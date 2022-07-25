Gilmore Girls has been a staple on Netflix for years. The streamer carries the global rights to all seven seasons and the spin-off Netflix Original miniseries. Its time on Netflix could come to an end, however, as new intel suggests that Netflix will hang onto the series until at least 2026.

The comedy-drama starring Lauren Graham, Alexis Bledel, Melissa McCarthy, and Keiko Agena remains a favorite on Netflix despite having aired on what was The WB over two decades ago.

A new joint investigation by The Wrap and What’s on Netflix can reveal some preliminary expiry dates for some of Netflix’s most popular licensed titles. The titles listed with their potential expiry dates included New Girl, The Good Place, Supernatural, and Shameless.

One of the shows we looked at was Gilmore Girls, which reveals that Netflix worldwide is set to hang onto the show for another four years from the time of publishing.

Now we should stress that expiration dates are very much subject to change.

Given the general direction of licensed content in recent years, however, it’s a real possibility that Netflix will lose Gilmore Girls in favor of HBO Max.

When will Gilmore Girls leave Netflix?

Our current intel suggests that Netflix globally will hold onto Gilmore Girls until July 1st, 2026.

Again, Netflix could renew the license with Warner Bros. Television but that’s the current expected time of when the show will depart.

Will Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life leave Netflix?

Potentially.

As we’ve covered extensively, Netflix Originals are not immune from removal (we’ve seen dozens leave the service over the years) from the service.

Naturally, Warner Bros. Discovery still ultimately owns Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, so we could see the show leave too. You can tell they still own the show given that they chose to broadcast the miniseries on The CW (a network that Warner Bros. part-owns).

Our current intel suggests that A Year in the Life is currently scheduled to stay on Netflix until at least November 25th, 2026.

Those with good memories will remember that the limited series dropped on Netflix on November 25th, 2016, meaning the show was licensed to Netflix exclusively for 10 years following its initial release (a common timeframe for most Netflix shows and movies from other distributors).

As we’ve covered, many fans following the mini-series release on Netflix continue to campaign for a second season but perhaps we could eventually get one once it leaves Netflix? We’ll have to wait and see.

Will you miss Gilmore Girls should it leave Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.