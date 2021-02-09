Jason Momoa’s Netflix Movie ‘Slumberland’: What We Know So Far

One of the big movies Netflix is currently producing for its huge slate of Original movies is Slumberland. Here’s an in-depth breakdown of everything we know so far about the movie which features Jason Momoa.

Netflix’s Slumberland is an upcoming high-budget fantasy film directed by Francis Lawrence, known for his work on Constantine, I Am Legend, The Hunger Games films, Red Sparrow and countless music videos. The film will star Jason Momoa, who worked previously with Lawrence on the Apple+ TV series See. The script is penned by the writing duo of David Guion and Michael Handelman, both of whom worked on Night at the Museum: The Secret Tomb and Dinner for Schmucks.

DiscussingFilm first reported on the project in January 2020.

The film is produced by Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and David Ready through their production company Chernin Entertainment that previously worked with Lawrence on See and Red Sparrow. According to DiscussingFilm, this is the first film by the company after split with Disney/20 Century Studios.

Who is cast in Slumberland?

In Netflix’s Slumberland, Jason Momoa is set to star as Flip, a nine-foot tall creature that is half-man, half-beast, has shaggy fur and long curved tusks. The creature will be created by CGI with performance capture by Momoa. Young actress Marlow Barkley (Single Parents) is also set to star as Nema, the girl who travels to mystical land in search of her missing father. Primetime Emmy winners Kyle Chandler (Friday Night Lights, Argo) and Chris O’Dowd (State of the Union, Moone Boy) also have been cast in unspecified roles.

What is the plot of Slumberland?

Netflix’s Slumberland will be based on the 1905 comic strip Little Nemo in Slumberland by Winsor McCay. In the original comic, the plot follows a young boy, but the Netflix adaptation will follow a young girl instead with a little change to the original character name, thus Nemo becomes Nema. Here is the official logline of the film:

“A young girl, Nema, with the help of a large half-man/half-monster creature, travels to a mystical land in her dreams in search of her missing Father. 11-year-old Nema lives in a lighthouse with her father, Peter, who has taught her how to sail. Sadly, Peter dies one night during a storm at sea. Nema is sent to live with her estranged uncle Philip, who is dull and nothing like Peter. Nema discovers a world called “Slumberland” in her dreams. She encounters Flip (Momoa), a creature who claims to have been an outlaw with Peter years ago, stealing things from other peoples’ dreams. Nema decides to go on an adventure with Flip when he claims to know a way that she can wish for her father back.”

What’s the production status on Slumberland?

The film has started production on February 8, 2021 in Toronto, Canada and is expected to wrap on June 1, 2021, according to issue 1232 of Production Weekly. Lead actress Marlow Barkley is already in Toronto according to her Instagram.

When will Slumberland be released on Netflix?

Given the production schedule, we can expect Slumberland to hit our screens sometime in 2022.