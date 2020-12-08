K-Drama Adaptation of ‘Money Heist’ Announced By Netflix

When Money Heist comes to an end with its fifth season in 2021, fans will be left with a Salvador Dalí mask shaped hole in their heart. This means fans will be delighter to learn that they can soon experience the magic all over again thanks to Netflix announcing the Korean adaptation of the Spanish crime-drama.

The consumption of South Korean media has grown rapidly over the past decade and in particular for K-Drama series. Netflix has put a monumental amount of effort in procuring some of the best and latest K-Dramas available, fast-tracking themselves as one of the best streaming services for K-Drama related content. The addition of the Korean adaptation of Money Heist only brings more value to the Netflix library.

Directing the series will be Kim Hong-sun, who has previously worked on K-Dramas such as Voice and The Guest. The screenwriter of the Netflix Original series My Holo Love, Ryu Yong-jae, will act as the screenwriter for the upcoming adaptation. Production of the series will be a collaboration between BH Entertainment and Content Zium.

Judging by the information provided in the announcement, the creator Money Heist, Alex Pina, won’t be involved in the production of the series, but had the following to say about the Korean adaptation:

Korean creators have been developing their own language and audiovisual culture for years. They have managed, like our series, to go beyond cultural borders and become a point of reference for thousands of viewers around the world, especially among young people. That is why I find it fascinating that the world of La casa de papel is so attractive to Korean creators as to do an adaptation. The fact that the action is set on the Korean Peninsula also seems to me to be a milestone which I am really delighted about.

Five cast members have been confirmed so far, and four with confirmed roles.

Yoo Ti Jae will take on the role of the Professor. Jeon Jong Seo will portray Tokyo, meanwhile, Kim Yoon Jin and Park Jae Joon will take on the roles of Lisbon and Berlin, respectively. The fifth cast member is Bae Sung Woo who’s role has yet to be revealed.

A release date for the upcoming series hasn’t been announced, but we’re expecting to see the K-Drama arrive sometime in 2021.

Are you excited for a K-Drama adaptation of Money Heist? Let us know in the comments below!