Outer Banks
- YOU
- Wednesday
Who will appear on Netflix TUDUM in 2023?
Amongst the talent currently expected to appear live from Brazil includes (subject to change):
- Chris Hemsworth, Sam Hargrave – Extraction
- Arnold Schwarzenegger – Fubar
- Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt – Heart of Stone
- Chase Stokes – Outer Banks
- Jess Hong, Benedict Wong, Jovan Adepo, Alex Sharp, John Bradley – 3 Body Problem
- Henry Cavill, Anya Charlotra, Freya Allan, Joey Batey – The Witcher
- Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder, Sofia Boutella – Rebel Moon
- Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley, Dallas Liu – Avatar: The Last Airbender
- Christian Malheiros, Jottapê, Bruna Mascarenhas – Sintonia
- Inaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero Gibson, Taz Skylar – One Piece
- André Lamoglia, Valentina Zenere – Elite
- Nicola Coughlan – Bridgerton
- India Amarteifio, Corey Mylchreest – Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
- Maisa – Back to 15
- Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet – Never Have I Ever
- Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda and Vedang Raina – The Archies
- Aria Mia Loberti, Louis Hofmann- All the Light We Cannot See
Appearing via pre-recorded video clips include:
- Jenna Ortega, Hunter Doohan, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday – Wednesday
- Penn Badgley – You
- Lily Collins – Emily In Paris
- Kevin Hart, Gugu Mbatha-Raw – Lift
- Pedro Alonso – Berlin
- Nick and Vanessa Lachey – Love is Blind
- Chloe Veitch – Too Hot To Handle
- Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, and the cast of Cobra Kai
- Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell – Heartstopper
- Omar Sy – Lupin
- John Boyega, Teyonah Parris – They Cloned Tyrone
- Clara Galle, Julio Peña Fernández – Through My Window: Across The Sea
- Dianna Agron, Tenoch Huerta, Bobby Luhnow – The Chosen One
- Golda Rosheuvel – Bridgerton
Are you excited about this TUDUM event in June 2023? Let us know in the comments, and keep it locked here for more as and when we get it.