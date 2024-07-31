‘Squid Game’ Season 2: December 2024 Netflix Release Date Confirmed

The worldwide phenomenon Squid Game is returning for a second season on Netflix. As predicted, we’ll be waiting until the Holiday season for the second season’s arrival. We’ll be covering everything we know so far about Squid Game season 2 on Netflix, including what to expect, first-look images, cast news, production updates, and the Netflix release date.

Written and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game is a South Korean Netflix Original thriller series and one of the most popular titles we’ve seen from the country since Kingdom and Crash Landing on You.

The series is a credit to Netflix’s growing investment in South Korea, which has seen hundreds of millions of dollars invested in Korean movies and television shows.

Has Netflix renewed Squid Game for a second season?

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Renewed (Last Updated: 18/05/2022)

We guessed that Squid Game would be popular, but we certainly weren’t expecting the K-Drama to become the worldwide phenomenon it now is. Amassing an audience exceeding hundreds of millions, Squid Game is officially Netflix’s most successful Original ever.

Naturally, with the series being as successful as it has become, there was much speculation surrounding its future. The world’s worst secret was that Netflix had greenlit the show for a second season.

In the wake of the show’s success, many have reached out to Hwang Dong-hyuk, the creator of Squid Game, to which he hasn’t been shy about sharing his thoughts. Dong-hyuk revealed to Variety how happy he has been with the show’s success, but how long and stressful the process of making the series was initially put him off from jumping straight back into the project.

However, the cogs have been turning in Dong-hyuk’s head, as he has revealed that he has a basic storyline mapped out in his head for season 2. AP News reported at a red carpet event for a special screening at Neuehouse Hollywood, Hwang Dong-hyuk stated that season 2 will happen someday;

I do have a basic storyline for season two, it’s all in my head, and I am currently in the brainstorming stage. It will happen, someday, but as for when I cannot tell you the details.

In January 2022 Netflix’s chief content officer Ted Sarandos confirmed that the second season of Squid Game is on the way.

COMEBACK SQUID: Hwang Dong-hyuk, the director, creator, writer of #SquidGame says the show will be back with more Gi-hun adventures. pic.twitter.com/uqC1DIdZqy — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) November 9, 2021

When is Squid Game season 2 coming to Netflix?

Netflix has confirmed that the second season of Squid Game will premiere on Netflix on December 26th, 2024. We previously predicted that Netflix would be saving Squid Game season 2 as its big holiday release.

A teaser trailer confirming the date has also been released.

First Look at Squid Game Season 2

Thanks to Netflix’s Next on Netflix event, first-look images for Squid Game season 2 have been released!

The first image reveals lead actor Lee Jung Jae as Seong Gi Hoon. Notably, his hair has gone back to black, and he finds himself standing a few feet away from one of the Squid Game managers, who answers directly to the Frontman.

The second image reveals Park Gyu Young, one of the new cast members of the series, holding an invitation to Squid Game.

Gong Yoo returns to reprise his role as “The Salesman” as Lee Jung Jae as Seong Gi Hoon confronts him, likely trying to find his way into the next Squid Game.

Last of the first look images is of Lee Byung Hun reprising his role as Hwang In Ho aka The Frontman.

Squid Game to get a third season!?

In an interview with the Korea Times, Hwang Dong-hyuk revealed that he is in discussions with Netflix for a second and third season.

I’m in talks with Netflix over Season 2 as well as Season 3. We will come to a conclusion any time soon.

This is wildly surprising news given the initial reluctance that Hwang Dong-hyuk had to return to the franchise for a second season. However, ideas for where the story could go next must be lighting up the creative brain of the Korean filmmaker.

A worldwide phenomenon

Given the overwhelming success of Squid Game, we weren’t shocked that it received a second season renewal. Squid Game has trended in the top 10 lists of 94 countries around the world. Out of the 83, a total of 80 countries have seen Squid Game sit in the coveted number one spot.

What could we expect from Squid Game season 2?

The Frontman defects?

The mystery of the identity of the games Frontman leads to a dramatic and tragic reveal for Detective Hwang Joon Ho, who had been searching for his missing brother. Unable to send any of his evidence of the games back to the police, Hwang Joon Ho was confronted by the Frontman who revealed his identity to be that of Hwang In Ho, Joon Ho’s missing brother. Refusing to cooperate with his brother, In-Ho was left with no choice but to shoot Joon Ho, which leads to his little brother falling off the cliff.

Shaken by his actions, In Ho is haunted by what he did to his brother which could lead to massive repercussions of later games.

As the Frontman of the games, In Ho is strategically placed to sabotage the entire operation if he were to turn against the VIPs.

There’s also a chance that Joon Ho survived his fall as Squid Game follows the TV troupe of characters who are believed to have died off-screen, but aren’t actually dead at all.

Gi-Hon Infiltrates/Sabotages the games?

Scarred by his time spent in the games, Gi-Hon was on the road to recovery and had finally begun moving on with his life. But to Gi-Hon’s horror, he witnessed the same games salesman who had recruited him, attempt to recruit a new potential games candidate.

He couldn’t confront the game recruiter, but he was able to take the card away from the new candidate. By phoning the number on the card Gi-Hon once again spoke with the Frontman, confirming that he was still being watched by the organization. Refusing to board his plane that would take him to see his daughter, Gi-Hon instead leaves, heavily insinuating that he is out for revenge against those responsible.

Gi-Hon has the money, and the motivation of revenge to get back at those responsible for the games. Technically, Gi-Hon is not the only survivor, as there have been previous winners of the games going back a few decades. If he can find any like-minded victims, together they may be able to pool their money and find a way to infiltrate where the games take place.

The Identity of the VIPs revealed?

So far we’ve only seen the face reveal of one of the game’s VIPs, which almost lead to Joon Ho getting evidence to the mainland.

The games wouldn’t be possible without the backing of the VIPs, which means if they can be taken down then so will the games. Gi-Hun knows of the existence of the VIPs thanks to Il Nam revealing that the games were simply a form of escapism for him and his rich friends. If Gi-Hun can figure out who Il Nam was in business with, then Gi-Hun may be able to target them.

Who are the cast members of Squid Game season 2?

Lee Jung Jae, who won an Emmy award for his performance in the first season of Squid Game, will return to reprise his role as Seong Gi Hoon. His Emmy win was history-making, as he became the first person from a foreign-language show to win the best actor in a drama.

Lee Byung Hun will return to reprise his role as Hwang In-ho aka the Front Man. He recently starred in the licensed Netflix Original series Our Blues.

Gong Yoo has also been listed to reprise his role as The Salesman, but how large of a role has yet to be officially confirmed. A brilliant actor in his own right, we would certainly love to see more of Gong Yoo in the Squid Game.

At Netflix’s TUDUM event, the streaming service announced new cast members for the series.

The announcement confirms the return of Wi Ha Joon as the Frontman’s brother Hwang Jun Ho.

New cast members and players of the next Squid Game were also revealed: Yim Si Wan, Kang H Neul, Park Sung Hoon, and Yang Dong Geun.

Yim Si Wan has starred in two internationally licensed K-dramas for Netflix; Thirty-Nine and Run On.

Kang Ha Neul has only starred in one Netflix series, When the Camellia Blooms. He recently starred in the K-dramas Curtain Call and Insider.

Park Sung Hoon starred in both parts of The Glory as Jeon Jae Joon. Outside of Netflix, he is known for his roles in dramas such as Joseon Exorcist, Into the Ring, Psychopath Diary, and Justice.

Yang Dong Geun has only starred in a supporting role in the film Yaksha Ruthless Operations; however, he is also set to star in Netflix’s upcoming second season of Hellbound.

On June 29th, 2023, even more cast members were announced for the upcoming second season.

Squid Game rounds out the cast for Season 2: Please welcome Park Gyu-young, Jo Yu-ri, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Lee Jin-uk, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, and Won Ji-an to the game! pic.twitter.com/wV7WErYKpM — Netflix (@netflix) June 29, 2023

Park Gyu Young has been listed as one of the leads of the second season, but the name of her role is currently unknown. Netflix subscribers should be very familiar with the actress, especially those who have watched Netflix shows such as Romance is a Bonus Book, It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, and Sweet Home. She will also star in the upcoming series Celebrity.

Jo Yu Ri, a former member of the K-pop group IZ*ONE, has joined the cast of Squid Game season 2. The K-pop artist and actress previously starred in Work Later, Drink Now, and Mimicus.

Kang Ae Shim has popped up in many Netflix shows, however, they have mostly been guest appearances. She can be seen in Hospital Playlist, You Are My Spring, Thirty-Nine, Extraordinary Attorney Woo, and more!

David Lee (or Lee David) was last seen on Netflix in the 2021 K-drama Law School. He also had a supporting role in Itaewon Class. Other popular shows he has starred in are Hotel del Luna, and Bring It On, Ghost.

Sweet Home fans will recognize Lee Jin Wook as Woom Pyeon. He will be reprising the role in the upcoming second season and Netflix subscribers will also see him star in the upcoming series Doona!.

Choi Seung Hyun aka T.O.P. hasn’t been seen in a K-drama series since 2015 in The Secret Message. The former BIGBANG boy member is sure to drive even more viewers toward Squid Game.

Roh Jae Won has only been seen in a limited number of K-dramas, and none that have been featured on Netflix. The actor starred in the 2022 film Ditto, and the K-drama series Once Upon a Small Town.

Won Ji An was first seen on Netflix as a guest on D.P. and has since gone on to star in multiple K-dramas outside of Netflix.

What is the production status of Squid Game season 2?

Official Production Status: Filming (Last Updated: 16/06/2023)

Thanks to an interview with Ilgan Sports, lead Squid Game actor Lee Jung Jae has revealed when filming will begin for the second season.

Anyways, ‘Squid Game 2’ will begin filming in the summer and the filming will likely last for about 10 months. We were working on season 1 for about 10 months as well, but that was with delays caused by COVID-19. But seeing as season 2 will be bigger in scale, it will probably take longer to complete.

Ten months of filming will take production into the Spring of 2024.

Naver reports that script reading is scheduled for June 23rd, and filming will begin in July. Behind-the-scenes “large-scale” auditions have also taken place, with many well-known actors and actresses in South Korea participating.

We have also seen conflicting reports that filming could end as early as December 2023, however, we won’t know until the announcement has been made that filming is officially wrapped up.

Would you like to see a second season of Squid Game on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!