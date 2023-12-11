Millarworld Series and Movies Coming in 2024 & Beyond

If you can quite believe it, 2024 will represent seven years since Netflix made one of its biggest acquisitions in its history, picking up the entire library (with a few exceptions) of the comic book producer Millarworld. Since then, three of its comics have been adapted into series, with more on the way.

As you may know, the famed comic book producer started working with Netflix in August 2017, acquiring most of the properties published under the Millwarworld banner, except Kingsman and Kickass.

All the adaptations will be split into three sections:

We’ll touch on the already-released Millarworld adaptations

Then, we’ll tackle the titles being actively developed into series and movies or “developed in the background.”

Then, we’ll move onto previously announced titles that look to be on the backburner or have unknown statuses.

Millarworld Shows on Netflix Right Now

Jupiter’s Legacy (TV Series)

Released on Netflix: May 7th, 2021

Type: Live-action Series

The first ever Millarworld adaptation, Jupiter’s Legacy, was released on Netflix on May 7th, 2021, and it’s fair to say it had its fair share of behind-the-scenes drama before coming out, which created a messy result.

Among the cast for Jupiter’s Legacy are Anna Akana, Jess Salgueiro, Humberly González, Tyler Mane, and Kara Royster.

Here is the Netflix description for the series:

“The first generation of superheroes have kept the world safe for nearly a century. Now their children must live up to their legacy.”

The series lost its showrunner midway in production, with Steven DeKnight pulling out in September 2019.

As you may have heard, the first big swing was canceled. Season 2 won’t be moving forward on Netflix. Although the PR release was strangely worded, the show likely didn’t perform to expectations but did hint that we’ll see future projects featuring cast members.

Super Crooks

Released on Netflix: November 25th, 2021

Type: Anime

The first anime series within the Millarverse dropped in November and came from Studio Bones, who are notably behind Full Metal Alchemist and Mob Psycho 100.

Here’s the official description:

“In this anime adaptation, small-time crook Johnny Bolt recruits the ultimate crew for one last heist — for real! From comic book legend, Mark Millar.”

There’s no word on whether there’ll be a season 2 of the anime series, but we do know a live-action series is in development—more on this in a second.

El Elegido / The Chosen One (fka American Jesus)

Released on Netflix: August 16th, 2023

Type: TV Series

This multi-lingual action drama was filmed in Mexico and adapted American Jesus, with Everardo Gout (Marvel’s Luke Cage, Sacred Lies) and Leopoldo Gout (Molly’s Game, Instinct) helming the project.

The comic series (which recently saw its second entry release) is about Jesus Christ returning to Earth and battling with the Antichrist to help save humanity.

Here’s the official description provided by Netflix:

“Jodie, a twelve-year-old boy in Baja California, suddenly discovers he has Jesus-like powers: he can turn water into wine, make the crippled walk, and, perhaps, even raise the dead! As the Evangelical and the Yaquí leaders in town try to get him to use his powers to save mankind, all Jodie wants to do is impress the girl he likes and stand up to his bullies. As Jodie struggles and eventually comes to terms with his destiny, everything gets thrown for a loop when he realizes he discovers the truth around his identity.”

There’s currently no word on a season 2 of the show. We know there were plans for a second season, but it is still unclear whether it will come to fruition.

Millarworld Movies and Series in Active Development

The Magic Order

Production Status: Active Development / Pre-Production

Type: TV Series

The Magic Order is easily our most anticipated upcoming adaptation in the works at Netflix, with this one looking to be the furthest along in development. Still, it has been through what looks from the outside as development hell.

Here’s a quick timeline:

In May 2019, it was announced that James Wan and Lindsey Beer had been attached to the project.

In 2020, the series was set to get underway with production. However, in October 2020, Netflix announced it would not move forward with the project due to numerous factors.

In May 2021, Millar confirmed the project was back in development.

In early 2022, Millar said development was still ongoing and that season 1 would adapt the first volume, with him stating again in December 2022 that the “writing room is going gangbusters.”

In 2023, we heard the series was due to film in November 2023, although due to the strikes, that hasn’t happened.

As mentioned, the series was first announced to have Lindsey Anderson Beer attached as the showrunner. Newer intel, however, suggests that Alex Meenehan (The Witcher: Blood Origin, Moon Knight) is now linked to the series. Netflix did not respond to a request for comment.

Huck

Production Status: Active Development

Type: TV Series

Theodore Melfi, who is behind Hidden Figures and El Camino Christmas, was first announced behind this movie project that’s currently set to film after The Magic Order. In 2022, however, it was announced that Huck would now be a TV show instead.

A quiet seaside town has an incredible secret: one of its residents, Huck, has terrific and unique gifts. Huck uses his gifts daily to do a good deed in exchange for the townsfolk keeping the secret. But when a new resident moves into the town and tells the media of Huck’s abilities, Huck has no choice but to flee the seaside town and set off on an adventure that will change him and everything forever.

Prodigy

Production Status: Active Development

Type: Movie

Prodigy was the first movie adaptation announced to be in development at Netflix, and six years later, it is still slated to be the first feature film.

Not too much is known about the project beyond its rather limited IMDb page. The description of the project is as follows:

“Super genius Edison Crane faces his first true test in the form of a world-ending threat that only his could confront.”

In May 2021, Matthew and Ryan Firpo were reportedly set to be writing the movie, and both worked on Marvel’s The Eternals.

Night Club

Production Status: Developed In Background

Type: TV Series

One of the new comics Millar has developed since the Netflix acquisition is Night Club. This vampire superhero comic was released as a six-issue miniseries in 2022.

Here’s what Night Club entails:

“A teenager and got bitten by a vampire? Skulking in alleys and murdering strangers, I suspect, your last resort when you van climb walls, turn into bats or mist and move at super speed.”

Super Crooks

Production Status: Developed In Background

Type: Live-action Series

Yep, one of the shortest comics in the Millarworld catalog is getting an anime and live-action series. Along with the cancelation of Jupiter’s Legacy, a live-action project was announced. How the story will differ from the anime is yet to be seen.

Millar said regarding the live-action series:

“I’m happy to share that our next step here is a live-action version of the Supercrooks comic I created with Leinil Francis Yu a few years back.”

Other Announced Millarworld Movies and Series at Netflix

Now, let’s run through all of the other movies and series that have been announced at some point but aren’t in “active development,” meaning they’re either on the backburner or potentially not moving forward.

These are listed in alphabetical order.

Empress

Production Status: Unknown

Type: Movie

Empress is another movie that was announced as part of the original Millarworld lineup.

Lindsey Beer is on board to write the screenplay. Her previous credits include Sierra Burgess is a Loser for Netflix and will also be involved in the aforementioned The Magic Order series.

The wife of an intergalactic dictator decides to take her three children away from his evil clutches and escape to her homeworld. Her husband won’t allow her to get away that easily and utilizes his power as Emporer and sends his forces to hunt her down and bring her back. The planet the Empress is the same Earth we are from, except this story takes place 65 million years ago.

We haven’t had any major updates on the movie since September 2018, when Mark Millar took to Twitter to sing Lindsey’s praises.

Reborn

Production Status: Unknown

Type: Movie

One of our favorite titles in the Millarworld library is Reborn.

The movie has been in the script phase for a while, with Millar giving the series a nod in May 2021 with the news that Bek Smith, who rose through the Marvel Writing Program, would be helming the project.

IMDb also lists Chris McKay (known for The Tomorrow War) as the film’s director but has gone quiet in recent years.

Sharkey The Bounty Hunter

Production Status: Unknown

Type: Movie

Michael Bacall is attached to the project as one of the producers and writers. He’s most known for his work on Tarantino’s Inglorious Basterds, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and 21 Jump Street.

Sharkey is an intergalactic bounty hunter who travels across the galaxy in his rocket-powered ice-cream truck, capturing criminals for their big score. Aided by his 10-year-old partner, Sharkey is out to get the most enormous bounty of his career.

The comic book was first teased by Netflix in November 2018, with the first comic arriving in shops in 2019. Millar posted in February 2019 last about the movie’s development, saying that the screenplay was the funniest thing he’s ever read.

Space Bandits

Production Status: Unknown

Type: TBD

Space Bandits was one of the projects listed as in development on Mark Millar’s IMDb profile, but is no longer there.

Here’s what Space Bandits is about:

“Thena Khole and Cody Blue are among the universe’s most wanted felons. Each the leader of their own criminal ops, they run heists across the galaxies — hopping from ship to ship to fleece everyone inside. But when both women are betrayed by their crews, the bandits 0nly have one thing on their minds: REVENGE”

Untitled Spy Show

Production Status: Unknown

Type: TV Series

One of Millar’s best-known properties is Kingsman, and he’ll be returning to a similar formula with the release of a brand new six-episode live-action spy series at some point.

When the series was first announced in May 2019, Millar said, “This has the potential to be one of the biggest franchises I’ve ever created.”

What upcoming Millarworld series, movie or comic are you most looking forward to? Let us know down below.