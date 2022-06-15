Jerry Seinfeld’s Netflix Movie ‘Unfrosted’ Adds 12 to Cast

Previously known just as Unfrosted, Jerry Seinfeld’s new Netflix movie has a new name and a huge cast which Netflix has just unveiled.

Now titled Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story, the new movie has been in production since the end of May and is set to continue through until early July 2022. The movie is being filmed in Los Angeles, California. It’s been a year since the first project was announced by Netflix back in June 2021.

Up until today, all we’ve known is that Jerry Seinfeld (known for Seinfeld, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee) is writing, directing, producing and starring but that cast roster has now risen to 13 with 12 new casting announcements today.

The comedy feature film is set in Michigan in 1963 and is about the cereal wars between Kellogg’s and Post who race to create a pastry that will change the face of breakfast forever. Alongside Seinfeld in the writer’s room includes Spike Feresten and Barry Marder with the movie originally inspired by a joke Seinfeld told on the stand-up stage about the world-shaking invention of Pop-Tarts.

Let’s run you through the new cast members now!

Melissa McCarthy (Netflix’s God’s Favorite Idiot and The Great Giveback) – repped by CAA and MGMT Entertainment

Jim Gaffigan (Linoleum)

Amy Schumer (Life and Beth)

Hugh Grant (The Undoing) – Repped by CAA and The Lede Company

James Marsden (Sonic The Hedgehog 2 and Netflix’s Dead to Me)

Jack McBrayer (Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show and 30 Rock)

Tom Lennon (Reno 911!)

Adrian Martinez (Gilbert) – Repped by Innovative Artists, Vault Entertainment and attorney James Sarna of Sarna & Associates

Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live)

Max Greenfield (The Neighborhood)

Christian Slater (Dr. Death and Mr. Robot)

Sarah Cooper (Netflix’s comedy special Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine)

Allison Jones serves as casting director on the movie.

We’ll soon be updating our big preview of the movie with all the new details featured above so keep an eye out for that.

Are you looking forward to checking out Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story coming soon to Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.