Netflix K-Drama ‘You and Everything Else’: Q3 2025 Release & First Look

A new and exciting K-drama featuring Little Women’s Kim Go Eun, Love All Play’s Park Ji Hyun, and The Glory’s Kim Gun Woo is coming to Netflix. The upcoming K-drama You and Everything Else has wrapped filming and will be released on Netflix in Q3 2025.

Eun Jung and Sang Yeon is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original drama series directed by Song Hye Jin, and written by The Smile Has Left Your Eyes screenwriter Song Hye Jin. The series is produced by the South Korean production company Kakoa Entertainment.

Netflix has confirmed that You and Everything Else is headed to the streaming service in Q3 (July-September) 2025.

What’s the plot of You and Everything Else?

The synopsis for You and Everything Else has been sourced from Netflix:

“The story traces their friendship from their school days to their twenties and thirties, showing how their bond changes over time. At 42 years old, they reunite in the face of a profound challenge: Sang-yeon’s battle with cancer. The touching narrative delves into their shared past, their separate paths to becoming a screenwriter and a successful film director, and the enduring impact they’ve had on each other’s lives.”

Who are the cast members of You and Everything Else?

So far, only three cast members have been confirmed Eun Jung and Sang Yeon, Kim Go Eun, Park Ji Hyun, and Kim Gun Woo.

Kim Go Eun plays the role of Rye Eun Jung. Netflix subscribers will be familiar with her work in the internationally licensed drama series Little Women in the role of Oh In Joo and as Jang Tae Eul / Luna in The King: Eternal Monarch. She also starred in the viral K-drama series Goblin in the lead role of Ji Eun Tak.

Park Ji Hyun plays the role of Cheon Sang Yeon, which will mark her official Netflix debut. The actress is most well known for her leading roles in K-dramas such as Love All Play, Do You Like Brahms?, and Dear My Room.

Kim Gun Woo plays the lead role of Kim Sang Hak. The actor recently starred in both parts of The Glory as Son Myeong Oh. He also starred in Record of Youth and Live.

What is the production status of You and Everything Else?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

You and Everything Else was filmed between October 2023 and June 2024.

Are you looking forward to watching Eun Jung and Sang Yeon on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!