‘The Glory’ Season 2: Has Netflix Renewed or Canceled?

A revenge story that delivered every sweet and satisfying ounce of revenge possible, The Glory has already become one of the best crime-thrillers on Netflix and one of the most watched. We’re waiting to learn if there’s a future for The Glory on Netflix for a full second or season or whether it’s two parts and done. Here’s everything we know about The Glory Season 2 on Netflix.

The Glory is a Netflix Original South Korean revenge-thriller series written by Kim Eun Sook, the writer of other extremely popular k-dramas such as Descendants of the Sun, Goblin, and The: King Eternal Monarch.

Centered around the incredible tale of revenge of Dong-eun against her high school bullies, The Glory has swiftly become one of Netflix’s most popular Korean shows of all time.

Netflix released the first season of The Glory over two installments with the first dropping in December 2022 and the second half in March 2023.

The Glory Part 3 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Pending (Last Updated: 15/03/2023)

At the time of writing, Netflix has not made a decision on the future of The Glory. Given how popular the series has become, many millions of fans will wish for the series to return. But given that renewals are rare in the K-drama space, it’s currently unclear whether the show will return.

While there’s been some speculation from Korean outlets about the show’s future, most seem to conclude that it’s a standalone series or as we in the West call it, a limited series.

The top ten hourly data across both parts back up any renewal arguments. At the time of writing, The Glory has amassed 314, 020,000 Million Hours Viewed. This makes The Glory the 9th most watched non-English language Netflix Original of all time and the 4th most popular Korean Netflix series ever.

Does the story warrant a second season of The Glory?

This is completely subjective to subscribers. However, there are cases for and against part 3.

With the majority of her bullies either dead, in prison, or receiving life-changing injuries, Dong-eun had little to live on for after her revenge came to an end. However, she found a new lease on life by aiding Yeo-jeong in his revenge against his father’s killer. Together, the revenge-seeking pair were able to have Yeo-jeong’s father’s murderer transferred to a new prison, where they ultimately have been employed at.

For a second season (or a part 3), the story could simply focus on the story of Yeo-jeong, and his revenge, aided by Dong-eun, against his father’s murderer. We could see even more people come forward about being the victims of bullying as Dong-eun dedicates her life to taking them down. However, this could pose an ethical question of when enough is enough and how far can Dong-eun go before her need to take revenge hurts someone innocent.

In the end, if the story was to continue, many fans would be happy, and if the series is to end after part 2, there’s enough closure for the majority of characters for fans also to be happy with.

Who could make a return in The Glory, part 3?

Naturally, the only way fans will be happy is if Song Hye Kyo returns as Moon Dong-eun, as without her, the story loses all momentum.

As the story could focus on the revenge of Yeo-jeong, then Lee Do Hyun would need to return for part 3.

There is a case to be heard that we could catch up with Im Ji Yeon’s character Park Yeon-jin who is currently in prison after her involvement in the deaths of two people. As the main antagonist of the series, there could be a number of different ways her continuation in the series could be written.

