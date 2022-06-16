‘Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story’ Jerry Seinfeld Netflix Movie: What We Know So Far

Jerry Seinfeld’s iconic sitcom Seinfeld arrived on Netflix in October of 2021, but the comedian also has a new movie in the works too. It was announced that Seinfeld would be teaming up with the streamer to produce a comedy movie titled Unfrosted (later renamed to Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story), inspired by his joke about Pop-Tarts. Here’s what we know so far.

Jerry Seinfeld will star, produce and direct the movie. He also co-wrote the script for Unfrosted along with his Seinfeld colleague Spike Feresten and fellow comedian and writer Barry Marder.

An auction quietly has been playing out for several days, and Seinfeld’s relationship with Netflix’s Ted Sarandos was helpful in swinging the deal to the streamer. Seinfeld signed a lucrative deal with Netflix in 2017 that brought his interview series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee to Netflix, as well the stand-up specials Jerry Before Seinfeld and 23 Hours to Kill.

Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s Unfrosted so far:

What’s the plot and background of Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story?

Seinfeld explained the film’s modest pandemic-related origins in an interview with Deadline:

“Stuck at home watching endless sad faces on TV, I thought this would be a good time to make something based on pure silliness. So we took my Pop-Tart stand-up bit from my last Netflix special and exploded it into a giant, crazy comedy movie.”

Jerry deconstructed the joke in the following video:

Alongside the cast reveal for the movie, Netflix also provided additional information about what exactly the movie is about:

“Michigan, 1963. Kellogg’s and Post, sworn cereal rivals, race to create a pastry that will change the face of breakfast forever. A tale of ambition, betrayal,sugar, and menacing milkmen.”

Who is cast in Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story?

Up until June 2022, only Jerry Seinfeld himself is known to be among cast of Netflix’s Unfrosted aside from taking on the director’s duties as well.

On June 15th, we got word that 12 new cast members had joined the cast.

Among the cast includes:

Melissa McCarthy (Netflix’s God’s Favorite Idiot and The Great Giveback) – repped by CAA and MGMT Entertainment

Jim Gaffigan (Linoleum)

Amy Schumer (Life and Beth)

Hugh Grant (The Undoing) – Repped by CAA and The Lede Company

James Marsden (Sonic The Hedgehog 2 and Netflix’s Dead to Me)

Jack McBrayer (Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show and 30 Rock)

Tom Lennon (Reno 911!)

Adrian Martinez (Gilbert) – Repped by Innovative Artists, Vault Entertainment and attorney James Sarna of Sarna & Associates

Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live)

Max Greenfield (The Neighborhood)

Christian Slater (Dr. Death and Mr. Robot)

Sarah Cooper (Netflix’s comedy special Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine)

What’s the production status of Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story?

As of September 2021, the plan was for the production of Unfrosted to begin in Spring 2022.

In March 2022 we got word via Variety Insight that the plan is for the film to begin production on May 25th, 2022 and run through to July 1st, 2022.

The movie is set to be filmed entirely in Los Angeles, California as revealed by tax credits being announced for the project. According to the California Film Commission, the project received $14.2 million in tax credits. Unfrosted is projected to generate “an estimated $69.4 million in qualified spending.”

Jerry Seinfeld on the announcement said:

“We are so happy to get the California tax credit which enables us to make our whole movie there,” said Seinfeld, who is also writing, directing and producing the film for Netflix. “Having made all of the ‘Seinfeld’ series in L.A., I very much wanted to come back and shoot there again. On behalf of everyone working on the movie, we really appreciate the great welcome.”

What’s the Netflix release date for Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story?

Netflix hasn’t announced the release date for Unfrosted, but we could possibly expect the movie in the latter half of 2022 but more realistically, we’d expect a 2023 release date at this point.

Are you looking forward to Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.