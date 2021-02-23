‘Jupiter’s Legacy’ Netflix Millarworld Series: Release Date, Plot, Cast & Trailer

One of the first releases of the Netflix acquired Millarworld Universe is the TV series Jupiter’s Legacy. The series is due to release on Netflix globally in May 2021. Here’s what we know so far about season 1 of Jupiter’s Legacy.

Jupiter’s Legacy is an upcoming Netflix Original superhero-drama based on the comic of the same name by creator Mark Millar. Amongst the Millarworld comics many regard Jupiter’s Legacy and subsequent prequel Jupiter’s Circle as some of Millar’s best work. The superhero drama will be the first title from the Millarworld comics to release on Netflix. You can see all the Millarworld projects in development in our big preview.

Directing the exciting series is the former Daredevil writer, producer, and director Steven S. DeKnight who has signed an overall deal with Netflix.

When will Jupiter’s Legacy release on Netflix?

We’ll begin with the good news. After years of waiting the release date for season 1 of Jupiter’s Legacy has been confirmed for May 7th, 2021.

The news came on February 23rd, 2021 where Mark Millar dropped the first teaser trailer for the series and announced the date via Twitter.

Another information drop planned for Jupiter’s Legacy on February 27th

NXonNetflix along with IGN will be officially lifting the lid on the show on February 26th and February 27, 2021 as the show is listed to be taking part in the site’s Fanfest event.

Here’s what you can expect:

“Ahead of the upcoming epic new superhero series Jupiter’s Legacy, comic creator Mark Millar and series star Josh Duhamel come together for the exclusive first interview about the highly anticipated project. In this exclusive conversation, we’ll get new details from Millar and Duhamel on how the expansive graphic novels jumped from page to screen in Netflix’s new series. New character details, new plot details and an Easter egg from Frank Quitely, we’re delivering answers on this superhero saga that has been years in the making.”

What is the plot of Jupiter’s Legacy?

In the 1930s the first generation of Superheroes rose to prominence after receiving powers. Fast forward to the present day, the original heroes are revered as the elder guard. Meanwhile, the children of the fabled heroes are struggling to live up to their parent’s legacy and legendary feats.

In May 2020, Mark Millar confirmed what comics would be covered in the Netflix series. He calls it a “combination” of Jupiter’s Legacy 1 and 2 plus Jupiter’s Circle 1 and 2.

Is Netflix the owner of Jupiter’s Legacy?

To put it simply, yes Netflix is the owner of Jupiter’s Legacy! Not only do they own Jupiter’s Legacy they own all the current Millarworld properties that aren’t already licensed out (The Kingsman, Kick-Ass). This was confirmed in a tweet by the man himself Mark Millar!

Note to journalists: Netflix bought Millarworld outright like Disney bought Marvel. Jupiter’s Legacy is 100% owned by Netflix like Disney owns Iron Man. Not a licensing deal :) — Mark Millar (@mrmarkmillar) February 11, 2019



So just to clarify Millarworld is to Netflix like Marvel is to Disney! All future Millarworld titles will be developed exclusively by Netflix.

Who are the Characters of Jupiter’s Legacy?

The Heros

Sheldon Sampson / The Utopian: Legendary leader of the superhero team known as The Union. After his long and illustrious career, the world he knew is gone. No longer recognizing the world of today The Utopian struggles to adapt to modern life and the needs of his family.

Walter Sampson / Brainwave: The older brother of Sheldon ‘The Union’ Sampson. Walter is the darker of the two brothers. Intellectually superior with vast cunning, Walter is not afraid to get his hands dirty and bloodied.

Grace Sampson / Lady Liberty: The wife of Sheldon and mother of Chloe and Brandon. Lady Liberty is one of the strongest heroes on the planet and was not afraid to disagree with Sheldon. Grace is the rock that Sheldon needs as he comes to terms with the modern and violent world of today.

Chloe Sampson: Chloe is the rebellious daughter of Sheldon and Grace. Unafraid to forge her own path, Chloe stands against everything her parents stood for and sworn to protect.

Brandon Sampson / Paragon: The son of Sheldon and Grace and heir apparent to the mantle of The Utopian. Brandon is in training to replace his father as the leader of The Union, with such a great weight upon him he is struggling to live up to his father’s legend.

Fitz Small / The Flare: Former active Superhero of The Union. Despite his career-ending injury Fitz is still a valued member of the team. Known as the heart and soul of The Union, Fitz is the glue holding the team together as they face an increasingly dangerous world.

Janna Croft / Ghostbeam – Kara Royster will be playing the role of Ghostbeam.

Casting news for Millar World's #JupitersLegacy! Kara Royster (@kararoyster) will play the role of Janna Croft / Ghostbeam! pic.twitter.com/3zLXykQeCy — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) February 19, 2020

Raikou – Anna Akana is set to play the role of the dual-sworded warrior as revealed by Mark Miller in February 17th, 2020.

I can't say too much about her role as Raikou in our Jupiter's Legacy show, but wow does @AnnaAkana rule her scenes. She and Ben Daniels have the most fantastic chemistry. pic.twitter.com/76JK6TfEJq — Millarworld (@mrmarkmillar) February 17, 2020

Jess Salgueiro as Shockwave/Timone – Jess has recently featured in another superhero series on Amazon called The Boys. This time, however, her character will thankfully not be a stain on the pavement!

The Villain

George Hutchence / Skyfox: Former best friend of Sheldon and former ally of The Union. Since turning on his friends and team Skyfox is now the greatest supervillain in the world. Believing that his friends betrayed him Skyfox plots his revenge.

Other Cast Announcements

We also know of some of the other cast members thanks to various IMDb updates. These include:

Elena Kampouris as Chloe Sampson

Jhene Erwin as Katherin Morris

Jennifer De Lucia as Leighton

Kathryn Davis as Vera

Tenika Davis as Petra Small

John Bourgeois as Percy

Chase Tang as Baryon

Tyler Mane as Blackstar

Ian Quinlan as Hutch

What is Mark Millar’s role in Jupiter’s Legacy?

Mark Millar has been assigned a writer for the show along with Brian Gunn, Mark Gunn, and Steven S. DeKnight. Millar is also an executive producer for the show. Considering no one knows the source material better than the creator it’s exciting to know how much involvement Millar has in the show!

As a producer and the original creator, he’s providing constant notes and feedback on the series to make sure it aligns with his original material. You can hear more about Millar’s role on the show in this hour-long interview from Baltimore Comic-Con.

Where is production up to for Jupiter’s Legacy?

Filming officially begun for Jupiter’s Legacy all the way back in July 2019.

Filming for the series took place wholly in Toronto, Canada.

The series was filmed under the working title of “Zeus”.

We’ve got first looks at set pictures from the Jupiter’s Legacy set right here.

More video was shot in downtown Toronto during July 2019.

In September 2019, it was announced that Steven S. DeKnight has stepped down from the project citing creative differences.

In late January 2020, Mark Millar tweeted to say that filming had now wrapped on the first season and celebrated in London.

Among the directors listed for the first season include:

Charlotte Brändström (known for Conspiracy of Silence)

Marc Jobst (known for his work on Netflix’s Daredevil)

Christopher J. Byrne (known for American Gods)

Steven S. DeKnight (known for Pacific Rift and Netflix’s Daredevil)

In April 2020, Mark Millar provided an update on production saying that the FX work was continuing to make good progress.

Jupiter's Legacy update! As beautiful FX work on S1 continues I'm just finishing the first volume of the sequel for Thursday. 45 page #1, 26 pages for # 2-5, 35 page #6. An absolute beast, but it's a cracker. You're going to LOVE this comic in the New Year! — Millarworld (@mrmarkmillar) April 14, 2020

In December 2020, Millar stated on Twitter that he had finished up his producer’s notes for all eight episodes. In a separate tease in December, he also said much more of the FX had been completed and added that episode 7, in particular, is “SPECTACULAR-looking”.

Just watched this week's cut of Jupiter's Legacy episodes 1-8 and finished writing up my producer notes. Off to bed brain-fried after 8 hrs in one seat, but brain-fried with PURE JOY. This is the most epic thing you can possibly imagine! pic.twitter.com/TeYfEJeLsi — Millarworld (@mrmarkmillar) December 20, 2020

In January 2021, Andrew Horton who will play Brandon Sampson / Paragon posted on Instagram that they were doing reshoots for the series which could be a reason for the extended wait for the release of season 1.

How many episodes are there of Jupiter’s Legacy?

Eight episodes have been confirmed for the first season of Jupiter’s Legacy.

Thanks to some IMDb updates, we also know some of the names of episode titles although it’s worth noting these could change.

Episode Number Episode Name Episode 1 TBA Episode 2 TBA Episode 3 Painting the Clouds with Sunshine Episode 4 All the Devils are here Episode 5 TBA Episode 6 TBA Episode 7 TBA Episode 8 TBA

Other Jupiter’s Legacy News

A sequel comic book has been confirmed by Mark Millar to release “four weeks after S1 starts streaming”.

Thanks to an update on the official page for Jupiter’s Legacy, we also know the series is set to feature a TV-MA rating.

Mark Millar has recommended you read volumes 1-4 of the comics to fully enjoy the series.

You can subscribe to Mark Millar’s updates via his website where he promises exclusive information.

Are you excited for Jupiter’s Legacy? Let us know in the comments below!