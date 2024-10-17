‘Jurassic World: Chaos Theory’ Season 3 on Netflix: Everything We Know So Far

Chaos Theory loves to leave us on a cliffhanger and leaves us with even more questions that need answering in season 3. Netflix has yet to announce renewal for Chaos Theory, but we’re confident a third season will be confirmed soon.

Jurassic World Chaos Theory is the sequel to Camp Cretaceous and an excellent addition to the Jurassic World franchise, which DreamWorks Animation Television and Amblin Entertainment developed.

So far, we’ve spent seven seasons with the Nublar Six, and judging how the second season ended, we’ll hopefully see even more soon.

Set six years after the events of Camp Cretaceous, the Nublar Six (albeit without the return of Jenna Ortega, sadly) are known worldwide and are trying to move on with their lives. But after Brooklyn’s death and the suspicious circumstances surrounding her death, the remaining members of the Nublar Six find themselves in grave danger.

Has Jurassic World: Chaos Theory been renewed for a third season?

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Pending (Last Updated: 17/10/2024)

At the time of writing, Netflix has not revealed if Chaos Theory will return for a third season. However, given the previous history of Camp Cretaceous and the popularity of the Jurassic World franchise, we’d be shocked if the series wasn’t renewed.

Given how the second season’s story ended, we are fully expecting Netflix to announce the renewal of Chaos Theory in the coming weeks or months.

What happened in Season 2 of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory?

Warning: The following section contains spoilers. Proceed with caution!

Nublar Six in Senegal!?

After surviving the storm and leaving the ship full of dinosaurs, the Nublar 6 suddenly found themselves in Senegal. There, they met rice farmers Aminata and Zayna Mballos, protected from a Suchomimus by a small herd of Stegosauruses. As for Ben, he discovers Brooklyn is alive thanks to a post on Dark Jurassic.

Brooklyn is Alive!

Meanwhile, we finally see what happened to Brooklyn before and after the attack, such as her rescue by Ronnie, her shady deal with Kenji’s father, Darius accidentally revealing his true feelings for her, Brooklyn losing her arm to Atrociraptors, and her decision to stay “dead” to investigate the DPW further. Brooklyn has also been working undercover with the Dinosaur Liberation Now, funded by trust-fund kid Earnest.

After the case of dinosaur eggs and Geba the Gallimimus is stolen, the Nublar Six and Zayna head upriver to rescue them. Meanwhile, Brooklyn convinces Earnest to fund a trip overseas that takes her to Dubai. There, she infiltrates the broker’s apartment, which is revealed to be Soyona Santos (Jurassic World: Dominion), with the Atrociraptor “Red” inside her penthouse. Soyona was already steps ahead of Brooklyn, who barely escaped from Red with her life. After escaping from Soyona, Brooklyn contacts Ben and tries to warn him of the danger the group is in. However, Brooklyn later returns to the apartment and convinces Soyona that she wants to work for her and profit from exploiting dinos.

River Adventure & Dubai

Meanwhile, after surviving attacks on wild animals and carnivorous dinosaurs, the Nublar Six and Zayna make it up the river but first rescue Yaz, who went missing after a Suchomimus attack. They find an abandoned farm home to two chained-up carnivores and discover an underground complex with a breeding facility, but Kenji and Ben get separated from the others. The group is forced to hide from an Atrociraptor who eats Captain Lang from the ship they previously had stowawayed on. They rescue Geba from a blind Baryonyx, but not before Darius almost gets eaten.

The Nublar Six learn about Brooklyn.

Thanks to a two-way mirror, Kenji discovers that Brooklyn is alive and saddened that Ben knew and didn’t inform him. Soyona and Brooklyn arrive at the facility, where we learn that thanks to the demand for new dinosaurs, Soyona has facilities for cloning and producing them. We quickly learn that Soyona sentenced Captain Lang to death, and Brooklyn was responsible for saving the group against the Barayonyx. Sarr, the head scientist of the facility, after not taking Soyona’s threats well, attempts to feed her into his experiment, but Brooklyn saves her, and Sarr runs away. This is also how the others learn that Brooklyn is alive and also get the wrong idea that Brooklyn is working with Soyona.

Sarr is revealed to have lived and attempted to set the Baryonyx on Soyona. However, Red the Atrociraptor communicates with the Baryonyx, and both chase after Sarr. Soyona and Brooklyn witness Sarr being eaten on camera.

Brooklyn turns her back on the Nublar Six.

Meanwhile, the Nublar Six and Zayna reunite, but Soyona switches the lights off and leaves the Baryonyx and Red to hunt them. Brooklyn uses the fire alarm to save her friends from harm. Zayna’s dad, Ousamane, picks up the group while Kenji and Ben pursue Sonoya and Brooklyn in a separate vehicle.

Sonoya reveals to Brooklyn that she has partnered with Biosyn, which now connects Chaos Theory to Jurassic World: Dominion even further. Kenji and the rest of the Nublar Six catch up to Brooklyn, but knowing Sonoya is watching and is a threat to her friends, she forces herself to treat them coldly before boarding the jet. Brooklyn returns the egg case to Sonoya, but not before giving Kenji Bumpy’s egg.

The Nublar Six are left to watch as the jet-carrying Brooklyn and Sonoya departs.

What can you expect from Chaos Theory season 3?

Brooklyn meets Dodgson?

As Sonoya has confirmed to be working with Biosyn (which we see in Jurassic World: Dominion), we might see Brooklyn meet Dodgson for the first time. This could also mean if the timeline is right, and we see the Biosyn Sanctuary from Dominion then Brooklyn could also meet Dr. Ian Malcolm.

What is Brooklyn’s plan?

Brooklyn plans to take down Soyona and her network of facilities that clone and distribute dinosaurs to the highest bidder. However, to do so, Brooklyn needs certified proof that Soyona is behind the entire operation. Thanks to Dominion, we know that French Intelligence is aware of Soyona.

Soyona is one of the few villains in a Jurassic World movie who doesn’t die. This means we could see the events of Malta told from the perspective of Brooklyn and perhaps the other Nublar Six. Could this mean that during the dinosaur outbreak in Malta, Brooklyn will take down Soyona?

What will happen to the Nublar Six?

Overjoyed to learn Brooklyn is alive but shaken by her coldness, the Nublar Six will be confused by her actions. Assuming they return to the USA, it will likely be Ronnie who will have to explain the motivation behind Brooklyn’s actions and why she decided to keep her survival a secret.

Knowing the Nublar Six, they will stop at nothing to help bring Brooklyn home safe and sound. However, an awkward conversation is in store for Brooklyn’s future with Kenji.

Mother Bumpy!

Now that they have Bumpy’s egg, the Nublar Six will likely return the egg to her, and hopefully, we will see a new baby ankylosaurus.

When could we see Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season 3 on Netflix?

Chaos Theory season 2 was released on Netflix on October 17th, 2024, just under five months after the first season was released in May 2024.

If the third season follows a similar release schedule, Chaos Theory could return as early as March 2025.

For now, we await further updates from Netflix.

