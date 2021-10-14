Is ‘Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life’ Season 2 Coming in November 2021?

Once again, we’re sorry to have to come bearing bad news regarding fake Netflix dates, and today we’re having to debunk the fact that Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life is not returning for a second season this November.

Really quick context before we dig in. Gilmore Girls is the popular teen drama series that aired on The WB in the 2000s. A Year in the Life was the new season split into its own spin-off which arrived on Netflix on November 25th, 2016.

This isn’t the first time we’ve had to report about Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life not coming to Netflix. Last year, we had the exact same thing with yet another spam site that was reporting the lie that a new season was on the way that November. In addition, IMDb also had new episodes added and had a 2020 release date attached. That, of course, was eventually made out to be false.

This time, the website is WhenNetflix.com which is a website set up with every Netflix Original guestimating when new seasons of a show will come. In this instance, it’s saying that season 2 of Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life coming to Netflix on November 19th, 2021.

The page is spreading on both Twitter, Facebook and even TikTok.

We’ve covered a couple of their pages which have been shared online sharing false dates. The first major one we saw getting traction was Longmire returning for season 7 and Voltron also returning which is categorically incorrect.

Basically, all of these websites are just assuming a new season comes out x number of years after the revival came to Netflix in November 2016.

So will the series ever return?

Amy Sherman-Palladino spoke to VanityFair in 2018 about any continuation saying:

“It’s still a possibility. Everyone has been very busy. Alexis [Bledel] clearly is very busy! It would have to be the right story, and the right moment. A lot went into getting it together the first time.”

It’s worth noting that we could eventually see the original Gilmore Girls series leave Netflix.

We’re not exactly sure on the specifics on the deal but the show is ultimately owned by Warner Bros. Television Distribution. As you may know, they’ve been clawing back some of their biggest titles from the likes of Netflix whether that be its library of The CW titles or shows like Friends. They’ve been doing so in favor of bulking up its library on HBO Max.