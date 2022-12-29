Millarworld Movies & Series Coming Soon to Netflix in 2023 & Beyond

Netflix has many upcoming projects from the comic book brand it acquired in the form of Millarworld. Two adaptations have been released thus far, Jupiter’s Legacy and the anime Super Crooks, and there’s plenty more on the way. Here’s our updated preview of all the Millarworld TV and movie projects currently developing at Netflix going into 2023.

As you may know, the famed comic book producer started working with Netflix in August 2017 with the acquisition of most properties published under the Millwarworld banner.

The first time we got an update on all of the Millarworld projects was back in December 2018, but there has been plenty of movement on projects since and aided by the refreshed Mark Millar website too. Millar also provided a big update shortly before the release of Jupiter’s Legacy too so let’s get into it.

We should also note that Kingsman continues to be in development but outside of Netflix. The Kings Man will release in cinemas in December 2021 by 20th Century Fox, with a TV project also in development.

Note: we’ve listed based on how far along the project is, with those expected to release soonest at the top.

Millarworld Shows Available on Netflix

Jupiter’s Legacy (TV Series)

Released on Netflix: May 7th, 2021

Type: Live-action Series

The first ever Millarworld adaptation was released first is Jupiter’s Legacy, and dropped onto Netflix on May 7th, 2021.

Among the cast for Jupiter’s Legacy is Anna Akana, Jess Salgueiro, Humberly González, Tyler Mane, Kara Royster, and a huge roster of other stars.

Here is the Netflix description for the series:

“The first generation of superheroes have kept the world safe for nearly a century. Now their children must live up to their legacy.”

The series notably lost its showrunner midway in production with Steven DeKnight pulling out back in September 2019.

Season 2 won’t be moving forward at Netflix. Although the PR release was strangely worded, it’s likely the show didn’t perform to expectations but did hint that we’ll see future projects that feature cast members.

Super Crooks

Released on Netflix: November 25th, 20211

Type: Anime

The first anime series within the Millarverse dropped in November and comes from Studio Bones, who are notably behind Full Metal Alchemist and Mob Psycho 100.

Here’s the official description:

“In this anime adaptation, small-time crook Johnny Bolt recruits the ultimate crew for one last heist — for real! From comic book legend, Mark Millar.”

There’s no word on whether there’ll be a season 2 of the anime series but we do know a live-action series is in development.

Millarworld Netflix Shows & Movies In Development

El Elegido / The Chosen One (fka American Jesus)

Production Status: Post-production – coming to Netflix in 2023

Type: TV Series

Dubbed an action-comedy, this potentially controversial TV series will be spoken in English and Spanish, unlike how Netflix’s Narcos works.

The comic series (which recently saw its second entry release) is about Jesus Christ returning to Earth and battling with the Antichrist to help save humanity.

Here’s the official description provided by Netflix:

“Jodie, a twelve-year-old boy in Baja California, suddenly discovers he has Jesus-like powers: he can turn water into wine, make the crippled walk, and, perhaps, even raise the dead! As the Evangelical and the Yaquí leaders in town try to get him to use his powers to save mankind, all Jodie wants to do is impress the girl he likes and stand up to his bullies. As Jodie struggles and eventually comes to terms with his destiny, everything gets thrown for a loop when he realizes he discovers the truth around his identity.”

Everardo Gout (Marvel’s Luke Cage, Sacred Lies) and Leopoldo Gout (Molly’s Game, Instinct) helm the project.

Production on the new series began in April 2022, filming in Mexico.

The Magic Order

Production Status: Back in development after a pause in 2020 – due to film in 2023

Type: TV Series

This comic series comes from Lindsey Beer, Olivier Coipel, and Mark Millar and is about five different families that all possess magical abilities to rid the world of dangerous threats. It’ll be Netflix’s equivalent of Harry Potter.

James Wan, known for The Conjuring 2, was also at one point attached as one of the directors.

The Magic Order has the potential to be the biggest and most important Millarworld title on the way. That’s partly because Mark Millar has teased they can connect different realms that could mean crossovers in the future.

Filming was set to get underway as soon as filming continues after COVID-19 disrupted most productions.

However, in October 2020, Netflix announced it would not be moving forward with the project due to numerous factors. It didn’t rule out revisiting it in the future and in May 2021, Millar confirmed the series was back in development saying “we should be getting into our new writers’ room very shortly”.

In early 2022, Millar updated everyone on the project, saying:

“Covid struck just as we were getting into production on this originally, but we’re all systems go now with a new team and a new schedule and this is going to be truly magnificent, believe me. The first season is going to be the first volume and that opening scene that creeped you out so much is the opening scene for the show.”

In December 2022, Millar updated us again saying:

“The Magic Order writing room is going gangbusters at the moment under one of the best showrunners working in television.”

New reports suggest the show will film in Chicago from November 2023.

Huck

Production Status: Active Development

Type: TV Series

Theodore Melfi, who is behind Hidden Figures and El Camino Christmas, is behind this movie project that’s currently set to film after The Magic Order.

A quiet seaside town has an incredible secret, that resident Huck has amazing and special gifts. Huck uses his gifts to do a good deed each day, in exchange for the townsfolk keeping the secret. But when a new resident moves into the town and tells the media of Hucks’s abilities, Huck has no choice but to flee the seaside town and set off on an adventure that will change him and everything forever.

The last update on the screenplay was in May 2020.

The Huck screenplay by @theodoremelfi felt like everything I needed as I turned the pages a couple of weeks back. The timing is obviously completely unexpected, but his work on this just feels so bang on for the period of pure joy I think on the other side of all this. — Millarworld (@mrmarkmillar) May 19, 2020

In 2022, it was announced that the title had been converted into a TV show from a movie.

Prodigy

Production Status: Active Development

Type: Movie

Prodigy will be the first major Millarworld movie out of Netflix, according to Millar, in early 2022. Not too much is known about the project beyond its rather limited IMDb page.

The description of the project is as follows:

“Super genius Edison Crane faces his first true test in the form of a world-ending threat that only his could confront.”

In May 2021, Matthew and Ryan Firpo were confirmed to be writing the movie and both worked on Marvel’s The Eternals.

Super Crooks

Production Status: In Development

Type: Live-action Series

Yep, one of the shortest comics in the entire Millarworld catalog is getting an anime and live-action series.

Announced alongside the cancelation of Jupiter’s Legacy, a live-action project was announced. How the story will be different to the anime is yet to be seen.

Millar said regarding the live-action series:

“I’m happy to share that our next step here is a live-action version of the Supercrooks comic I created with Leinil Francis Yu a few years back.”

Untitled Spy Series

Production Status: In Development

Type: TV Series

One of Millar’s best-known properties is Kingsman, and he’ll be returning to a similar formula with the release of a brand new six-episode live-action spy series at some point.

When the series was first announced Millar said “This has the potential to be one of the biggest franchises I’ve ever created.”

Reborn

Production Status: In Development

Type: Movie

One of our personal favorite titles in the Millarworld library is Reborn.

The movie has been in the script phase for a while with Millar giving the series a nod back in May 2021 with the news that Bek Smith, who rose up through the Marvel Writing Program, would be helming the project.

IMDb also lists Chris McKay (known for The Tomorrow War) as the director of the film.

Sharkey The Bounty Hunter

Production Status: In Development

Type: Movie

Michael Bacall is attached to the project as one of the producers and writers. He’s most known for his work on Tarantino’s Inglorious Basterds, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and 21 Jump Street.

Sharkey is an intergalactic bounty hunter that travels across the galaxy in his rocket-powered ice-cream truck, capturing criminals for their big score. Aided by his 10-year-old partner, Sharkey is out to get the biggest bounty of his career.

The comic book was first teased by Netflix back in November 2018, with the first comic arriving in shops in 2019.

The last tease we got from Mark Millar on was back in February 2019 who said the screenplay was the funniest thing he’s ever read.

Can I just say right now that the Sharkey The Bounty Hunter screenplay is the funniest I've ever read? If you like the comic wait'll you see the movie. This is going to be a total, total treat. Good ol' Netflix! — Millarworld (@mrmarkmillar) February 21, 2019

Empress

Production Status: In Development

Type: Movie

Empress is another movie that was announced as part of the original Millarworld lineup.

Lindsey Beer is on board to write the screenplay. Her previous credits include Sierra Burgess is a Loser for Netflix and will also be involved in the aforementioned The Magic Order series.

The wife of an intergalactic dictator decides to take her three children away from his evil clutches and escape to her homeworld. Her husband won’t allow her to get away that easily and utilizes his power as Emporer and sends his forces to hunt her down and bring her back. The planet the Empress is the very same Earth that we are from, except this story takes place 65 Million years ago.

We haven’t had any major updates on the movie since September 2018 when Mark Millar took to Twitter to sing Lindsey’s praises.

Empress will be a spectacular movie. Why? Because Lindsey Beer!!!! https://t.co/JHRupJpL3N — Millarworld (@mrmarkmillar) September 30, 2018

Night Club

Production Status: In Development

Type: TV Series

One of the new comics Millar has developed since the Netflix acquisition is Night Club which is a vampire superhero comic that will first be written as a six-issue miniseries (set to release in 2022) before eventually getting adapted into a TV series.

Here’s what Night Club entails:

“A teenager and got bitten by a vampire? Skulking in alleys and murdering strangers, I suspect, your last resort when you van climb walls, turn into bats or mist and move at super speed.”

Space Bandits

Production Status: Unknown

Type: TBD

Space Bandits was one of the projects listed as in development on Mark Millar’s IMDb profile but is no longer there.

Here’s what Space Bandits is about:

“Thena Khole and Cody Blue are among the universe’s most wanted felons. Each the leader of their own criminal ops, they run heists across the galaxies — hopping from ship to ship to fleece everyone inside. But when both women are betrayed by their crews, the bandits 0nly have one thing on their minds: REVENGE”

What Millarworld series or movie are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments down below.